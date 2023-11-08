Predicting featured games from Week 11 including Texas and TCU

There haven’t been many earth-shattering upsets in college football this season. This could be the week that it all changes.

Several matchups pose the potential to upend contenders’ seasons. The premier game of the week features the sport’s newest villain No. 3 Michigan against home underdog No. 10 Penn State. The matchup isn’t the only top ten battle of the week.

Two-time reigning national champion Georgia plays host to No. 9 Ole Miss. The Rebels own an upset victory over LSU so far this season. They look to climb into the playoff conversation.

Other teams ranked ahead of the Texas Longhorns see their playoff chances put to the test this week. In the Pac-12, the No. 5 Washington Huskies face the No. 18 Utah Utes, while No. 6 Oregon plays host to the USC Trojans.

Let’s predict this week’s slate of games.

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State

Penn State is a strong football program and certainly could make the game interesting. Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar has thrown 20 touchdown passes to just one interception on the season. Michigan is simply playing at a higher level right now.

Michigan 30, Penn State 23

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia

Final game in Sanford under the lights 🚨🚨🚨#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/PtAN2dJ6eg — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 7, 2023

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin could have something special planned for this week’s matchup with Georgia. It just doesn’t seem like the Rebels have the athletes to keep up with the Bulldogs.

Georgia 31, Ole Miss 21

Miami at No. 4 Florida State

Rivalry games can bring out the best in underdogs. Miami hopes that will be the case on Saturday. Florida State just has the playmakers that Miami doesn’t have. In this battle, it feels like the Seminoles will come out on top.

Florida State 24, Miami 23

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington

In a day full of potential upsets, this seems among the more likely to occur. Utah rebounded from its loss to Oregon with a 55-3 win over Arizona State. Washington flirted with disaster in a too close for comfort shootout with USC last week. Utah capitalizes.

Utah 34, Washington 33

USC at No. 6 Oregon

Oregon brings as dominant a week-to-week product as anyone in college football this season. On the other side, USC is reeling after a third loss for the year. I would expect a dominant performance for the Ducks.

Oregon 55, USC 35

No. 7 Texas at TCU

On the road. Under the lights 🤘 🏈 Texas at TCU

📅 Saturday, Nov. 11 | 6:30 PM CT

📍 Fort Worth, TX | Amon G. Carter Stadium

📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/IhadJL6e2l — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 7, 2023

TCU has had Texas’ number since joining the Big 12 conference. It also has the kind of passing attack that can capitalize on the Longhorns’ tendency to let up in the second half. The matchup could come down to the quarterback position where Texas could get Quinn Ewers back and TCU is set to play backup quarterback Josh Hoover. ‘Horns win comfortably.

Texas 37, TCU 26

Kentucky at No. 8 Alabama

Kentucky is a solid football program but its ceiling comes into play against tougher competition. The Tide rolls to its eighth straight victory since losing by double digits to Texas.

Alabama 42, Kentucky 20

West Virginia at No. 17 Oklahoma

Oklahoma fell from No. 9 to No. 17 in this week’s College Football Playoff poll. Season goals are very much in danger as the team needs a Texas and Kansas loss to make the Big 12 title game. I think the Sooners still refocus and put up another win, but don’t count out a tough West Virginia team.

Oklahoma 24, West Virginia 20

No. 15 Oklahoma State at UCF

Following an emotional win over Oklahoma, there’s upset potential in Orlando, Florida this week. UCF is one of the more explosive offenses in the country and might be able to move the ball effectively against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys survive and move to 8-2 on the season.

Oklahoma State 33, UCF 27

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire