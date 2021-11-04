Predicting every Big Ten football game in Week 10

Last week was the big week in the Big Ten with Michigan at MSU and Penn State at Ohio State, and it did not disappoint. While this week doesn’t have the cache as the last, it’ll still be a good week with a couple big matchups.

Perhaps the biggest is Michigan State at Purdue, but will Nebraska do what it’s been doing all year and hang around with an increasingly formidable Ohio State team? Now that Wisconsin is ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, how will they look against what used to look like a good Rutgers team?

Here is how we see the weekend shaking out.

List

What Juwan Howard said before Michigan basketball preseason game

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Knoop: The Cornhuskers keep finding new ways to lose close games, while Ohio State continues to roll through the Big Ten – although the Nittany Lions played the Buckeyes very tough. I do think that Nebraska can score some points on the Buckeyes, but Nebraska will turn the ball over at least twice on Saturday – it’s what the Cornhuskers do. Teams will have to outscore Ohio State in order to win, and that won’t happen this weekend. Ohio State 41, Nebraska 21

Isaiah Hole: Ohio State came back down to earth this past week when it played Penn State in a game I thought would get out of hand relatively early. Nebraska has played every team tough this year, and every single one of its losses has been by one score. I think the Buckeyes are different, but I still think the defense will provide a challenge. Weirdly, this will be a game that will tell us how OSU will do against MSU and Michigan in the weeks to come. Ohio State 35, Nebraska 24

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 20 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Photo: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Trent Knoop: How crazy is it to think that Minnesota is leading the West division? After losing to Bowling Green earlier this year, the Gophers have won five straight games and control their own destiny to get to the Big Ten Championship game. Minnesota should get another win here against the lowly Fighting Illini. After Illinois defeated Penn State in nine overtimes, it takes a bad loss to Rutgers last weekend – this just isn’t a good team. Minnesota 31, Illinois 14

Isaiah Hole: These are two teams moving in different directions and the Gopher defense will be much too much for the Illini to handle. While Illinois was able to run the ball and play defense against Penn State, I don’t expect another road upset as the Minnesota offensive front should be able to control the game. Minnesota 30, Illinois 7

No. 3 Michigan State Spartans at Purdue Boilermakers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Trent Knoop: This could be candidate for a major let-down from the Spartans after a thrilling win against Michigan last weekend. Purdue is not a bad team, it defeated Iowa when it was ranked second earlier this year, and the Boilermakers have a good offense when Aidan O’Connell doesn’t throw interceptions. I think Purdue will give Michigan State all it wants for a half, but Kenneth Walker III will prove to be too much on the ground. Michigan State 38, Purdue 27

Isaiah Hole: This is a trap game for Michigan State, coming off a big win, ranked No. 3 in the nation. Purdue is not exactly a team that’s afraid of the moment, as it’s already taken down the former No. 2 team in Iowa. Additionally, the Boilermakers have the kryptonite to the Spartan defense in that they can pass with impunity, and also can create turnovers in the pass defense, all while selling out to defend the run. I think MSU will be ready, but don’t be shocked if Purdue pulls off the upset. Michigan State 30, Purdue 27

No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Trent Knoop: Watch out for the Badgers who have now won five straight games after losing to the Wolverines. The Wisconsin offense has scored 20 or more points in each of its five straight wins and the defense keeps looking better and better each passing week. Rutgers still remains inept to score points, so Wisconsin should get another win this weekend. Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 10

Isaiah Hole: Poor Rutgers, just when it gets off the mat, it’ll be put back down again. The Scarlet Knights may have been able to pull this off earlier in the season when their defense was opportunistic. While it still will have a shot, the Badgers will likely just run it down RU’s throat while I cannot imagine Rutgers will be able to get much of anything going offensively. Wisconsin 28, Rutgers 6

Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins

Photo: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Knoop: Even though Penn State has dropped three straight games, I really like this matchup for Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions. Maryland’s offense destroys bad teams, but it looks really bad against capable defenses – which is what Penn State has. Taulia Tagovailoia will have a tough time against the Nittany Lions defense – if PSU held the Buckeyes in check, then it will hold Maryland in check – and Clifford should be able to throw against the Terrapins. Give me the Nittany Lions this weekend. Penn State 28, Maryland 17

Isaiah Hole: While Maryland got things going again last week and Penn State has lost three in a row, this is a bad matchup for the Terps. They’ve shown no proclivity towards defense, while Penn State improved against Ohio State on that front. Likewise, the Nittany Lions’ strength is on defense, so I expect that they’ll be able to lock down the limited Maryland options on that front. I think Penn State bounces back and Maryland has to continue waiting for bowl eligibility. Penn State 42, Maryland 24

No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Knoop: After being ranked second in the nation, Iowa has dropped back-to-back loses while only scoring seven points in each game. The Hawkeyes can’t get their passing game going at all, but Tyler Goodson has been fairly good on the ground, and he should have a field day against the Wildcats rushing defense. Northwestern will have a tough time scoring against the Iowa defense here, and I look for Iowa to get back in the win column behind Tyler Goodson. Iowa 24, Northwestern 7

Isaiah Hole: Iowa hasn’t exactly been playing great lately, but the elixir to that is taking on Northwestern. The Wildcats defense has been playing better, as has the offense, but at the moment, they’re not in the same league as Iowa. I don’t really have much to say about this one, to be honest. Iowa 28, Northwestern 10

Indiana Hoosiers at No. 7 Michigan Wolverines

Trent Knoop: Michigan faltered late last week in a loss against the Spartans, which was a tough loss, but this is a great rebound game for the Wolverines. Indiana only has two wins this year and it’s on its third quarterback on the year due to injuries. The Hoosiers have one of the worst defenses in the nation and I look for Cade McNamara and the Michigan run game to take full advantage. It’s hard to believe that the Hoosiers offense can muster much of anything again the Wolverines defense – let alone enough to win. Michigan 38, Indiana 14

Isaiah Hole: An inexplicable night game appears. Now, this might have been a trap game if Michigan would have won last week, but given how things went, and what we’re hearing out of Schembechler Hall, I expect the Wolverines to be sharp and could take out some aggression on Indiana. We’ve now seen what happens when a team really stymies the run game as the maize and blue went heavy on the pass last week. Indiana has as solid defense, but is on its third-string quarterback in Donaven McAuley. I anticipate the defense continues to be opportunistic while the offense puts up big numbers, once again. Michigan 38, Indiana 10

1

1