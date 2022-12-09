Predicting the final score for every 2022 college football bowl game
College football always starts with loads of intrigue given the unknowns as well as nonconference teams facing off against each other. But bowl season always has similar intrigue.
Teams have to win six games to be bowl eligible, though there are a few exemptions, so we already know what most teams are. But with opt-outs, transfers, coaches leaving for other jobs, and such, as well as teams’ will to win a final game, you never really know what you’re going to get in the college football postseason.
Even so, we’re taking a stab at what we think will happen in every single bowl game. Here are our predictions for each one.
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl - Miami (OH) vs. UAB - 12/16
UAB 24, Miami (OH) 10
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl - UTSA vs. Troy - 12/16
UTSA 28, Troy 27
Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Cincinnati vs. Louisville - 12/17
Cincinnati 24, Louisville 20
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Florida vs. Oregon State - 12/17
Oregon State 31, Florida 17
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl - Washington State vs. Fresno State - 12/17
Washington State 20, Fresno State 10
Lending Tree Bowl - Rice vs. Southern Mississippi - 12/17
Southern Mississippi 24, Rice 20
New Mexico Bowl - SMU vs. BYU - 12/17
BYU 24, SMU 23
Frisco Bowl - North Texas vs. Boise State - 12/17
Boise State 30, North Texas 27
Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall vs. UConn - 12/19
Marshall 35, UConn 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State - 12/20
Eastern Michigan 28, San Jose State 27
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Liberty vs. Toledo - 12/20
Toledo 40, Liberty 35
R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama - 12/21
Western Kentucky 35, South Alabama 34
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Baylor vs. Air Force - 12/22
Baylor 28, Air Force 24
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - Louisiana vs. Houston - 12/23
Houston 41, Louisiana 28
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Missouri - 12/23
Wake Forest 31, Missouri 20
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - MTSU vs. San Diego State - 12/24
SDSU 21, MTSU 14
QuickLane Bowl - New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green - 12/26
BGSU 24, NMSU 20
Camellia Bowl - Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo - 12/27
Georgia Southern 35, Buffalo 28
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Memphis vs. Utah State - 12/27
Memphis 38, Utah State 21
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina - 12/28
Coastal Carolina 30, ECU 28
Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State - 12/27
Oklahoma State 24, Wisconsin 17
Military Bowl - UCF vs. Duke - 12/28
UCF 30, Duke 21
Autozone Liberty Bowl - Kansas vs. Arkansas - 12/28
Arkansas 24, Kansas 23
SDCCC Holiday Bowl - Oregon vs. North Carolina - 12/28
Oregon 45, North Carolina 38
TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss - 12/28
Ole Miss 45, Texas Tech 28
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Syracuse vs. Minnesota - 12/29
Minnesota 31, Syracuse 10
Cheez-It Bowl - Oklahoma vs. Florida State - 12/29
Florida State 38, Oklahoma 24
Valero Alamo Bowl - Texas vs. Washington - 12/29
Washington 31, Texas 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Maryland vs. NC State - 12/30
Maryland 35, NC State 31
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Pitt vs. UCLA - 12/30
UCLA 24, Pitt 20
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame vs. South Carolina - 12/30
South Carolina 31, Notre Dame 24
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Ohio vs. Wyoming - 12/30
Ohio 35, Wyoming 17
Capital One Orange Bowl - Tennessee vs. Clemson - 12/30
Tennessee 30, Clemson 28
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama vs. Kansas State - 12/31
Alabama 42, Kansas State 31
TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Iowa vs. Kentucky - 12/31
Kentucky 12, Iowa 10
(CFP) Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan vs. TCU - 12/31
Michigan 38, TCU 24
(CFP) Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State vs. Georgia
Georgia 30, Ohio State 17
ReliaQuest Bowl - Mississippi State vs. Illinois - 1/2
Illinois 20, Mississippi State 17
Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Tulane vs. USC - 1/2
USC 30, Tulane 27
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU vs. Purdue
LSU 30, Purdue 20
Rose Bowl - Penn State vs. Utah - 1/2
Penn State 35, Utah 20
National Championship Game - Michigan vs. Georgia - 1/9
Georgia 24, Michigan 23