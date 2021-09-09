Predicting every week 2 SEC game

Week one could have gone better.

I went 9-3 across the board, incorrectly picking Clemson vs Georgia, LSU vs UCLA, and Vanderbilt vs ETSU. Thanks, ETSU.

This week, it’s time to step it up. Especially with conference play officially kicking off with Kentucky taking on Missouri. Outside of the one SEC game, there are a few intriguing non-conference matchups. I’m so thankful the schedule makers extended the fun non-con games into week two (and as Auburn fans know, into week three with Penn State coming up).

Here are my predictions for the Week 1 slate.

South Carolina @ Eastern Carolina

ESPN FPI prediction: 71.0% (South Carolina) My prediction: South Carolina 30 Eastern Carolina 23

Tennessee vs Pittsburgh

ESPN FPI prediction: 58.5% (Pittsburgh) My prediction: Tennessee 27 Pittsburgh 28

Auburn vs Alabama State

ESPN FPI prediction: 99.9% (Auburn) My prediction: Auburn 63 Alabama State 0

Florida @ South Florida

ESPN FPI prediction: 95.5% (Florida) My prediction: Florida 44 South Florida 9

Georgia vs UAB

ESPN FPI prediction: 94.3% (Georgia) My prediction: Georgia 34 UAB 10

Texas A&M vs Colorado (Denver)

ESPN FPI prediction: 88.0% (Texas A&M) My prediction: Texas A&M 31 Colorado 17

Alabama vs Mercer

ESPN FPI prediction: 99.9% (Alabama) My prediction: Alabama 59 Mercer 3

Arkansas vs Texas

ESPN FPI prediction: 67.0% (Texas) My prediction: Arkansas 29 Texas 32

Mississippi State vs NC State

ESPN FPI prediction: 63.3% (NC State) My prediction: Mississippi State 20 NC State 35

Ole Miss vs Austin Peay

ESPN FPI prediction: 98.5% (Ole Miss) My prediction: Ole Miss 61 Austin Peay 17

Kentucky vs Missouri

ESPN FPI prediction: 69.1% (Kentucky) My prediction: Kentucky 42 Missouri 27

LSU vs McNeese

ESPN FPI prediction: 99.4% (LSU) My prediction: LSU 43 McNeese 6

Vanderbilt vs Colorado State

ESPN FPI prediction: 76.0% (Colorado State) My prediction: Vanderbilt 10 Colorado State 33

