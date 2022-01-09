Predicting every Big Ten team’s starting quarterback for 2022

The Big Ten football season is over, and it was a pretty successful postseason with the conference going 6-4, capped off by Ohio State’s classic and dramatic win over Utah in the Rose Bowl (thanks for nothing again Michigan).

Over the next few weeks — and heck, who are we kidding — for the next few months and beyond, we’ll be looking ahead. Sometimes it’ll be specific to the Buckeyes, and other times we’ll dive into the entire Big Ten conference. In fact, we’re doing that now by predicting who the starting quarterback will be for each conference team in 2022.

Some, like Ohio State, are easy to figure out, while we’ll have to make a call with others based on reading who is coming back and where certain quarterback competitions have the potential of going.

Here is our call on who will be the starting quarterback for each Big Ten football squad in 2022.

Illinois Fighting Illini - Artur Sitkowski

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Sitkowski was given the keys to the starting spot last season, but suffered a broken arm and was lost for the season. He should be back to have another run at it.

Stats last season

74-of-148 (50.0%), 704 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs

Indiana Hoosiers - Jack Tuttle

Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Michael Penix, Jr. has entered the transfer portal and that means this team is likely going to be Jack Tuttles’. He has shown the ability to sling the ball down the field and has the experience needed to lead the offense.

Stats last season

45-of-87 (51.7%), 423 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs

Iowa Hawkeyes - Spencer Petras

Iowa sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras fires a throw in the second quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

There is no question that Petras will be the starter next year barring some unforeseen circumstances. The offense didn’t exactly hum under his guidance but should be more of a threat with a year of experience.

Stats last season

165-of-288 (57.3%), 1,880 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs

Maryland Terrapins - Taulia Tagovailoa

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Taulia Tagovailoa is back for another season, and if he’s shown what he can be at the top of the ceiling, he just needs to be more consistent. Either way, it should be his team to steer in 2022.

Stats last season

328-of-474 (69.2%), 3,860 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs

Michigan Wolverines - Cade McNamara

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks on before making a pass against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Despite using J.J. McCarthy in certain packages, Cade McNamara equated himself well as the best option under center this season. There will be a competition with the more mobile McCarthy given a crack at the starting job, but it’s hard to take away what McNamara did this season. He should be the guy again with McCarthy still coming in from time to time for a different look.

Stats last season

210-of-327 (64.2%), 2,576 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs

Michigan State Spartans, Payton Thorne

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) runs the ball against the Maryland Terrapins during first half action Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Spartan Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Thorne was the surprising winner of the starting job last season and had one whale of a year. He’s back and will be the guy without much drama.

Stats last season

235-of-389 (60.4%), 3,240 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs

Minnesota Golden Gophers - Tanner Morgan

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) drops back for a pass in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Tanner Morgan has announced a return for an extra year of eligibility and there’s little doubt that he will be the starter with the experience and talent he brings to the program.

Stats last season

149-of-249 (59.8%), 2,044 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INTs

Nebraska Cornhuskers - Casey Thompson

Nov 26, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

It’ll feel weird watching a Nebraska game without Adrian Martinez under center, but he’s entered the transfer portal and won’t be with the program. Coming back the other direction on the transfer portal highway is former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. Look for him to grab the baton and be the guy next year for Scott Frost.

Stats last season

165-of-261 (63.2%), 2,113 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INTs

Northwestern Wildcats, Ryan Hilinski

Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski (12) passes the football in the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Ryan Hilinski and Andrew Marty split time down the stretch of the season, but with Marty moving on, Hilinski should be in line to start next year.

Stats last season

95-of-176 (54.0%), 978 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs

Ohio State Buckeyes - C.J. Stroud

Sat., Jan. 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes at the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Of course, Stroud will be the unquestioned starter next year. You don’t put on the show he did this season, including heading to New York as Heisman finalist, and not have a stranglehold on the starting job. It should be a fun 2022 campaign for the OSU offense again.

Stats last season

317-of-441 (71.9%), 4,435 yards, 44 TDs, 6 INTs

Penn State Nittany Lions - Sean Clifford

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

Sean Clifford started the 2021 season on fire, then caught the injury bug and struggled to find consistency closing out the year. Still, he’s a seasoned starter and will be the guy next year.

Stats last season

261-of-428 (61.0%), 3,860 yards, 21 TDs, 8 INTs

Purdue Boilermakers - Aidan O'Connell

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Situation

O’Connell had an extremely productive year in 2021 and returns to build upon that in 2022. It’s his team and Purdue’s offense should hum again in the passing game.

Stats last season

314-of-440 (71.6%), 3,712 yards, 28 TDs, 11 INTs

Rutgers Scarlet Knights - Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (9) throws the ball during the fourth quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Situation

Noah Vedral is the incumbent starter that returns, but Gavin Wimsatt is the future at the position with a much bigger upside and a ton of hype. Whether Vedral starts the year or not, it sure feels like Wimsatt has to be the guy to give the team the best chance to win as the season wears on.

Stats last season

9-of-21 (42.9%), 45 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs

Wisconsin Badgers - Graham Mertz

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Situation

Graham Mertz might not have found the sweet spot of consistency yet, but he’s still got the best arm and talent of any quarterback that’s come through Madison in recent memory. He’ll be the leader of this team again, and if he can bottle all of that potential, it’ll sure marry up with one whale of a running game and be a problem for the rest of the league.

Stats last season

169-of-284 (59.5%), 1,958 yards, 10 TDs, 11 INTs

