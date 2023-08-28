Predicting every Big Ten team’s 2023 wins and losses, final record and the conference champ

Welcome to the 2023 college football season.

Week 0 games took place this weekend with top teams including No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 6 USC picking up win No. 1 on the season.

Wisconsin and the rest of the Big Ten get underway this weekend as out-of-conference play leads into the conference schedule later in the month. For the Badgers and the rest of their Big Ten West counterparts, the season represents a golden opportunity for a trip to Indianapolis before USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the conference and divisions are eliminated.

There is a pile of work to come here at BadgersWire leading up to Wisconsin vs Buffalo next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. central. Before we get to that, it’s time to predict wins and losses for every Big Ten team in 2023, plus a pick for the conference championship:

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

Wins: Indiana State, Akron, Rutgers

Losses: Ohio State, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue

Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Northwestern, Temple, Wagner

Losses: Virginia Tech, Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, Maryland

Record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

Michigan State Spartans

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Central Michigan, Richmond, Rutgers, Minnesota, Nebraska, Indiana

Losses: Washington, Maryland, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State

Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, Michigan State, Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, Rutgers

Losses: Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan

Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Wins: Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota

Losses: Penn State, Michigan

Record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue, Maryland, Ohio State

Losses: Penn State

Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 4, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks on during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: West Virginia, Delaware, Iowa, Northwestern, UMass, Ohio State, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers, Michigan State

Losses: Illinois

Record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten) — Big Ten East Champ

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 10, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; A general wide view during the fourth quarter in a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: UTEP, Howard

Losses: Rutgers, Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa, Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois

Record: 2-10 (0-8 Big Ten)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Colorado, Northern Illinois, Louisana Tech, Northwestern, Maryland

Losses: Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Iowa

Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1), Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Kyle Adams (19) and Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Bennett Meredith (18) run a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wins: Fresno State, Syracuse, Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Indiana

Losses: Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Minnesota

Record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema greets Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst following the game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Toledo, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Northwestern

Losses: Penn State, Purdue, Maryland, Minnesota

Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, North Carolina, Northwestern, Louisiana, Michigan State, Illinois, Purdue

Losses: Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin

Record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Utah State, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Nebraska

Losses: Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois

Record: 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)

Wisconsin Badgers

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 27: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Wisconsin Badgers runs onto the field to call a time out during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Chase Field on December 27, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Wins: Buffalo, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Rutgers, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota

Losses: Washington State, Illinois, Ohio State

Record: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten) — Big Ten West Champ

Big Ten Championship

Dec 3, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of the Big Ten logo on an end zone pylon prior to the game of the Penn State Nittany Lions against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten Championship college football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction: Penn State over Wisconsin

A rematch of 2016’s championship game has the same result, unfortunately for Wisconsin fans. It may be a year or two too early for Luke Fickell and the Badgers while Penn State is set to have its best team in more than a decade.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire