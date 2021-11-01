Predicting the first College Football Playoff rankings

On Tuesday, we’ll finally know where each team really stands as the College Football Playoff committee releases their first rankings of the 2021 season.

There are a handful of undefeated teams left in the Power Five and one big Group of 5 player in Cincinnati. Many of the seeming elite teams still have flaws, so it will be a challenge for the CFP committee to properly rank all of these teams.

What we do know is that they do try to prioritize the eye test, head-to-head matchups, and, of course, overall record — though not always in that order.

With that in mind, this is what we’re predicting we’ll see on Tuesday night’s unveiling.

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Photo: Online Athens News – Joshua L Jones

Why the ranking?

No one has quite the resume as undefeated Georgia has. While many of the ranked teams that the Bulldogs have beaten thus far are no longer among the top 25 — like Clemson and Arkansas — UGA has continuously battered every team in its path, including Florida this past week. It would be a shock to see any other team at No. 1 overall.

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

Photo: Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Library

Why the ranking?

Though it would be somewhat against type for the committee to have a Group of 5 team this high, you can’t argue with the resume. The Bearcats have one of the best wins of the season by beating Notre Dame head-to-head in South Bend, and have handled nearly every team with ease. While Oklahoma could be in this position, the transitive property in Cincinnati’s win over Tulane vs. the Sooners could indicate that UC is a better team.

Michigan State Spartans (8-0)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Why the ranking?

We could see MSU at 3 or 4 depending on how the committee sees it. Eye-test wise, for example, the Spartans have been in some dogfights with unranked teams and looked outmatched by Michigan for 75% of the game. But, they remain undefeated and have one of the nation’s best players in Kenneth Walker III. Certainly, Michigan State could even come in at No. 2, but for the moment, it’s, at worst, in the top four.

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Why the ranking?

Oklahoma is undefeated, but has been in some close games with teams that have no business hanging around. It’s ranked below the rest because it has exactly zero wins over currently ranked teams, but it deserves to be in the top four due to being undefeated.

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Why the ranking?

Believe it or not, Alabama doesn’t have the best resume thus far. You can’t control your schedule, but what appeared to be ranked wins against Miami (FL) and Florida haven’t aged well. The Crimson Tide do have the Ole Miss win still, but will get dinged by the loss to Texas A&M.

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Why the ranking?

Oregon has one of the best wins in college football, having beaten Ohio State in Columbus. The loss to Stanford dings them a bit, but also having beaten currently-ranked Fresno State helps and the win over UCLA is a quality win, as well. They’re ranked ahead of Ohio State due to the head-to-head.

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

If there’s a team that passes the eye-test more than anybody in the country, it’s Ohio State. But the loss to Oregon puts it behind the Ducks, and it doesn’t have many impressive wins, resume-wise. However, the win over Penn State is solid for now, and the Minnesota win is aging quite well.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0)

Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Wake Forest just keeps winning, but it hasn’t exactly played any impressive teams. Zero on the schedule previously are currently ranked and it doesn’t have any other ranked foes ahead of it. Still, the Demon Deacons are undefeated, and in the Power Five — even the ACC — that should count for something.

Michigan Wolverines (7-1)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Why the ranking?

Michigan has dominated through much of its lackluster schedule and faltered once it played a ranked team in MSU. But, the Wolverines appeared to be on the way to dominating that game, and could have, if it weren’t for settling for field goals compared to touchdowns. The win over Wisconsin is aging nicely, and while the maize and blue won’t be near the top four, the loss to MSU shouldn’t hurt them too badly.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Why the ranking?

Honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Notre Dame is ranked higher, because the wins over Purdue and Wisconsin look pretty good now, but in terms of currently ranked teams, ND has exactly zero wins. We knocked them down a little for eking out some wins against the likes of Florida State, Toledo, and Virginia Tech.

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1)

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

There’s no shame in losing to currently unranked Iowa State, but it’s what dings OSU a little. However, it has beaten ranked Baylor as well as previously ranked Kansas State and Texas. If the Cowboys can win out, then it certainly could find itself in the top four.

Texas A&M Aggies (6-2)

Photo: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

The Aggies have the best win in football outside of Oregon’s win over Ohio State, which counts for a lot. But it lost to currently-unranked Arkansas and Mississippi State. The resume is thin otherwise, but beating Alabama is a feather in Texas A&M’s cap that can’t be overlooked.

Auburn Tigers (6-2)

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Why the ranking?

Auburn’s losses are to Georgia and Penn State. There’s no shame in the former, but the latter might not be aging as well — though it is still ranked. The Tigers beat Ole Miss this past weekend and have some big chances for upward mobility with matchups against Texas A&M and Alabama remaining.

Baylor Bears (7-1)

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Baylor has quietly been very good, with its only loss being to Oklahoma State. But it’s beaten Iowa State, BYU, and Texas. The sole big test remaining is Oklahoma in two weeks.

Ole Miss Rebels (6-2)

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

The Rebels have lost to Alabama and Auburn, and have beaten the teams it mostly should have otherwise. It dominated a Tulane team that could have taken down Oklahoma in Week 1 and edged out Arkansas and Tennessee. The only big game left is against Texas A&M.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-2)

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Kentucky has lost two in a row — to Georgia, which is fair, and Mississippi State, which is less so. It’s resume isn’t exactly incredible, but it very well could rank higher than some of the other teams solely due to the level of competition.

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)

Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Like Kentucky, Iowa is on a two-game losing streak having lost to Purdue and Wisconsin — two currently unranked teams. The win over Penn State is still solid, but Iowa State and Indiana aren’t as good as previously anticipated. Minnesota in two weeks could be a big deal, but the Hawkeyes will need some help to rise in the rankings.

BYU Cougars (7-2)

Photo: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Though an independent, BYU plays a Power Five schedule, mostly, but it’s not played any incredible teams and has losses to Baylor and Boise State. At the moment, there really aren’t any big time teams left on the schedule, so it’ll need help to move up.

UTSA Roadrunnners (8-0)

Joe Rondone-The Commercial Appeal

Why the ranking?

The Roadrunners are undefeated, but who have they played? Yes, it’s a tremendous accomplishment, what’s happening in San Antonio, and with wins over Western Kentucky, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, and (the only Power Five win) Illinois, are certainly solid for a Group of 5 team, but not enough to put them much higher than this. There will be no ranked wins for UTSA this year.

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1)

Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Like UTSA, Coastal does have a win over a Power Five team in Kansas. However, it does have a loss, to a tough Appalachian State team. Again, it’s mostly done what it can, but the schedule does it no favors.

Houston Cougars (7-1)

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Houston lost the season opener against Texas Tech, but has won seven straight. That includes beating Tulsa in a manner Ohio State couldn’t, and a tough Tulane team. This week’s win over ranked SMU certainly helps the Cougars out greatly.

SMU Mustangs (7-1)

Why the ranking?

The Michigan defense stymies the ballcarrier in the backfield. Photo: Isaiah Hole

Why the ranking?

The Mustangs just lost their first game, to Houston, this past week, but it’s beaten everyone else. But the schedule is unimpressive thus far. A win in Week 12 against Cincinnati could give it the boost it would need to end up in a top-tier bowl game.

Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2)

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Why the ranking?

Pitt has losses to Western Michigan and Miami (FL), and only the second one of those is actually inexplicable. But the Panthers have otherwise beaten Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Clemson. There are no ranked AC teams on the schedule.

Wisconsin Badgers (5-3)

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Why the ranking?

We’re overlooking Louisiana and Fresno State in favor of some Big Ten teams. Wisconsin has had maybe the hardest schedule in the Power Five, and lost three of its first four to Penn State, Notre Dame, and Michigan — three currently ranked teams. It also beat still-ranked Iowa and a tough Army team, as well as Purdue. Despite three losses, it deserves to be ranked.

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3)

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Why the ranking?

Despite beating Wisconsin head-to-head, Penn State has three-straight losses, and one of them being an inexplicable 9 OT game vs. Illinois. Losing to Iowa and Ohio State makes sense, but we can’t overlook the loss to the Illini.

