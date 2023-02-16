Predicting the fate of the Bills’ pending free agents in 2023

The 2023 NFL offseason is underway.

While the upcoming draft will be the focal point for many as the marquee event of the spring, don’t forget about free agency too. Not only is that an important factor for teams, including the Buffalo Bills, it comes before the draft.

In fact, this area of the spring could be the most important time for Buffalo considering the team is currently projected to be over the 2023 salary cap. General manager Brandon Beane has some tough decisions to make in free agency.

Ahead of it, here are predictions for what the Bills might do with each player in their 2023 free-agent class:

TE Tommy Sweeney

Age: 27

After missing a season due to myocarditis, Sweeney has appeared in 24 games for the Bills, making 18 catches with eight touchdowns. With Quintin Morris starting to get more roll as a depth tight end, one can envision Buffalo rolling the dice on another tight end this offseason alongside Morris and Dawson Knox. This is also a position group they usually run thin at.

Prediction: Free agency

S Jaquan Johnson

Age: 27

Johnson did not do himself many favors as a safety. However, he knows the system as a depth player there and he played in 60 percent of the Bills’ special teams snaps. That’s an area where Buffalo might lose players as well.

Prediction: Re-signs

RB Devin Singletary

Age: 25

The good: Singletary is a steady running back in the NFL. He has had great times with the Bills.

The bad: He’s going to want to sign a solid contract. Buffalo likely can’t, and won’t want to, commit to that.

Prediction: Free agency

OL Justin Murray

Age: 29

Murray was a veteran depth piece. If he comes back, it wouldn’t be until later in the offseason to fill out the training camp roster.

Prediction: Free agency

LB AJ Klein

Age: 31

After being cut last offseason, Klein returned mid-season. He didn’t have much of an impact as a backup to Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds. Terrel Bernard is also entering his second season and making a former third-round pick your No. 3 linebacker and a top special teamer should be a priority.

Prediction: Free agency

OL Bobby Hart

Age: 28

Similarly but potentially in a more likely sense, Hart wouldn’t return to Buffalo until later in the offseason when the Bills fill out their roster for training camp. Additionally, the Bills will have the younger Tommy Doyle returning from a season-ending injury he suffered in 2022. Hart replaced Doyle’s role as Buffalo’s extra lineman on jumbo packages and he’ll be back.

Prediction: Free agency

S Dean Marlowe

Age: 30

Marlowe previously left the Bills for an opportunity to start since he wasn’t going to get that chance in Buffalo. After bouncing around the league, the Bills traded for Marlowe and could try to keep him on a low-cost backup deal. He has extensive experience in the system.

Prediction: Re-signs

WR Jake Kumerow

Age: 30

Many want the Bills to go younger at the wide receiver room. It’s hard to come by a player that is willing to do as much as Kumerow to make the roster, though. Kumerow will mostly play special teams, but for a player in that situation, he also has chemistry built with Josh Allen. In a pinch, that’s important. Kumerow himself will be returning from a season-ending injury.

Prediction: Re-signs

OL Ike Boettger

Age: 28

Returning from an Achilles injury during the middle of the season, Boettger had a bit of a throwaway/redshirt 2022. The Bills could add another piece to compete for a starting job, but on a low-cost deal because of his return from injury, Boettger could have a look at fighting for a starting spot on the interior. He would be a bit of an in-house upgrade if things go right. Before he was hurt, Boettger was starting which is often overlooked.

Prediction: Re-signs

OL Greg Van Roten

Age: 32

Van Roten was a top fill-in for the Bills. Even though he won’t cost much, there’s little reason to rush to bring him back because they might was a better, younger piece in that role.

Prediction: Free agency

P Sam Martin

Age: 32

Martin performed well for the Bills. But let’s face facts, he is a righty. Buffalo loves a lefty punter. Expect one to be brought into the fold over Martin that’s a cheaper option.

Prediction: Free agency

RB Taiwan Jones

Age: 34

Aging by NFL standards, one would have to anticipate Jones taking a league-minimal deal to come back to compete for a spot. Nothing will be guaranteed for him.

Prediction: Re-signs

OL David Quessenberry

Age: 32

The Bills used Quessenberry as their swing tackle in 2022. However, Spencer Brown did not play well starting at right tackle. Competition could be brought in via a draft pick, and at worse, could become a better option than Quessenberry.

Prediction: Free agency

WR Jamison Crowder

Age: 29

The Bills brought in Crowder to compete in the slot and return game. Unfortunately, he was injured early in 2022 and barely played. In the mean time, Nyheim Hines was added as a returner so Crowder would have limited opportunities.

Prediction: Free agency

LB Tyler Matakevich

Age: 30

Special teamers aren’t thought of as players that will fetch a lot on the open market. However, Matakevich could jump that low bar which could take the Bills out of the equation.

Prediction: Free agency

DE Shaq Lawson

Age: 28

In a rotational role, Lawson performed well with the Bills. Once in a bigger spot after Von Miller’s season ended, Lawson wasn’t as productive just like the rest of the D-line. Lawson could be back in Buffalo, but not before testing the market. He signed a cheap one-year deal last year so he could do just that.

Prediction: Free agency

DT Jordan Phillips

Age: 30

Not the best of seasons for Phillips. Offseason surgery on his shoulder is part of the equation, too. That injury situation could keep Phillips’ price tag down enough for him to come back, which will be our guess. He was also very motivated to return during locker cleanout day.

Prediction: Re-signs

OL Rodger Saffold

Age: 34

Despite his late addition to the Pro Bowl, Saffold was not what the Bills hoped for in 2022. The eye test says he was poor and Pro Football Focus graded him amongst the worst guards in the NFL with an overall grade of 44.0. The only reason Buffalo would want Saffold back is as a backup, but he’s not going to agree to that after that Pro Bowl nod.

Prediction: Free agency

S Jordan Poyer

Age: 31

Poyer is a fan favorite and an important piece. He knows it, the team knows it, but the money just seems so impossible to make sense of. It’s going to be tough to make this guess, but…

Prediction: Free agency

QB Case Keenum

Age: 34

The Bills need a low-cost backup quarterback. Keenum is not going to strike big in free agency at all and he knows the game plan, so he should be back.

Prediction: Re-signs

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Age: 24

The reason the likes of Poyer and others might not be back is because Edmunds should be, and likely is, the Bills’ top priority in terms of free agents. He’s the quarterback of the defense and Buffalo is so huge on keeping their own blue chip pieces.

Edmunds had his best year in 2022 and expect the Bills to do everything to keep him around. While the original dynamic duo of the Buffalo defense was Poyer and Micah Hyde at safety, it will be Edmunds and Milano at linebacker moving forward.

Prediction: Re-signs

CB Cam Lewis (RFA)

Age: 25

Lewis could be back, but we’ll say no to his restricted free agent tender. That would cost the team $2.6 million, which isn’t going to happen. Lewis will test the market and maybe circle back to Buffalo.

Prediction: Free agency

CB Dane Jackson (RFA)

Age: 26

Copy and paste from Lewis above. The Bills will likely work harder to get Jackson back than Lewis after declining his $2.6M RFA tag.

Prediction: Free agency

LB Tyrel Dodson (RFA)

Age: 24

Dodson already tweeted out a bit of a goodbye to Buffalo. Seems like the Bills will be moving on.

Prediction: Free agency

