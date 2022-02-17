Predicting the fate of Eagles’ 2022 NFL free agents

The NFL’s new league year is less than a month away, and as the Eagles continue their sped-up retool, Howie Roseman will likely let some big named veterans walk via free agency.

Philadelphia will enter free agency with 9 unrestricted free agents, 4 unrestricted free agents, and one exclusive rights free agent in Andre Chachere.

The Eagles will enter the NFL’s free-agent period with $12 million in cap space, and the potential to add another $12 million with Brandon Brooks retiring and several potential contract restructures.

We’re predicting which 2022 Eagles free agents will be moving on.

1. Jason Kelce -- VOID

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Kelce signed an extension last offseason and it included a void year for 2022. As Kelce decides his playing future, his contract includes a clause that will pay the future Hall of Famer $30 million if he’s on the roster post-June 2, 2022. The move forces the Eagles to make a decision on the center while allowing Kelce freedom to continue playing on his own terms.

That decision should come in the next few weeks and it should be for Kelce to return to the Eagles after an All-Pro season.

Kelce signs a one-year deal.

2. Rodney McLeod UFA

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 32

Snaps in 2021: 60.7%

McLeod will test free agency and unless he gets a deal that he can’t turn down, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the veteran return to Philadelphia on a one-year deal in a reduced role.

3. Anthony Harris UFA

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 30

Snaps in 2021: 74.2%

A stop-gap safety in the rebuilding process for the Eagles, Harris eventually ceded snaps to Marcus Epps and the Birds would be best drafting a versatile safety.

Harris signs elsewhere

4. Derek Barnett UFA

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Snaps in 2021: 63.9%

A rugged defensive end that is a more physical presence than true stat producer, Barnett hasn’t lived up to his first-round selection in 2017.

Barnett led the Eagles’ defensive ends in snaps played this season, but he’s more known for penalties than posting sack numbers. Barnett’s a solid player, but his replacement can be found in the draft.

Barnett signs elsewhere for $10 million a season.

5. Steven Nelson UFA



Nyg Vs Phi

Age: 29

Snaps in 2021: 87.2%

Nelson was solid in 2022 and could be that veteran presence for the Eagles that allows a rookie drafted in the first or second round to patiently blend into that role opposite Darius Slay.

The veteran is also looking to get paid more than $4 million he received in 2021 and that’ll likely happen on the open market.

Nelson signs elsewhere

6. Ryan Kerrigan UFA

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Age: 34

Snaps in 2021: 29.2%

Signed to a one-year deal, Kerrigan is simply out of gas and went weeks without registering a stat.

He retires or signs elsewhere

7. Hassan Ridgeway UFA

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Age: 28

Snaps in 2021: 33.1%

Ridgeway is serviceable, but he may not be a starting-caliber defensive tackle and Philadelphia could find a better pass-rushing defensive tackle in the draft.

Ridgeway signs elsewhere

8. Jordan Howard UFA

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 28

Snaps in 2021: 13.7%

Howard is a solid running back and one of the biggest reasons for the Eagles’ late-season run to the playoffs. His return would stunt Kenneth Gainwell’s growth and take snaps away from the dual-threat running back. If Philadelphia allows Boston Scott to move on then it’s a possibility, but the Eagles can find a running back in the draft or free agency.

Howard signs elsewhere

9. Boston Scott RFA

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

As a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract, Scott (RFA) is free to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Eagles can offer them one of the various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Age: 27

Snaps in 2021: 19.6%

Scott signs the tender

10. Alex Singleton RFA

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract, Singleton (RFA) is free to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Eagles can offer them one of the various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Age: 29

Snaps in 2021: 64.0%

A tough-as-nails performer regardless of his deficits in the passing game, Singleton returns.

11. Greg Ward RFA

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

As a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract, Ward (RFA) is free to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Eagles can offer them one of the various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Age: 27

Snaps in 2021: 21.9%

A valuable player in the red zone and the consummate professional, Ward signs.

12. Jason Croom UFA

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Age: 28

Snaps in 2021: 0.0%

Croom looks the part but didn’t see any game action this season after suffering an injury.

Croom signs elsewhere

13. Genard Avery UFA

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 27

Snaps in 2021: 31.8%

Acquired from the Browns on the premise that he could add to the Eagles pass rush, Avery struggles in coverage, isn’t your typical run-stopping linebacker, and was just average as a pass rusher as well.

Avery signs elsewhere

14. Nate Herbig RFA

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

As a player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract, Herbig (RFA) is free to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Eagles can offer them one of the various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Age: 24

Snaps in 2021: 42.9%

Herbig signs his tender

15. Andre Chachere ERFA

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

As a player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If the Eagles offer Chachere a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), he cannot negotiate with other teams.

Age: 26

Snaps in 2021: 10.5%

A solid special teams performer, Chachere showed enough potential to return and he’ll be offered the deal.

