In or Out?: Predicting the fate of fringe roster players as cutdown day approaches

The preseason has come to a close for the Cleveland Browns, coming off a 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. So now we are on to cutdowns as the Browns have until 4 PM EST on Tuesday, August 29 to clear their roster from 90 players down to 53.

Some good players will be left off the roster as good teams have to make hard decisions. There are tons of players currently on the edges of that 53-man roster, so here we take a look at all of the fringe players and predict whether or not they are in or out.

QB Kellen Mond: Out

The emergency quarterback spot on the 53-man roster is not very practical until the playoffs arrive. And even if the Browns want to put a quarterback on the practice squad, it would not be shocking if they looked elsewhere after an abysmal preseason from the former third round pick.

RB Demetric Felton: Out

After the trade for Pierre Strong Jr., the running back room has a lot more clarity. And the former sixth round pick is now firmly on the outside looking in. He was given every opportunity to seize the job of RB3 this preseason, and Demetric Felton did not take advantage.

RB John Kelly Jr.: Out

The Browns will look to keep the veteran in the building but as nothing more than a practice squad player.

WR David Bell: In

Keep referring to snap counts if you think David Bell is actually on the fringe of making the roster. He’s a firm lock, if he was not he would be playing well into the fourth quarter or preseason games.

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.: Out

The injury to return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. is devastating. A year removed from tearing his Achilles in training camp, Grant Sr. finally got to suit up for the Browns. And on the opening kickoff, he suffered what is thought to be a broken patella.

It is hard to justify rostering a player who will miss most, if not all of the 2023 season.

WR Austin Watkins Jr.: In

If the Browns keep seven wide receivers, Watkins Jr. is firmly in. However, after the injury to Grant Sr., Watkins Jr. now has a clearer pathway to making the roster even if the Browns keep six. He had perhaps the best preseason of any player on the roster and has put himself in a great position to make the roster.

C Nick Harris: In

There is room for Nick Harris and sixth round rookie Luke Wypler to co-exist. Outside of an uneasy game against the Chiefs, Harris had a strong preseason and looks like he has completely returned to form after a devastating injury a year ago.

DT Maurice Hurst: In

Health has always been the issue with Maurice Hurst. However, he has been healthy and explosive all preseason. Hurst, after two straight seasons of injury-riddled stints, looks like a legit rotational player in the defensive tackle room.

DT Jordan Elliott: Out

Forget about the guaranteed money. Jordan Elliott has had plenty of chances and is out of lives. He has shown nothing on tape that indicates he deserves a spot on the final 53-man roster.

LB Jordan Kunaszyk: Out

A special teams ace, Jordan Kunaszyk has a rough preseason playing defense at linebacker. And now with a torn MCL, there is no reason to put Kunaszyk, a practice squad player a year ago who got signed to the active roster after a pile-up of injuries in the room, to make the roster.

LB Mohamoud Diabate: In

Due to the injuries of Jacob Phillips and Kunaszyk, undrafted rookie linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is making it hard to leave him off of the roster. He has thrived on the field defensively and put in a ton of work on special teams as well. He is on the roster in this prediction.

CB A.J. Green III: Out

A player who has made the roster the past three seasons as an undrafted free agent, this may be the end of the line for A.J. Green III. While Denzel Ward being in the concussion protocol may help his case, rookie Cameron Mitchell and free agent signing Mike Ford Jr. have proven to have success in the slot and have a far better proven track record on special teams.

S D'Anthony Bell: In

After making the rookie as an undrafted free agent a year ago, safety D’Anthony Bell has proven to be a special teams heat-seeking missile for the Browns. That has not changed in the preseason as special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has singled him out by name. Do not expect Bell to go anywhere.

S Ronnie Hickman: In

Last year, the Browns rostered five safeties on their Week 1 depth chart. There is room for both Bell and undrafted rookie Ronnie Hickman. And there is a solid chance they both make the roster. He racked up three interceptions, and while his tackling could be better, the Ohio State product has flashed in Cleveland.

K Cade York: Out

The Browns have given 2022 fourth round kicker Cade York every single opportunity. And while it did not make sense for them to split his reps with a 40-year-old veteran on the open market as he worked through it, there is no doubt they were evaluating kickers on other teams like Matthew Wright (who was just cut by the Carolina Panthers).

Look for them to move on from York now that other kickers are going to flood the market.

