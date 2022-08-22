Predicting every Big Ten football team’s final 2022 record

Week 0 in college football is swiftly approaching and this upcoming Saturday (Aug. 27) there will be three Big Ten football teams playing, among a few other games.

During the 2021 season, we saw teams like Michigan, Michigan State, and Iowa exceed expectations while teams like Indiana, Penn State, and Nebraska had underwhelming years.

Every year there are teams that seemingly come out of nowhere to make noise in the Big Ten like Purdue did this past season. The Boilermakers paved their way to a 9-4 season with a big upset win against Iowa in there. Even the Wolverines, who weren’t picked by very many people, had just one loss in the regular season to propel them to a Big Ten title in 2021.

With the 2022 season coming this week, we are going to predict all 14 Big Ten teams schedule and their win-and-loss record.

List

Ranking Big Ten teams by final ESPN SP+ preseason projections

Rutgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Wagner, at Temple, and Indiana

Losses: at Boston College, Iowa, at Ohio State, Nebraska, at Minnesota, Michigan, at Michigan State, Penn State, and at Maryland

2022 record prediction: 3-9

Why the prediction:

Rutgers may not even be that bad of a team in 2022, in fact, the Scarlet Knights were a competitive team in 2021 for a couple of quarters until the talent discrepancy came into play. Rutgers may be trotting out a new quarterback this year in Gavin Wimsatt, and it will more than likely be a long year for Rutgers on the offensive side of the ball.

Indiana

Photo: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Illinois, Idaho, and Western Kentucky

Losses: at Cincinnati, at Nebraska, Michigan, Maryland, at Rutgers, Penn State, at Ohio State, at Michigan State, and Purdue

2022 record prediction: 3-9

Why the prediction?

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 2-10 season, and things don’t look easy for Indiana in 2022. I have IU winning the first three games of the year, but then losing the rest of the way. Hoosiers have a few talented players like Tiawan Mullen on the defensive side of the ball, but the lack of playmakers will hurt when Big Ten play begins.

Story continues

Maryland

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Buffalo, at Charlotte, SMU, Purdue, at Indiana, Northwestern, and Rutgers

Losses: at Michigan, Michigan State, at Wisconsin, at Penn State, and Ohio State

2022 record prediction: 7-5

Why the prediction?

The Terps’ offense is pretty exciting with Taulia Tagovailoa coming back for the 2022 season, but just like last year, Maryland struggled when facing a competent defense. I look for the Terps to beat the teams they should beat, but I don’t see Maryland getting past the better Big Ten teams.

Michigan State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Western Michigan, Akron, at Washington, Minnesota, at Maryland, at Illinois, Rutgers, and Indiana

Losses: Ohio State, Wisconsin, at Michigan, and at Penn State

2022 record prediction: 8-4

Why the prediction?

Michigan State exceeded all expectations in 2021 after going 11-2. I look for the Spartans to be a good, competitive team in 2022, but the loss of Kenneth Walker will hurt Michigan State on the offensive side of the ball. The Spartans brought in a pair of transfers to try and shoulder the load in the run game, but I believe that Payton Thorne will be asked to do more under center this year. It’ll be interesting to see if he can handle more of a workload.

Ohio State

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Toledo, Wisconsin, Rutgers, at Michigan State, Iowa, at Penn State, at Northwestern, Indiana, and at Maryland

Losses: Michigan

2022 record prediction: 11-1

Why the prediction?

Ohio State will have as dynamic of an offense as any team in the entire country as long as CJ Stroud stays healthy. In 2021, the defense struggled, but with the addition of Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator from Oklahoma State, that unit should be improved. I think the Michigan game can go either way, but as of now, I look at that game being the only stumbling block that the Buckeyes will face in 2022.

Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, at Iowa, at Indiana, Penn State, Michigan State, at Rutgers, Nebraska, Illinois, at Ohio State

Losses: None

2022 record prediction: 12-0

Why the prediction?

This is the easiest non-conference Michigan has had in a long time. The Wolverines’ toughest contest, save for Ohio State, is at Iowa on Oct. 1, but I don’t think the Hawkeyes will have enough of an offense to keep pace. There is a bye week in between the MSU and PSU games, so that should be a good break for Michigan in terms of keeping players healthy. I truly think the game in Columbus could go either way, but since Michigan is coming off of a College Football Playoff birth, the team is extremely confident, I’ll go with the maize and blue in that game.

Illinois

Wisconsin’s C.J. Goetz stops Illinois running back Chase Brown for a short gain during the second quarter Friday.

Uwgrid24 7

Wins: Wyoming and Chattanooga

Losses: at Indiana, Virginia, Iowa, Minnesota, at Wisconsin, at Nebraska, Michigan State, Purdue, at Michigan, and at Northwestern

2022 record prediction: 2-10

Why the prediction?

The Illini are coming off of a 5-7 year, but Illinois will be starting Tommy DeVito are quarterback after he transferred in from Syracuse. The offense was already poor in 2021, even with returning Chase Brown at running back, the Illinois offense will likely struggle to score in 2022.

Northwestern

Oct 23, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Duke, Southern Illinois, Miami (OH), and Illinois

Losses: Nebraska, at Penn State, Wisconsin, at Maryland, at Iowa, Ohio State, at Minnesota, and at Purdue

2022 record prediction: 4-8

Why the prediction?

We’re giving the Wildcats one more win in 2022 after they finished 3-9 in 2021. Northwestern only averaged 16 points-per-game last season, so yeah, the Wildcats won’t win too many games with that offense. Northwestern also gave up 29 points-per-game, which is the most it has given up on average in the past seven seasons. The Wildcats are in store for another long season.

Nebraska

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Northwestern, North Dakota, Georgia Southern, Indiana, Illinois, and Minnesota

Losses: Oklahoma, at Rutgers, at Penn State, at Michigan, Wisconsin, and at Iowa

2022 record prediction: 6-6

Why the prediction?

Nebraska was the most competitive 3-9 team of all time last season, but the Huskers still finished with just three wins in 2021. Scott Frost is brought in Texas transfer, Casey Thompson, to lead the offense this year, and Nebraska should see its win total at least double this season. Look for Scott Frost to go to a bowl game (finally) in 2022.

Minnesota

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 13: Wide receiver Chris Autumn-Bell #7 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Wins: New Mexico State, Western Illinois, Colorado, at Illinois, Rutgers, Northwestern, and Iowa

Losses: at Michigan State, Purdue, at Penn State, at Nebraska, and at Wisconsin

2022 record prediction: 7-5

Why the prediction?

The Gophers averaged 25 points-per-game in 2021, the worst in five years, but Minnesota will return running back Mo Ibrahim now that he is healthy. The Gophers should see its offensive numbers go up this year with a healthy Ibrahim and Tanner Morgan back under center. While the Gophers could be significantly better than a seven-win team, the Gophers seem to lose games they shouldn’t lose every year.

Purdue

Photo: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: Indiana State, at Syracuse, Florida Atlantic, at Minnesota, Nebraska, at Illinois, Northwestern, and at Indiana

Losses: Penn State, at Maryland, at Wisconsin, and Iowa

2022 record prediction: 8-4

Why the prediction?

Aidan O’Connell burst on the scene last year to take over for Jack Plummer under center. O’Connell threw for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns in a very pass-heavy scheme. The Boilermakers lost David Bell to the NFL draft, and Milton Wright won’t be playing this season, but Purdue should still score enough points to win games. Not sure if Purdue can win the tough games yet, or even when facing an offensive team like Maryland on the road.

Iowa

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wins: South Dakota State, Iowa State, Nevada, at Rutgers, at Illinois, Northwestern, at Purdue, Wisconsin, and Nebraska

Losses: Michigan, at Ohio State, and at Minnesota

2022 record prediction: 9-3

Why the prediction?

Iowa had its worst offensive production in 2021 in the past seven years as it scored 23 points-per-game. Luckily, the Hawkeyes only allowed 19 points-per-game. Iowa will return both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla at quarterback, but not sure either is capable of leading Iowa to more points. The Hawkeyes will have to lean on the defense once again in 2022.

Wisconsin

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Wins: Illinois State, Washington State, New Mexico State, Illinois, at Northwestern, at Michigan State, Purdue, Maryland, at Nebraska, and Minnesota

Losses: at Ohio State and at Iowa

2022 record prediction: 10-2

Why the prediction?

Wisconsin returns one of the best backs in the country, Braelon Allen, for the 2022 campaign. Allen is rushing behind an offensive line that allowed the Badgers to run for 211 yards-per-game on the ground, and Wisconsin should be able to pound the rock efficiently once again. I predict Wisconsin to lose on the road to both Ohio State and Iowa, but I’m predicting the Badgers to win the Big Ten East.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire