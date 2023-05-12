Predicting the fate of the Bills 2023 NFL draft class

Following the 2023 NFL draft and the addition of six players by the Buffalo Bills, here’s a prediction for how each player will fare going forward in their careers:

Round 1, pick 25: TE Dalton Kincaid | Utah State

Not only was Kincaid a first-round pick, the Bills traded for him. It’s likely he has a long-term future in Buffalo because of that and because of the nature of the beast.

The NFL is a passing game. Dawson Knox has had his successes in the NFL and signed an extension with the Bills. But eventually Kincaid will improve his all-around skills as a tight end and he’ll end up fully suppanting Knox as the true No. 1 tight end Josh Allen throws to.

Round 2, pick 59: OL O'Cyrus Torrence | Florida

For numerous draft analysts, Torrence was the top guard prospect in the entire 2023 draft but because of positional value, he fell to the Bills in Round 2. Even more so than Kincaid, Torrence has Day 1 starter written all over him. He’ll likely take over for Ryan Bates at right guard, pending that training camp battle.

Round 3, pick 91: LB Dorian Williams | Tulane

It’s unclear what Williams is going to be in the NFL because of the apparent changes the Bills are making to their linebacker group.

Tremaine Edmunds needed replacing and Williams is not going to be that guy. At least not right away and no matter who replaces Edmunds, whether it’s Williams or Terrel Bernard for the long haul, neither profiles like the player Edmunds is.

Having said that, as a rookie, expect Williams to get a redshirt year where he only sees the field sporadically on defense. He’ll do well on passing downs.

But before his rookie contract is up, Williams should be a starting linebacker for the Bills. He has instincts and athletic tools that are hard to teach, Williams just needs time to fine tune them.

Round 5, pick No. 150: WR Justin Shorter | Florida

Shorter has some skill, but his career in Buffalo will be a Jake Kumerow prediction. Shorter will splash in with a big game on offense if the Bills need him in a pinch, but he’ll make his money on special teams.

Round 7, pick No. 230: OL Nick Broeker | Ole Miss

Broeker has practice squad written all over him… for now.

Broeker has too massive of a hill to climb to make it to the roster as a rookie, but project him as a depth piece the Bills like eventually. If Bates loses his starting job, it’s likely Buffalo moves on from him at some point.

But the Bills like Bates’ versatility. Enter Broeker as a cheaper option there as Broeker can play all-five positions on the offense line, which is easier said than done.

Round 7, pick No. 252: CB Alex Austin | Oregon State

While just a seventh rounder and the team’s last pick in the draft, don’t sleep on Austin. Some outlets were high on him, pre-draft. The Draft Network predicted Austin would be a third-round selection.

Plus, if Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott is best at one thing, it’s identifying defensive backs. The Bills have landed solid ones with Day 3 picks over the years and Austin is in line to become another one of those.

