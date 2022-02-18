Predicting the fate of Colts’ pending free agents in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are one month away from free agency opening and while it’s unlikely they splurge, there are still a number of players set to hit the market in the middle of March.

With roughly 30 total pending free agents this offseason, the Colts have 24 listed as unrestricted (UFA), two as restricted (RFA) and four as exclusive rights free agents (ERFA).

Most of these players will wind up hitting the market. Some of them will be re-signed before the market even opens on March 14 (legal tampering period).

We’ve given our opinion on who the Colts should re-sign this offseason and which players they should let walk when the market opens.

Now, we’re going to predict the fate of every pending free agent for the Colts entering the 2022 offseason:

WR T.Y. Hilton (UFA)

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Colts desperately need help in the wide receiver room even though Chris Ballard remains bullish on the current corps they have. Hilton is 32 years old and has dealt with several injuries over the last few seasons, including a scary nerve issue during the preseason. The Ghost will always be a fan favorite and he’ll eventually get into the Ring of Honor. But it’s time for the Colts to move on.

Prediction: Walks (if he doesn’t retire)

LB Zaire Franklin (UFA)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Franklin is a key member of the special teams unit and was a captain in 2021. He also plays a small role as a depth linebacker on defense. He should be back in 2022.

Prediction: Re-signs

LT Eric Fisher

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

This one comes down to money. Ballard seemed open to bringing Fisher back and there’s a chance that happens if his one-year deal is similar to the one he received last year ($8.4 million). If it creeps into the double digits, I think the Colts pass.

Prediction: Walks

RG Mark Glowinski (UFA)

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

This is arguably the toughest one. I could easily see the Colts running it back with Glowinski while giving third-year guard Danny Pinter a chance to win the job. Or they could simply feel Pinter deserves the shot outright. The bottom line is that Glowinski is 29 years old and the Colts need quality depth where they can get it.

Story continues

Prediction: Re-signs

LB Matthew Adams (UFA)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Like Franklin, Adams plays a key part on special teams. He’s constantly at the top of the list in terms of snaps played in that phase of the game. Expect him to return.

Prediction: Re-signs

OL Matt Pryor (UFA)

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Coming over from the Eagles in a trade just before the start of the season, Pryor held a reserve role on the offensive line. He was solid in that role and could provide similar value for the Colts.

Prediction: Re-signs

DT Antwaun Woods (UFA)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts are pretty set when it comes to interior defensive linemen. Woods is a savvy veteran against the run but he’s likely not a priority signing for the Colts entering free agency.

Prediction: Walks

K Michael Badgley (UFA)

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Considering the Colts kept Badgley around for the entire second half of the season, it’s likely he returns and we get another competition with Rodrigo Blankenship. Fun!

Prediction: Re-signs

S Jahleel Addae (UFA)

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Addae was a pretty decent signing for the Colts considering he came off the street. Depth at safety is needed but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Colts tried to find a younger, more versatile piece.

Prediction: Walks

S Andrew Sendejo (UFA)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The other side of that coin. Sendejo came off the street in the middle of the season but couldn’t provide the same type of value. I believe this was a marriage born out of desperation than it was desire.

Prediction: Walks

DL Tyquan Lewis (UFA)

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Lewis got dealt a tough hand when he suffered a season-ending knee injury while returning an interception against the Titans. I think the Colts give Lewis the Marlon Mack treatment here and bring him back on a prove-it deal.

Prediction: Re-signs

G Chris Reed (UFA)

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

This one is tough because the Colts will want to bring Reed back. The issue is that Reed might be looking for a starting role considering how well he played in 2021. There will be interest in retaining him but ultimately, Reed finds another home with a more prominent role.

Prediction: Walks

OT Julién Davenport (UFA)

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Pretty easy choice here. Davenport struggled mightily when given a chance to secure the starting spot when Fisher was still rehabbing. There’s no real reason to bring him back.

Prediction: Walks

DE Kemoko Turay

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Before the hiring of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, I would have said this was an easy decision here. However, his scheme finds value with speed rushers. Though I wouldn’t be surprised if the Colts bring him back, I would expect Turay to hit the market and find a team willing to bet on his tools.

Prediction: Walks

RB Marlon Mack (UFA)

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The writing has been on the wall for Mack after he was a healthy scratch for the majority of the second half, giving way to undrafted rookie Deon Jackson on gamedays. I expect him to find a new home either in a committee or as a high-valued backup.

Prediction: Walks

CB T.J. Carrie

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

I do see a path for Carrie returning if the Colts moved him to safety full time. But the depth in the cornerback room is enough right now to where they can let Carrie test the market.

Prediction: Walks

S George Odum (UFA)

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Just give him a multi-year contract already. He’s proven to be an elite special teamer and a viable rotational safety if needed. I’m surprised it hasn’t happened sooner.

Prediction: Re-signs

DL Isaac Rochell

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Rochell barely made an impact on the extremely limited playing time that he saw in 2021.

Prediction: Walks

OT Sam Tevi (UFA)

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Tevi missed the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in the preseason. I expect the Colts to let him walk considering what he showed during those preseason games.

Prediction: Walks

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (UFA)

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

This is a tough one. Muhammad would be a fine piece as a rotational pass rusher but the Colts have forced him into a starting role considering their lack of depth. He might be wanting to test the market to see if he can find more money. Given the Colts’ history, I bet he finds more than the Colts are willing to offer

Prediction: Walks

WR Zach Pascal (UFA)

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Did I mention how much Chris Ballard loves the wide receiver room? Pascal is one of the biggest reasons for that and even though he’s not the most electric receiver, the Colts will bring him back due to his run blocking and abilities in the red zone.

Prediction: Re-sign

TE Mo Alie-Cox (UFA)

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Jack Doyle could be retiring and Alie-Cox has proven to be a mismatch at times. Bring him back and continue his development as a starting tight end. Ballard has already expressed interest in re-signing Alie-Cox anyway.

Prediction: Re-sign

CB Xavier Rhodes (UFA)

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Rhodes dealt with a nagging calf injury throughout the 2021 season and while he was admirably fighting through it, the Colts should be looking for a bit more upside at the cornerback position.

Prediction: Walks

S Ibraheim Campbell (UFA)

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

He might sign a futures contract but that would be the extent of it. Campbell spent the season on the practice squad.

Prediction: Walks

WR Ashton Dulin (RFA)

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Easy. Dulin got an All-Pro Second Team nod for his work on special teams and was a surprisingly positive development at wide receiver.

Prediction: Re-sign (second-round tender)

DT Taylor Stallworth (RFA)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Another easy one here. Stallworth provided quality depth on the interior defensive line and even showed intriguing development as a pass rusher.

Prediction: Re-sign (second-round tender)

LB Skai Moore (ERFA)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

As bad as it sounds, ERFAs are essentially the property of a team. If the player gets extended a tender, they have to sign it if they want to play—unless a team later rescinds the tender. Moore has been with the Colts for a few years now as a practice squad player. I think he’ll be back.

Prediction: Re-signs

WR Quartney Davis (ERFA)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Davis missed the season due to being placed on the injured reserve list before the start of the regular season. How severe his injury is makes it difficult to predict.

Prediction: Re-signs

DT Robert Windsor (ERFA)

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The 2020 sixth-round pick suffered a torn ACL during the preseason and missed the entire campaign. I think if the Colts wanted him back, he would have received a futures contract. There’s still time for that but I think he walks.

Prediction: Walks

CB Nick Nelson (ERFA)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson also missed the season due to being placed on the injured reserve list before the start of the regular season. He fits the mold the Colts like in cornerbacks but he has a long injury history.

Prediction: Walks

Review

Just so you don’t have to scroll back to every player to see our prediction, here’s a review of the players that we believe will be re-signed and those that will hit the market:

Re-Signed

LB Zaire Franklin

LB Matthew Adams

G Mark Glowinski

T Matt Pryor

K Michael Badgley

DL Tyquan Lewis

S George Odum

WR Zach Pascal

TE Mo Alie-Cox

WR Ashton Dulin (RFA)

DT Taylor Stallworth (RFA)

LB Skai Moore (ERFA)

WR Quartney Davis (ERFA)

Walks/Signs Elsewhere

WR T.Y. Hilton

T Eric Fisher

DT Antwaun Woods

S Jahleel Addae

S Andrew Sendejo

DE Kemoko Turay

G Chris Reed

T Julién Davenport

RB Marlon Mack

CB T.J. Carrie

DE Isaac Rochell

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

T Sam Tevi

CB Xavier Rhodes

S Ibraheim Campbell

DT Robert Windsor

CB Nick Nelson

