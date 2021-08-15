Predicting the first 5 cuts for the Browns after the preseason opener

The Cleveland Browns played well in their preseason opener with very few glaring concerns presenting themselves. The team turning the corner in 2020 and now being expected to win is a big change. Last night, the Browns second and third teams outplayed the Jacksonville Jaguars first and second teams.

That role reversal may take some time to get used to.

Unfortunately for five current Browns players, their hopes of making the team’s initial 53-man roster will come to an end soon. While the first five cuts are not due until Tuesday, it is possible Cleveland will make their decisions sooner rather than later.

Of note, the first two cuts (each consisting of five players for ten total) may not be only due to skill level. Instead, injuries around the team could lead the Browns to keep a less talented player at a position that they need depth to make it through camp and the next two preseason games with.

Cleveland will also try to keep players around until the final cut down that they hope to get on their practice squad.

Here are some names that could be a part of the first five cuts:

RB Corey Taylor

Just added to the roster due to a roster spot opening up, Corey Taylor could be one of the first players cut. The Browns have a quality depth at the position with all of them mostly healthy. The team may have some interest in seeing more of Taylor before letting him go which could put John Kelly's roster spot in danger.

TE Connor Davis

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

A huge, 6'8" player, Connor Davis is old for a new player at the age of 26 years old. He did have one catch for six yards in the opener but there isn't a lot of reasons for him to stick around much longer at this point.

WR Ryan Switzer

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

This might be a tough one to see given everything Ryan Switzer's family has been through this offseason and with his touchdown Saturday night. It is possible that Cleveland respects Switzer enough as a veteran to give him a chance to catch on somewhere else instead of sticking around on a team where he likely won't make the team. For his career, Switzer has 321 yards receiving while also showing some qualities as a returner. Another team could be interested in bringing him in for the final few weeks of training camp to see if he can help out in both areas.

OL Cordel Iwuagwu

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive and defensive linemen often are the last to go as teams start to trim their rosters but the Browns injuries in the secondary could change that for the team. Cleveland is very, very deep on the offensive line and could keep 9 or 10 on their final roster, if everyone is healthy. Players like Cordel Iwuagwu are there for help in camp but are not long for the team.

CB Robert Jackson

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Forced to play in 2020, Robert Jackson showed he wasn't ready to contribute at the NFL level. Already 27, Cleveland may not see a chance for improvement out of Jackson and decide to let him go earlier instead of later during this process. Kiondre Thomas could also be on the early chopping block but the team may want to see a little more from the rookie at this point.

Others Considered

With a 90 man roster, there are a lot of players that could be considered for this early but. A few names that could be at risk sooner than expected but unlikely now:

Malik McDowell - The exciting comeback story got stonewalled by an injury and couldn't play in the first week of preseason. Has he shown enough to keep his comeback going? Most likely but something to keep an eye on.

Damion Square - Another interior defensive line player, Square was brought in via free agency but is one of the oldest players on the roster at this point. If he won't make the final roster, the Browns could respect him enough to let him go early.

Alexander Hollins - The Browns just have a lot of talented receivers at this point and Davion Davis played well after just arriving in Cleveland.

Johnny Stanton - The fullback was given 6 carries on Saturday night and showed some quality ability with the ball in his hands. Unless Andy Janovich gets injured, Stanton is not making the roster. Perhaps another team liked what they saw last night?

Colby Gossett, Javon Patterson - Other names on the great Cleveland offensive line.

Sheldrick Redwine - Due to injuries, unlikely to be cut this time but will certainly be a name to watch.

Takk McKinley - Only noted here because there is very little known about his situation. If the team knows something signficant that is not known publicly, they may move on.

It is important to note that other teams could have interest in any number of the Cleveland players and a trade of a player, noted above or not noted, could open up a roster spot.

