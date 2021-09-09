Predicting every week 2 SEC game
Week one could have gone better.
I went 9-3 across the board, incorrectly picking Clemson vs Georgia, LSU vs UCLA, and Vanderbilt vs ETSU. Thanks, ETSU.
This week, it’s time to step it up. Especially with conference play officially kicking off with Kentucky taking on Missouri. Outside of the one SEC game, there are a few intriguing non-conference matchups. I’m so thankful the schedule makers extended the fun non-con games into week two (and as Auburn fans know, into week three with Penn State coming up).
Here are my predictions for the Week 1 slate.
South Carolina @ Eastern Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 71.0% (South Carolina) My prediction: South Carolina 30 Eastern Carolina 23
Tennessee vs Pittsburgh
Saul Young/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
ESPN FPI prediction: 58.5% (Pittsburgh) My prediction: Tennessee 27 Pittsburgh 28
Auburn vs Alabama State
© Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC
ESPN FPI prediction: 99.9% (Auburn) My prediction: Auburn 63 Alabama State 0
Florida @ South Florida
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 95.5% (Florida) My prediction: Florida 44 South Florida 9
Georgia vs UAB
Grant Halverson/Getty Images
ESPN FPI prediction: 94.3% (Georgia) My prediction: Georgia 34 UAB 10
Texas A&M vs Colorado (Denver)
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 88.0% (Texas A&M) My prediction: Texas A&M 31 Colorado 17
Alabama vs Mercer
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 99.9% (Alabama) My prediction: Alabama 59 Mercer 3
Arkansas vs Texas
Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
ESPN FPI prediction: 67.0% (Texas) My prediction: Arkansas 29 Texas 32
Mississippi State vs NC State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 63.3% (NC State) My prediction: Mississippi State 20 NC State 35
Ole Miss vs Austin Peay
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 98.5% (Ole Miss) My prediction: Ole Miss 61 Austin Peay 17
Kentucky vs Missouri
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 69.1% (Kentucky) My prediction: Kentucky 42 Missouri 27
LSU vs McNeese
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 99.4% (LSU) My prediction: LSU 43 McNeese 6
Vanderbilt vs Colorado State
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 76.0% (Colorado State) My prediction: Vanderbilt 10 Colorado State 33
1
1