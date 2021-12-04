Predicting the final 5 games of the Saints schedule

Is the New Orleans Saints’ season over after a midseason collapse dropped them to a 5-7 record? Not quite. There’s still time for them to regroup and go on a run in their final five games to sneak into the postseason. That’s not impossible. It just isn’t very likely given all the hurdles in front of them, between injuries and looming suspensions and the tough teams left to play.

While only one of them has a winning record right now (the 8-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers), two others have already beaten the Saints this year (the division-rival Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers). And the surging Miami Dolphins are riding a four-game winning streak while presenting a matchup that’s really tough for the Saints, specifically, to defend. Let’s dig in:

Week 14 at New York Jets: W

New York Jets defensive back Justin Hardee, center, celebrates after winning in overtime of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Could the Saints drop a loss to the 3-8 Jets? Sure they could. New York has already upset the Tennessee Titans in overtime and beaten the Cincinnati Bengals by a field goal this year. There’s no such thing as an easy win left on New Orleans’ schedule. But if they can’t beat this bad, bad football team, the Saints need to go ahead and rest anyone managing any sort of injury for the rest of the year and angle for a good draft pick. Their season is toast if the Jets outwit them. So I’ll be optimistic and say the Saints get enough star talent back after ten days of rest to snap their losing streak.

Saints record: 6-7

Week 15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: L

Sep 19, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) is congratulated by quarterback Tom Brady (12) after he scored a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady should get his first regular season win against the Saints here, with several starters returning to the Tampa Bay secondary from various injuries. The New Orleans defense will play him tough as usual but their offense could struggle to find answers against talented and well-coached opposition. Super Bowl ambitions are on the line for the Buccaneers, and the Saints just don’t have enough firepower to keep up with them. An unprecedented four-year run on top of the NFC South finally comes to an end for New Orleans.

Saints record: 6-8

Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins: L

Dec 9, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins mascot TD takes the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Will this game remain scheduled for “Monday Night Football?” The NFL opened up flex scheduling for Monday night kickoffs this season for exactly the sort of scenario in which a gnarly 7-7 Dolphins team visits a 6-8 Saints squad late in December. Either way, this is a bad matchup for New Orleans. Remember how much success Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles had on their run-pass option plays a few weeks ago? Tua Tagovailoa might be even more effective with them, and Brian Flores’ defense will give the Saints no quarter.

Saints record: 6-9

Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers: W

Jan 7, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Vonn Bell (48) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) to end the game in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

But the Saints can still end their season on a couple of high notes, like getting revenge against the Panthers in January. Carolina has lost starters like Christian McCaffrey, Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and Matt Paradis for the season. They’ve only got two picks in the top four rounds of the 2022 draft and will probably be angling to make the most of it by taking a foot off the gas pedal late in the season. The Saints should build some momentum here.

Saints record: 7-9

Week 18 at Atlanta Falcons: W

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive players react after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I’m never going to predict a Saints loss to the Falcons, even if it would help New Orleans out in the greater scheme of things (like locking up a top 10 draft pick rather than the 14th or 15th selection). They’ve won in Atlanta before. Taysom Hill is undefeated against the Falcons as a starting quarterback. There are reasons to believe they end their year with a win against their most hated rival.

Saints record: 8-9. That won’t be enough for a playoff seed in the too-crowded NFC, and it won’t be enough for a lucrative draft pick. But the Saints are in a state of limbo where they’re too talented and too well-coached to tank, but too flawed to go the distance. They should find a lot to be encouraged about in the regular season finale and go into the offseason motivated to reload the roster and launch a revenge tour in 2022.

