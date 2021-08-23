Predicting every Week 1 SEC matchup

T-minus two weeks.

The return of SEC football. It’s hard to describe the feeling in the air that comes around early September every year. The energy on campuses across the southeast begins to swell. It’s truly an exciting time. Week 1 for the Southeastern Conference features some intriguing matchups that should not disappoint.

Here are my predictions for the week one slate.

Tennesse vs Bowling Green

ESPN FPI prediction: 96.9% (Tennessee) My prediction: Tennessee 48 Bowling Green 13

Kentucky vs ULM

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ESPN FPI prediction: 96.6% (Kentucky) My prediction: Kentucky 34 ULM 6

Arkansas vs Rice

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 94.7% (Arkansas) My prediction: Arkansas 35 Rice 17

#1 Alabama vs #14 Miami (Atlanta)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 80.6% (Alabama) My prediction: Alabama 38 Miami 22

Mississippi State vs Louisiana Tech

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 93.0% (Mississippi State) My prediction: Mississippi State 41 Louisiana Tech 14

Central Michigan vs Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 74.9% (Missouri) My prediction: Missouri 35 Central Michigan 20

Auburn vs Akron (The Brandon Council Bowl)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 98.9% (Auburn) My prediction: Auburn 51 Akron 3

South Carolina vs Eastern Illinois

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 98.9% (South Carolina) My prediction: South Carolina 42 Eastern Illinois 7

#5 Georgia vs #3 Clemson

ESPN FPI prediction: 69.0% (Clemson) My prediction: Clemson 27 Georgia 20

#6 Texas A&M vs Kent State

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 97.2% (Texas A&M) My prediction: Texas A&M 49 Kent State 17

Vanderbilt vs ETSU

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 95.6% (Vanderbilt) My prediction: Vanderbilt 31 ETSU 10

UCLA vs #16 LSU

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ESPN FPI prediction: 61.8% (LSU) My prediction: LSU 36 UCLA 27

Ole Miss vs Louisville (Atlanta)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN FPI prediction: 70.1% (Ole Miss) My prediction: Ole Miss 44 Louisville 31

