Predicting how far the Ducks will fall in the updated CFP rankings

At this point, the Oregon Ducks no longer have a reasonably viable chance at getting into the College Football Playoff. With their 37-34 loss to the No. 25 Washington Huskies on Saturday night, Dan Lanning’s potential return trip to the CFP crashed and burned.

That doesn’t mean that Oregon’s season is over, though. While they still have a chance to make it to the Pac-12 Championship game and potentially play for the Rose Bowl, we wanted to keep an eye on where they are viewed nationally.

The best way to do that is to see where the playoff committee ranks them on Tuesday night. We offered some predictions for what those rankings might look like.

Georgia Bulldogs (10-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0)

Oct. 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted into the air by Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Osu22iowa Bjp

Michigan Wolverines (10-0)

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs for a touchdown against Maryland during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with offensive tackle Andrew Coker (74) during the second half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers (9-1)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) congratulates Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) on his touchdown during the first half of a game between the Tennessee Vols and Florida Gators, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Utvsflorida0924 02243

LSU Tigers (8-2)

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detail view of LSU Tigers helmets after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans (9-1)

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Running back Raleek Brown #14 and quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warm up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2)

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (9-1)

Oct 6, 2018; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A Clemson Tigers helmet sits on the bench during the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (8-2)

EUGENE, OR – NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks is assisted off the field by Noah Sewell #1 of the Oregon Ducks after being injured during the second half of the game at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

North Carolina Tar Heels (9-1)

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) carries the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes (8-2)

Oct 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2)

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss Rebels (8-2)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

UCLA Bruins (8-2)

Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies (8-2)

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) celebrates with teammates after a game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Huskies won the game 37-34. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (7-3)

Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez (9) runs for a touchdown in front of Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Kansas State won 41-34.

Ou Vs Kansas State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)

Sep 17, 2016; South Bend, IN, USA; close up view of Norte Dame logo on goal post prior to a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Michigan State Spartans at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State Seminoles (7-3)

Oct 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) runs the ball during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

UCF Knights (8-2)

Oct 31, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; A general picture of a UCF Knights helmet and shoulder pads prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34.

Osu Vs Texas Football

NC State Wolfpack (7-3)

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-1)

Nov 20, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas State Bobcats at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers (7-3)

Nov 4, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) passes against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (6-4)

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball into the end zone during the Texas Longhorns football game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

