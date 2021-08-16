Predicting first 5 cuts for Rams after Week 1 of preseason

In each of the next three weeks, the Los Angeles Rams will need to make some cuts. By Tuesday, Aug. 17, they have to trim their roster from 90 to 85 players. On Aug. 24, it has to be at 80 players. And finally, they’ll set their 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 31 after the third preseason game.

With one preseason game done, the Rams are already faced with some tough decisions when it comes to paring their roster down to 85 players. Will they cut special teams players? Or will it be guys who are buried on the depth chart at deep positions?

Here are our predictions for the first five players to be released by Tuesday afternoon.

TE Kyle Markway

The Rams are currently carrying six tight ends, which is a huge number. Three of them played on Saturday night, with Tyler Higbee and Johnny Mundt getting the night off, and Kendall Blanton remaining on the sideline – either due to injury or rest. Markway only played 13 snaps in relief of Brycen Hopkins and Jacob Harris, though he wasn’t a factor. If Blanton was simply nursing an injury, the Rams will have four tight ends available against the Raiders this week. They can afford to waive Markway, who doesn’t have as good a chance to make the 53-man roster as Blanton or Hopkins.

DB Tyler Hall

Hall came in for 14 defensive snaps against the Chargers and he made three tackles in that limited time. It was a solid performance given how little he played, but Hall is a real long shot to make the team in a talented secondary. The Rams might keep him for another week to maintain some depth at cornerback throughout the preseason to let their starters continue to rest, but Hall might be one of the first players cut this week.

OT Ryan Pope

The team claimed Pope just last week off waivers from the Cardinals, adding another player to the offensive line. They only played seven offensive linemen against the Chargers, and Pope wasn’t one of them; he only played one special teams snap. Los Angeles has plenty of offensive linemen right now and probably doesn’t plan to keep Pope on the 53-man roster. He’s new to the team, but his stay in Los Angeles may not last long unless the Rams truly feel like they need more depth during the preseason.

LS Steven Wirtel

The Rams have been evaluating their long snappers all offseason following Jake McQuaide’s departure and they should have a good enough idea of whether Wirtel or Matthew Orzech is their guy on special teams. Each guy played three snaps against the Chargers so it might be a neck-and-neck race right now, but if the Rams are confident in one over the other, now is a good time to choose so that they can further evaluate other players on offense and defense.

RB/KR Otis Anderson

Anderson didn’t get any offensive snaps, but he did play two snaps on special teams. He returned one punt for 15 yards and a kickoff 18 yards, with the punt return being a nice little burst by the rookie. It’s clear the Rams only view him as a special teams player, which is the case for Raymond Calais or Landen Akers or Jeremiah Haydel. Tutu Atwell and Calais both looked good in the return game on Saturday night, which could make it even harder for Anderson to make the team.

