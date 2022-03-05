Predicting the fate of Bears’ roster cut candidates

The Chicago Bears are sitting in a good position with the salary cap ahead of free agency. With the cap expected to increase to $208.2 million, the Bears are expected to have around $26 million in available cap space, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

New general manager Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do with the roster, where there are a number of holes that need to be filled at key positions, including wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and defensive back.

While Chicago sits in a comfortable position in regards to the salary cap, Poles can create even more cap space by cutting some players, including some whose futures remain up-in-the-air.

Here’s a look at five players who have been considered cut candidates and what we believe will happen with them:

*All projections are post-June 1 designations

LB Danny Trevathan

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 savings if cut: $3.3 million

2022 dead cap if cut: $2.4 million

As the Bears transition to a 4-3 base defense, the need for two starting linebackers alongside Roquan Smith is vital. While Danny Trevathan has been a solid free agent pickup back in 2016, he’s on the wrong side of 30 years old and has struggled with injuries in two of six seasons since his arrival. Chicago can free up $3.3 million in cap space to go toward signing a starter in free agency. Unfortunately for Trevathan, his best days are behind him. And with a new regime in place, there’s no nostalgia to keep Poles from pulling the cord.

Prediction: Bears release Trevathan

NT Eddie Goldman

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

2022 savings if cut: $8.9 million

2022 dead cap if cut: $3 million

The Bears are potentially losing two starting defensive linemen to free agency in Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols, which would leave Eddie Goldman as the only starter from a year ago at defensive tackle. With that said, Goldman’s massive $11.8 million cap hit is hard to justify when looking at his performance last season. With the transition to a 4-3 scheme, it’s also about finding the right fit at the one-tech and three-tech spots. Chicago could certainly re-sign Nichols to serve in that three-tech role and cut Goldman and free up nearly $9 million in cap space to address other needs on defense.

Prediction: Bears release Goldman

RB Tarik Cohen

AP Photo/Jose Juarez

2022 savings if cut: $4 million

2022 dead cap if cut: $1.8 million

The Bears have an impressive running back room with David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Tarik Cohen. Unfortunately, Cohen hasn’t played since Week 3 of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL. Cohen was expected back at the start of the 2021 season. Instead, he missed the entire year. Now, Cohen’s status remains up-in-the-air as Poles wouldn’t confirm if Cohen was healthy at present. Cohen signed a three-year extension a week before blowing out his knee, and he has two years left on his deal. Assuming Cohen still isn’t healthy, Poles has a big decision to make about his future. The Bears could save $4 million in cap space by parting ways with him. But if he’s able to get back on the field, how quickly we forget he was a playmaker with the ball in his hands.

Prediction: Bears keep Cohen

QB Nick Foles

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

2022 savings if cut: $3 million

2022 dead cap if cut: $7.7 million

The Nick Foles trade gets worse with each passing season. His contract makes it virtually impossible to cut him without a significant dead cap hit — $7.7 million, in this case — which also makes it difficult to find a trade partner for him. Foles is entering the final year of his contract, where he’s expected to have a $10.7 million cap hit. Sure, the Bears could cut him and move him (and pay the price). At the same time, Foles is an ideal backup quarterback for Justin Fields. Considering the Bears would only save $3 million by parting ways with Foles, it makes the most sense to keep him on as Fields’ backup.

Prediction: Bears keep Foles

OL Cody Whitehair

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 savings if cut: $8.1 million

2022 dead cap if cut: $4.2 million

When discussing potential cap casualties, Cody Whitehair isn’t a name that’s come up much. Still, Whitehair should be considered a potential cut given Chicago could free up $8.1 million in cap space by releasing him. They could re-sign James Daniels, who’s set to hit free agency, find a center in free agency, a tackle in the NFL draft and do some shifting on the line to find another guard. With that said, Whitehair has been the Bears’ most solid offensive lineman over the last few years, even coming off his worst year in 2021.

Prediction: Bears keep Whitehair

