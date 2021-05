Predicting every SEC team’s final 2021 record

We are less than four months away from the start of the 2021 college football season and that means many predictions will start to come out.

While many things can change between now and opening weekend, we do have a good feel of how the SEC teams will perform after spring practice and looking at their schedule.

Let’s take a look at our predictions for each SEC team’s final regular season record for the upcoming season.

Alabama: 11-1

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: at Florida

Arkansas: 5-7

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: Texas, Texas A&M, at Georgia, at Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, at LSU, at Alabama

Auburn: 6-6

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: at Penn State, at LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, at Texas A&M, Alabama

Florida: 10-2

USA TODAY Sports

Losses: at LSU, Georgia

Georgia: 11-1

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: Clemson

Kentucky: 7-5

Arden Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: Missouri, Florida, LSU, at Georgia, at Mississippi State

LSU: 8-4

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: Florida, at Ole Miss, at Alabama, Texas A&M

Mississippi State: 6-6

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: Memphis, LSU, at Texas A&M, Alabama, at Auburn, Ole Miss

Missouri: 7-5

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: at Boston College, Tennessee, Texas A&M, at Georgia, Florida

Ole Miss: 10-2

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: at Alabama, Texas A&M

South Carolina: 4-8

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: at Georgia, Kentucky, at Tennessee, at Texas A&M, Florida, at Missouri, Auburn, Clemson

Tennessee: 6-6

USA TODAY Sports

Losses: Pitt, at Florida, Ole Miss, at Alabama, at Kentucky, Georgia

Texas A&M: 11-1

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Losses: Alabama

Vanderbilt: 2-10

USA TODAY Sports

Losses: at Colorado State, Stanford, Georgia, at Florida, at South Carolina, Mississippi State, Missouri, Kentucky, at Ole Miss, at Tennessee

