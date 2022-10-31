Predicting what the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings will be

It’s finally here — well, almost. We’ve been observing, watching, and opining on what teams are the ones that will be a part of the four teams in the College Football Playoff since before the 2022 college football season started. And so far, all we’ve had to go on are opinion makers and the two traditional polls.

But that’s all about to change. On Tuesday, the first release of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed and teams like Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, and Clemson will be very interested observers to see what the baseline will be as they all elbow their way through the rest of the season to try and get into all the fun.

It’s just around the corner, but we’re not waiting. Instead, we are forging ahead and attempting to figure this all out before the CFP committee releases its official rankings. It can be hard to figure out what the committee will do, but we’ll do our best to try and use the precedent that’s been used so far — even though that seems to be a moving target year over year — aside from SEC teams always getting the benefit of the doubt.

Here is our best stab at predicting what you might see when the first release of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. We count down from No. 25 to No. 1.

Liberty Flames (7-1)

NEXT UP

at Arkansas

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

NEXT UP

at Tulsa

Washington Huskies (6-2)

NEXT UP

vs. Oregon State

NC State Wolfpack (6-2)

NEXT UP

vs. Wake Forest

Oregon State (6-2)

NEXT UP

at Washington

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

NEXT UP

at NC State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

NEXT UP

at Kansas

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

NEXT UP

at Pitt

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

NEXT UP

at Indiana

Utah Utes (6-2)

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

NEXT UP

vs. Arizona

North Carolina (7-1)

NEXT UP

at Virginia

LSU Tigers (6-2)

LSU cornerback enters transfer portal, lists Ohio State in top 4

NEXT UP

vs. Alabama

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

NEXT UP

vs. Michigan State

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

NEXT UP

vs. Texas

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

NEXT UP

at Arizona State

USC Trojans (7-1)

NEXT UP

vs. California

Ole Miss Rebels (7-1)

NEXT UP

IDLE

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

NEXT UP

at Colorado

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

NEXT UP

vs. Texas Tech

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

NEXT UP

at LSU

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

NEXT UP

at Notre Dame

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

NEXT UP

at Rutgers

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Ohio State 2023 Big Ten football schedule announced | Buckeyes Wire

NEXT UP

at Northwestern

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

NEXT UP

vs. Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

NEXT UP

at Georgia

