Predicting every Ocala-area football team’s record for the 2023 season

Marion County football teams have no shortage of important matchups during the 2023 season.

For fans ready to play Nostradamus, now is an opportunity to predict win totals around the county just over two weeks until the regular season begins. The Star-Banner wanted to join in the fun and give its take.

Put on your scouting cap. We’re diving into each team’s slate of games to find win-loss records. Here's where we believe your school could finish at the end of the regular season.

Ocala's Standouts: Five Ocala-area football players who received Power 5 offers before the season begins

Keep your eyes on these guys: 5 underclassmen to watch in Ocala area for the 2023 high school football season

Defense wins championships: Who are the top Marion County defensive prospects to watch during the 2023 season?

North Marion: 3-7

The Colts lost several top contributors during the offseason, but there are still enough weapons on the table for them to put up a fight. The roster still has talent and experience, but their loads will be heavy on Friday nights.

Forest: 6-4

The Wildcats are in year two under coach Eoghan Cullen and starting quarterback VJ Poole. Forest has a ton of returners and is ready to unleash some new weapons on the defensive side.

Vanguard: 7-3

The Knights have one of the best defensive secondaries, on paper, in Florida. There are national recruits all over the field coached by one of the most well-respected football coaches calling plays.

Dunnellon: 8-2

The youth was the Tigers' biggest struggle in 2022, and those underclassmen now have a year of experience under their belt. Dunnellon’s been in the weight room since the season ended. It’s time for them to show the county the gains they’ve made.

Trinity Catholic: 7-3

The Celtics touched the top of the mountain last season and want another chance to plant their flag there. After an offseason of work and filling holes left by graduation, they’ll have plenty of talent at each position.

West Port: 5-5

The Wolf Pack’s continuity and offseason growth should add to last year’s win total. Their toughness should pop on the field in year two under head coach Greg Harper.

Lake Weir: 5-3

The Hurricanes will make a name for themselves in the Sunshine Athletic Conference. With new athletes across the field, Lake Weir could shock a lot of football fans.

Belleview: 4-6

Belleview starts its rebuild under former college football coach Tom Elliot in the 2023 season. There’ll be growing pains for the Rattlers, but Elliot should have them on a tight ship.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Predictions for Ocala area football teams in 2023 football season