Predicting what the fourth release of the College Football Playoff rankings will be

Well, just when we think we have this thing figured out, the game of college football spits out a whole bucket of curveballs to keep us flailing at the plate. After another wild weekend, there is sure to be another shakeup in the fourth release of the college football rankings.

The CFP selection committee likes to unveil the new set of CFP rankings on Tuesdays during the season, and we do our best to go from what’s been laid out as the groundwork the week prior, take into account what happened on the field, then throw caution to the wind and predict what you will see before it all happens later in the week.

The top four teams all won, but not without some major drama. Georgia won at Kentucky with a ho-hum appearance, but Michigan and TCU needed last-second field goals to keep their records unblemished. Ohio State outlasted Maryland on the road.

Outside of that, Tennessee went down in shocking manner and is likely out of the picture for the CFP. However, USC had a big win over cross-town rival UCLA to boost its profile and chances.

It’s a lot to take in and the committee — as always — has its work cut out for it. Here’s how we see the next release of the College Football rankings looking like when ESPN lifts the curtain on Tuesday night.

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Nov. 12, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) celebrates with running back Kendall Milton (2) after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Georgia Tech

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Nov. 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) runs for s touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) warm-up ahead of the Maryland game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at Ohio State

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Lwal Uguak #96 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after defeating the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Tim Warner/Getty Images

Next Up

vs. Iowa State

LSU Tigers (9-2)

Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers talks to the officials in the first half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Next Up

at Texas A&M

USC Trojans (10-1)

Nov. 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker Henry Ikahihifo (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Notre Dame

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Oct. 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Auburn

Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Oct .22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson Tigers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and head coach Dabo Swinney talk with 11 minutes left during the fourth quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. South Carolina

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Oct. 22, 2022; Knoxville; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at Vanderbilt

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2)

Oct. 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Michigan State

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Sept. 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at Oregon State

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Nov. 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia; Kansas State Wildcats safety Josh Hayes (1) celebrates after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Kansas

Washington Huskies (9-2)

Sept. 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at Washington State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3)

Sept. 3, 2022; Columbus; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) gets tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Bo Bauer (52) after a catch in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at USC

Utah Utes (8-3)

Nov. 12, 2022; Salt Lake City; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) leads the team in singing the Utah Fight Song after a win over the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at Colorado

Florida State Seminoles (8-3)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Florida

UCLA Bruins (8-3)

Sept. 3, 2022; Pasadena, California; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against Bowling Green Falcons with offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal (71) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at California

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-2)

Oct. 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive lineman Asim Richards (72) after running for a first down as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) is in the background in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. NC State

Ole Miss Rebels (8-3)

Oct. 29, 2022; College Station, Texas; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates with quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) after a touchdown run against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Mississippi State

Tulane Green Wave (9-2)

Nov. 12, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana; Tulane Green Wave tight end Reggie Brown (89) catches a pass against the UCF Knights during the fourth quarter at Yulman Stadium. Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at Cincinnati

Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Nov. 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Oregon

Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2)

Nov. 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Cincinnati Bearcats safety Jacob Dingle (29) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Temple Owls during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Tulane

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Nov. 12, 2022; Conway, South Carolina; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Jarrett Guest (7) sets for a pass in the fourth quarter against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Brooks Stadium. David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

at James Madison

UTSA Roadrunners (9-2)

USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs.UTEP

Texas Longhorns (7-4)

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson (2) runs the ball forward during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. USA TODAY Sports

Next Up

vs. Baylor

