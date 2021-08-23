Predicting every Week 1 SEC matchup
T-minus two weeks.
The return of SEC football. It’s hard to describe the feeling in the air that comes around early September every year. The energy on campuses across the southeast begins to swell. It’s truly an exciting time. Week 1 for the Southeastern Conference features some intriguing matchups that should not disappoint.
Here are my predictions for the week one slate.
Tennesse vs Bowling Green
ESPN FPI prediction: 96.9% (Tennessee) My prediction: Tennessee 48 Bowling Green 13
Kentucky vs ULM
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
ESPN FPI prediction: 96.6% (Kentucky) My prediction: Kentucky 34 ULM 6
Arkansas vs Rice
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 94.7% (Arkansas) My prediction: Arkansas 35 Rice 17
#1 Alabama vs #14 Miami (Atlanta)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 80.6% (Alabama) My prediction: Alabama 38 Miami 22
Mississippi State vs Louisiana Tech
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 93.0% (Mississippi State) My prediction: Mississippi State 41 Louisiana Tech 14
Central Michigan vs Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 74.9% (Missouri) My prediction: Missouri 35 Central Michigan 20
Auburn vs Akron (The Brandon Council Bowl)
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 98.9% (Auburn) My prediction: Auburn 51 Akron 3
South Carolina vs Eastern Illinois
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 98.9% (South Carolina) My prediction: South Carolina 42 Eastern Illinois 7
#5 Georgia vs #3 Clemson
ESPN FPI prediction: 69.0% (Clemson) My prediction: Clemson 27 Georgia 20
#6 Texas A&M vs Kent State
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 97.2% (Texas A&M) My prediction: Texas A&M 49 Kent State 17
Vanderbilt vs ETSU
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 95.6% (Vanderbilt) My prediction: Vanderbilt 31 ETSU 10
UCLA vs #16 LSU
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
ESPN FPI prediction: 61.8% (LSU) My prediction: LSU 36 UCLA 27
Ole Miss vs Louisville (Atlanta)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN FPI prediction: 70.1% (Ole Miss) My prediction: Ole Miss 44 Louisville 31
