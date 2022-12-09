Predicting the final score for every 2022 college football bowl game

College football always starts with loads of intrigue given the unknowns as well as nonconference teams facing off against each other. But bowl season always has similar intrigue.

Teams have to win six games to be bowl eligible, though there are a few exemptions, so we already know what most teams are. But with opt-outs, transfers, coaches leaving for other jobs, and such, as well as teams’ will to win a final game, you never really know what you’re going to get in the college football postseason.

Even so, we’re taking a stab at what we think will happen in every single bowl game. Here are our predictions for each one.

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl - Miami (OH) vs. UAB - 12/16

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

UAB 24, Miami (OH) 10

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl - UTSA vs. Troy - 12/16

Helen Comer-The Daily News

UTSA 28, Troy 27

Wasabi Fenway Bowl - Cincinnati vs. Louisville - 12/17

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cincinnati 24, Louisville 20

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Florida vs. Oregon State - 12/17

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State 31, Florida 17

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl - Washington State vs. Fresno State - 12/17

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State 20, Fresno State 10

Lending Tree Bowl - Rice vs. Southern Mississippi - 12/17

Syndication: Hattiesburg American

Southern Mississippi 24, Rice 20

New Mexico Bowl - SMU vs. BYU - 12/17

Photo: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

BYU 24, SMU 23

Frisco Bowl - North Texas vs. Boise State - 12/17

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State 30, North Texas 27

Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall vs. UConn - 12/19

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Marshall 35, UConn 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl - Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State - 12/20

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Michigan 28, San Jose State 27

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - Liberty vs. Toledo - 12/20

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Toledo 40, Liberty 35

R + L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama - 12/21

AP Photo/Marco Garcia

Western Kentucky 35, South Alabama 34

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl - Baylor vs. Air Force - 12/22

Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor 28, Air Force 24

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl - Louisiana vs. Houston - 12/23

Photo: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston 41, Louisiana 28

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl - Wake Forest vs. Missouri - 12/23

Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest 31, Missouri 20

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl - MTSU vs. San Diego State - 12/24

Photo: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

SDSU 21, MTSU 14

QuickLane Bowl - New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green - 12/26

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

BGSU 24, NMSU 20

Camellia Bowl - Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo - 12/27

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Southern 35, Buffalo 28

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl - Memphis vs. Utah State - 12/27

Joe Rondone-The Commercial Appeal

Memphis 38, Utah State 21

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl - Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina - 12/28

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina 30, ECU 28

Guaranteed Rate Bowl - Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State - 12/27

John Fisher/Getty Images

Oklahoma State 24, Wisconsin 17

Military Bowl - UCF vs. Duke - 12/28

Photo: Isaiah Hole

UCF 30, Duke 21

Autozone Liberty Bowl - Kansas vs. Arkansas - 12/28

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas 24, Kansas 23

SDCCC Holiday Bowl - Oregon vs. North Carolina - 12/28

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Oregon 45, North Carolina 38

TaxAct Texas Bowl - Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss - 12/28

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss 45, Texas Tech 28

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Syracuse vs. Minnesota - 12/29

David Berding/Getty Images

Minnesota 31, Syracuse 10

Cheez-It Bowl - Oklahoma vs. Florida State - 12/29

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State 38, Oklahoma 24

Valero Alamo Bowl - Texas vs. Washington - 12/29

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Washington 31, Texas 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl - Maryland vs. NC State - 12/30

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Maryland 35, NC State 31

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Pitt vs. UCLA - 12/30

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA 24, Pitt 20

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame vs. South Carolina - 12/30

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina 31, Notre Dame 24

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl - Ohio vs. Wyoming - 12/30

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio 35, Wyoming 17

Capital One Orange Bowl - Tennessee vs. Clemson - 12/30

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee 30, Clemson 28

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama vs. Kansas State - 12/31

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Alabama 42, Kansas State 31

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Iowa vs. Kentucky - 12/31

Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky 12, Iowa 10

(CFP) Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan vs. TCU - 12/31

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan 38, TCU 24

(CFP) Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State vs. Georgia

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Georgia 30, Ohio State 17

ReliaQuest Bowl - Mississippi State vs. Illinois - 1/2

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois 20, Mississippi State 17

Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Tulane vs. USC - 1/2

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC 30, Tulane 27

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU vs. Purdue

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

LSU 30, Purdue 20

Rose Bowl - Penn State vs. Utah - 1/2

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State 35, Utah 20

National Championship Game - Michigan vs. Georgia - 1/9

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Georgia 24, Michigan 23

