Predicting every week 3 SEC game

Week two had some wild outcomes in the SEC.

Arkansas beat no. 15 Texas like a drum. South Carolina hit a walk-off field goal to beat East Carolina. No. 7 Texas A&M survived a scare from Colorado and lost starting QB Haynes King in the process. Mississippi State hammered NC State. And Vanderbilt, who I still have no faith in, managed to pull out a win over Colorado State. I went 10-3 on my picks in the Southeastern Conference to put me at 19-6 (76%) on the season. This week, there are a lot more intriguing matchups on paper. Let’s dive in.

Here are my predictions for the week three slate.

#7 Texas A&M vs New Mexico

ESPN FPI prediction: 98.9% (Texas A&M) My prediction: Texas A&M 41 New Mexico 13

Kentucky vs Chattanooga

ESPN FPI prediction: 98.6% (Kentucky) My prediction: Kentucky 49 Chattanooga 6

Missouri vs Southeast Missouri State

ESPN FPI prediction: 98.6% (Missouri) My prediction: Missouri 53 SEMO 14

Tennessee vs Tennessee Tech

ESPN FPI prediction: 99.5% (Tennessee) My prediction: Tennessee 44 Tennessee Tech 10

#11 Florida vs #1 Alabama

ESPN FPI prediction: 71.4% (Alabama) My prediction: Florida 24 Alabama 37

#20 Arkansas vs Georgia Southern

ESPN FPI prediction: 96.8% (Arkansas) My prediction: Arkansas 40 Georgia Southern 13

Memphis vs Mississippi State

ESPN FPI prediction: 50.7% (Mississippi State) My prediction: MSU 34 Memphis 19

#2 Georgia vs South Carolina

ESPN FPI prediction: 94.9% (Georgia) My prediction: Georgia 41 South Carolina 3

#10 Penn State vs #22 Auburn

ESPN FPI prediction: 62.1% (Penn State) My prediction: Penn State 19 Auburn 27

LSU vs Central Michigan

ESPN FPI prediction: 80.7% (LSU) My prediction: LSU 35 Central Michigan 17

#17 Ole Miss vs Tulane

ESPN FPI prediction: 79.0% (Ole Miss) My prediction: Ole Miss 59 Tulane 31

Vanderbilt vs Stanford

ESPN FPI prediction: 87.4% (Stanford) My prediction: Vanderbilt 17 Stanford 39

