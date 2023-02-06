Predicting the fates of Titans’ pending free agents: Offense

After making predictions for the fates of the Tennessee Titans’ pending free agents on defense, we’re now moving to the offensive side of the ball and making predictions for Tennessee’s pending free agents on offense.

Tennessee has a grand total of 34 pending free agents, with 15 of them coming from the offense. We’ve also included pending free agents on special teams, which is why you’ll find 16 players on this list.

After a dreadful year on offense in 2022, the Titans need wholesale changes. That starts upfront on the offensive line, and extends to wide receiver, two positions Tennessee struggled mightily at last season.

While their starting signal-caller from 2022, Ryan Tannehill, is under contract, the Titans have to decide if they’re moving forward with the veteran, or if they’ll be making a change there, also.

For now, let’s just focus on the offensive players who are not under contract going into the 2023 offseason, and we’ll make a prediction for what happens with each.

RG Nate Davis

Syndication: The Tennessean

I was fairly optimistic the Titans would re-sign Davis, who, despite having some injury concerns, has developed into a solid starter upfront for Tennessee over the past four years.

However, Jim Wyatt threw freezing cold water on that belief by saying that he would be “surprised” if Davis is re-signed. Now, I’m no longer optimistic because I take Wyatt’s opinion very seriously, as he’s someone who is quite tapped in with all things Titans.

The Titans let Davis walk, even though he’s likely to command a reasonable price in free agency, leaving Tennessee with at least three open spots to fill upfront.

Prediction: Davis isn’t re-signed

TE Austin Hooper

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After a quiet start to his Titans tenure, the veteran tight end became one of the more reliable pass-catchers on offense, and he made some clutch grabs along the way.

His PFF blocking grades left a lot to be desired, but he also didn’t get a ton of looks in that department with Swaim gobbling up way more snaps than he should have.

Story continues

I don’t think Hooper commands much (if any) more than the $6 million he was paid in 2022, making it more likely Tennessee will be interested in a reunion in 2023.

A full season of a properly-utilized duo of Hooper and Chig Okonkwo? Sign me up.

Prediction: Hooper is re-signed

LS Morgan Cox

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We haven’t heard a peep out of the long snapper position for the past two years after a troublesome 2020 campaign for Tennessee at the position.

That’s great news and stems from the fact that Cox is one of the best in the business at his job. He’ll likely get a small raise, but not enough to force Tennessee to part ways. Cox should be back in 2023.

Prediction: Cox is re-signed

RB Dontrell Hilliard

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hilliard has been a good player for the Titans after first arriving in 2021 in the wake of Derrick Henry’s injury. He was also a solid backup in limited action last season, and even led the team in receiving touchdowns despite missing five games.

With soon-to-be second-year pro Hassan Haskins filling one of the backup spots in 2023, the Titans could use a veteran to chip in. Hilliard is a solid, cheap option that Tennessee should be interested in bringing back.

Prediction: Hilliard is re-signed

QB Joshua Dobbs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbs was better than expected in his two starts down the stretch, especially when you consider the limited time he was with the team and the situation he stepped into while getting his first two starts in the NFL.

However, his performance was bad news for Malik Willis, whose stock took a major hit after Dobbs proved to be a clear upgrade over the rookie with the same cast of characters.

By all accounts, Dobbs and the Titans came away happy with one another. I fully expect him to be re-signed and to compete with Willis for the backup job in training camp.

Prediction: Dobbs is re-signed

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (RFA)

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

NWI is restricted free agent, which means the Titans will have some control over whether or not they keep him. I’m fine with bringing him back, but only in the fourth receiver/special teams role he’s best suited for.

Prediction: Westbrook-Ikhine is re-signed

TE Geoff Swaim

Syndication: The Tennessean

Like Westbrook-Ikhine, Swaim was in a bigger role than he’s suited for last season, and contrary to Mike Vrabel’s belief, he isn’t that good of a blocker.

If the Titans want to bring him back as the No. 3 tight end that plays sparingly behind Chig and Hooper, fine, but not for the $3.5 million he received in 2022. Ultimately, I think the two sides part ways.

Prediction: Swaim isn’t re-signed

LG Aaron Brewer (RFA)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Brewer is another one of the team’s restricted free agents, so there’s a chance he’ll be back.

However, if the two sides come to an agreement, it has to be with the understanding that Brewer will be a backup on the interior following a lackluster campaign as the team’s starter at left guard.

I don’t think Brewer gets any semblance of a significant qualifying offer from another team, leading to his return to Nashville as a backup in 2023.

Prediction: Brewer is re-signed

OT Dennis Daley

Syndication: The Tennessean

Just… no.

Prediction: Daley isn’t re-signed

WR Chris Conley

Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Conley was a desperation add for the Titans thanks to several injuries to their wide receivers room. Maybe he comes back as a camp body, but my guess is he’ll be playing elsewhere in 2023.

Prediction: Conley isn’t re-signed

RB Trenton Cannon

Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports

Cannon missed nearly the entire 2022 campaign due to a serious knee injury he suffered in Week 1. With the Titans trying to turn over a new leaf with injuries, it’s doubtful Cannon will be back.

Prediction: Cannon isn’t re-signed

OT Le'Raven Clark

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that Clark couldn’t crack the starting lineup with all the issues the Titans had upfront in 2023 says everything we need to know about the veteran. Clark will be looking for a new home.

Prediction: Clark isn’t re-signed.

OL Corey Levin

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Levin stepped in at center late in the season after Ben Jones was sidelined due to concussions and the veteran lineman played well in Jones’ absence. Knowing how vital quality depth is upfront, Tennessee brings Levin back.

Prediction: Levin is re-signed

WR C.J. Board

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Like Conley, Board was a desperation add due to injuries, but unlike Conley Board actually made a decent contribution via the return game, which gives him a better chance to come back than Conley.

For now, I’ll pencil him in as a re-sign to be a body in camp that competes for a returner role, but this one could go either way.

Prediction: Board is re-signed

OL Daniel Munyer (ERFA)

AP Photo/Stew Milne

The Titans will have some control over Munyer being that he’s an exclusive rights free agent, but if they really liked him they would have brought him in prior to being desperate due to injuries.

I don’t think he comes back, especially if Tennessee brings Levin and Brewer back as backups on the inside.

Prediction: Munyer isn’t re-signed

WR Cody Hollister

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Hollister has found a way to stick in Tennessee and get playing time over four seasons despite the fact that he doesn’t offer much. I think his time in Nashville has come to an end, although it wouldn’t be at all shocking to see him on the practice squad at some point in 2023.

Prediction: Hollister isn’t re-signed

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire