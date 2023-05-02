Predicting the fate of the Steelers 2023 NFL draft class

Most NFL draft pundits are gushing over the haul the Pittsburgh Steelers made this year. We have happily given the Steelers an A for this draft and now we are going to go a step further. Let’s make some predictions about the role of each Steelers rookie for the upcoming season.

First round - OT Broderick Jones

The Steelers traded up to get Jones who might be the most complete tackle in the draft and is easily the best fit for the Steelers. He going to supplant Dan Moore as the starting left tackle before the start of the season and should have a very long, successful career.

Second round - CB Joey Porter Jr.

Fans are wild over the selection of Joey Porter Jr. Porter was a great value at No. 32. Porter will eventually be a starter on the outside but we don’t see him beating out Levi Wallace or Patrick Peterson this season. However, for this season, Porter will be the first corner off the bench on the outside allowing the Steelers to kick Wallace inside or Peterson to safety.

Second round - DT Keeanu Benton

As Benton said, he’s coming in to be a goon per head coach Mike Tomlin and this is what we expect. He won’t start but should be in heavy rotation on the defensive line to keep him fresh and offer a physical edge to the run defense.

Third round - TE Darnell Washington



The Steelers had no reason to draft Washington but you just don’t pass up this level of talent in the third round. What will the Steelers do with him? They are going to put him out on the field with Pat Freiermuth in two tight end sets and create ridiculous mismatches, especially in the red zone.

Fourth round - EDGE Nick Herbig

This one is where things get complicated. Herbig doesn’t really have the body type to be thrust into the rotation at outside linebacker yet. The team has said they will start him on the outside but I won’t be shocked if he kicks inside some and does most of his work on special teams as a rookie.

Seventh round - CB Cory Trice

The Steelers are going to have to get creative to keep Trice on the 53-man roster and off the practice squad but we think his potential will make him too good not to keep on the roster. Trice is going to be a star on coverage and return teams as a rookie but won’t see many reps on defense short of an injury replacement.

Seventh round - OL Spencer Anderson

The Steelers have added a ton of interior offensive linemen this offseason so Anderso making the roster is a longshot. He’s a great athlete and has potential but there’s just no room for him right now.

