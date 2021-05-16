Predicting every Big Ten football team’s final 2021 record

Phil Harrison
·5 min read

It may be mid-May, but Ohio State and the rest of the college football world will be getting ready for the 2021 season before you know it. Just think, we have about as much time before the season starts as to how far removed we are from the end of the 2020 campaign. So yeah, it’s coming fast, hopefully with a more normal look than last year.

The Big Ten was very top-heavy with Ohio State last season and has been for a few years now, but there are some contenders looking to jump up and make life difficult on the Buckeyes’ efforts to win their fifth-straight conference title.

Hopefully, whatever team can win a conference crown can make it to the College Football Playoff and bring the Big Ten its first national title since the 2014 season.

Here’s a look at a projection of every Big Ten football team’s final record for the upcoming 2021 season in alphabetical order.

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-10)

Nov 21, 2020; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: UTSA, Charlotte Losses: Nebraska, Virginia, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin, Penn State, Rutgers, Minnesota, Iowa, Northwestern

Indiana Hoosiers (9-3)

Indiana voted against sending Ohio State to Big Ten Championship Game
Indiana voted against sending Ohio State to Big Ten Championship Game

Oct 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Idaho, Cincinnati, Western Kentucky, Michigan State, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers, Minnesota, Purdue Losses: Iowa, Penn State, Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2)

Nov 21, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate an interception returned for a touchdown by defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Indiana, Kent State, Colorado State, Maryland, Penn State, Purdue, Northwestern, Minnesota, Illinois, Nebraska Losses: Iowa State, Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins (4-8)

Nov 30, 2019; East Lansing, MI, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley stands on the field during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: West Virginia, Howard, Illinois, Kent State Losses: Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Michigan, Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines (7-5)

Ohio State football enemy territory preview: Get to know Michigan
Ohio State football enemy territory preview: Get to know Michigan

Nov 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Western Michigan, Washington, Northern Illinois, Rutgers, Northwestern, Michigan State, Maryland Losses: Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, Penn State, Ohio State

Michigan State Spartans (3-9)

WATCH: What Spartans' coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State postgame
WATCH: What Spartans' coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State postgame

Michigan State's head coach Mel Tucker gets the team fired up before the game against Northwestern on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Maryland Losses: Northwestern, Miami, Nebraska, Rutgers, Indiana, Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State, Penn State

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-7)

P.J. Fleck Minnesota Golden Gophers
P.J. Fleck Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Miami (OH), Bowling Green, Purdue, Maryland, Illinois Losses: Ohio State, Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-4)

WATCH: What Nebraska HC Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame
WATCH: What Nebraska HC Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Illinois, Buffalo, Michigan State, Northwestern, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, Southeast Louisiana, Losses: Oklahoma, Ohio State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa

Northwestern Wildcats (7-5)

What Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State postgame
What Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said about Ohio State postgame

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Michigan State, Indiana State, Ohio, Rutgers, Minnesota, Purdue, Illinois Losses: Duke, Nebraska, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0)

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) and running back Demario McCall (3) and lineman Cormontae Hamilton (83) following the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Minnesota, Oregon, Tulsa, Akron, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana, Penn State, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan Losses: None

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-4)

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) rushes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Ball State, Villanova, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers, Michigan State Losses: Wisconsin, Auburn, Iowa, Ohio State

Purdue Boilermakers (4-8)

Nov 3, 2018; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm reacts against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Oregon State, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan State, Losses: Notre Dame, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State, Northwestern, Indiana

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6)

Justin Fields will 'probably win the Heisman' says Greg Schiano
Justin Fields will 'probably win the Heisman' says Greg Schiano

Oct 24, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano prepares to call a time out during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Temple, Syracuse, Delaware, Michigan State, Illinois, Maryland Losses: Michigan, Ohio State, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Indiana, Penn State

Wisconsin (11-1)

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

How It'll Play Out

Wins: Penn State, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Northwestern, Nebraska, Minnesota Losses: Notre Dame [listicle id=49042] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

