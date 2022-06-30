Predicting every Big Ten football team’s record for 2022

Phil Harrison
·9 min read

We are just about ready to enter into the month of July, and that means we’re just a couple of months away from some real, live American college football hitting the broadcast airwaves for your viewing pleasure.

Being that you’re here on our site, you are probably interested in Ohio State and the Big Ten in general. As the season approaches and we know about rosters and some of the pieces that have to fall into place across the league, we feel like we have a pretty good grasp on where Big Ten teams fall in the pecking order for 2022.

Sure, there will be some surprises — there always are. And sure, we could be way off on what we believe will happen (we often are). Still, we thought we’d go through the schedule of each Big Ten team and predict what each team’s finishing overall and conference record will be.

Will Ohio State reclaim the crown? Can Michigan defend its title? Will Penn State be in the mix with the two rivals in the East? Will Nebraska finally turn the corner, and will Iowa and Wisconsin be the teams to beat in the West?

Here’s how we see things shaking out in the Big Ten, including the final standings after all the regular season games are complete.

Illinois Fighting Illini

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

08/27

Wyoming

Win

09/02

at Indiana

Win

09/10

vs. Virginia

Win

09/22

vs. Tenn-Chatanooga

Win

10/01

at Wisconsin

Loss

10/08

vs. Iowa

Loss

10/15

vs. Minnesota

Loss

10/29

at Nebraska

Loss

11/05

vs. Michigan State

Loss

11/12

vs. Purdue

Win

11/19

at Michigan

Loss

11/26

at Northwestern

Loss

Predicted Record: 5-7 overall (2-7 in Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/02

vs. Illinois

Loss

09/10

vs. Idaho

Win

09/17

vs. Western Kentucky

Win

09/24

at Cincinnati

Loss

10/01

at Nebraska

Loss

10/08

vs. Michigan

Loss

10/15

vs. Maryland

Loss

10/22

at Rutgers

Loss

11/5

vs. Penn State

Loss

11/12

at Ohio State

Loss

11/19

at Michigan State

Loss

11/26

vs. Purdue

Win

Predicted Record: 3-9 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)

Iowa Hawkeyes

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/03

vs. San Diego State

Win

09/10

vs. Iowa State

Win

09/17

vs. Nevada

Win

09/24

at Rutgers

Win

10/01

vs. Michigan

Win

10/08

at Illinois

Win

10/22

at Ohio State

Loss

10/29

vs. Northwestern

Win

11/5

at Purdue

Loss

11/12

vs. Wisconsin

Win

11/19

at Minnesota

Loss

11/25

vs. Nebraska

Win

Predicted Record: 9-3 overall (6-3 in Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/03

vs. Buffalo

Win

09/10

at Charlotte

Win

09/17

vs. SMU

Loss

09/24

at Michigan

Loss

10/01

vs. Michigan State

Loss

10/08

vs. Purdue

Win

10/15

at Indiana

Win

10/22

vs. Northwestern

Win

11/5

at Wisconsin

Loss

11/12

at Penn State

Loss

11/19

vs. Ohio State

Loss

11/26

vs. Rutgers

Win

Predicted Record: 6-6 overall (4-5 in Big Ten)

Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire
Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/03

vs. Colorado State

Win

09/10

at Hawaii

Win

09/17

vs. Connecticut

Win

09/24

vs. Maryland

Win

10/01

at Iowa

Loss

10/08

at Indiana

Win

10/15

vs. Penn State

Win

10/29

vs. Michigan State

Win

11/5

at Rutgers

Win

11/12

vs. Nebraska

Win

11/19

vs. Illinois

Win

11/26

at Ohio State

Loss

Predicted Record: 10-2 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)

Michigan State Spartans

Sep 8, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/02

vs. Western Michigan

Win

09/10

vs. Akron

Win

09/17

at Washington

Loss

09/24

vs. Minnesota

Win

10/01

at Maryland

Win

10/08

vs. Ohio State

Loss

10/15

vs. Wisconsin

Loss

10/29

at Michigan

Loss

11/05

at Illinois

Win

11/12

vs. Rutgers

Win

11/19

vs. Indiana

Win

11/26

at Penn State

Win

Predicted Record: 8-4 overall (6-3 in Big Ten)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/01

vs. New Mexico State

Win

09/10

vs. Western Illinois

Win

09/17

vs. Colorado

Win

09/24

at Michigan State

Loss

10/01

vs. Purdue

Win

10/15

at Illinois

Win

10/22

at Penn State

Loss

10/29

vs. Rutgers

Win

11/05

at Nebraska

Loss

11/12

vs. Northwestern

Win

11/19

vs. Iowa

Win

11/26

at Wisconsin

Loss

Predicted Record: 8-4 overall (5-4 in Big Ten)

 

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

08/27

at Northwestern

Win

09/03

vs. North Dakota

Win

09/10

vs. Georgia Southern

Win

09/17

vs. Oklahoma

Loss

10/01

vs. Indiana

Win

10/07

at Rutgers

Win

10/15

at Purdue

Loss

10/29

vs. Illinois

Win

11/05

vs. Minnesota

Win

11/12

at Michigan

Loss

11/19

vs. Wisconsin

Loss

11/25

at Iowa

Loss

Predicted Record: 7-5 overall (5-4 in Big Ten)

Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

08/27

vs. Nebraska

Loss

09/10

vs. Duke

Win

09/17

vs. Southern Illinois

Win

09/24

vs. Miami (OH)

Win

10/01

at Penn State

Loss

10/08

vs. Wisconsin

Loss

10/22

at Maryland

Loss

10/29

at Iowa

Loss

11/05

vs. Ohio State

Loss

11/12

at Minnesota

Loss

11/19

at Purdue

Loss

11/26

vs. Illinois

Win

Predicted Record: 4-8 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football with 16 players on Athlon All-Big Ten teams
Ohio State football with 16 players on Athlon All-Big Ten teams

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/03

vs. Notre Dame

Win

09/10

vs. Arkansas State

Win

09/17

vs. Toledo

Win

09/24

vs. Wisconsin

Win

10/01

vs. Rutgers

Win

10/08

at Michigan State

Win

10/22

vs. Iowa

Win

10/29

at Penn State

Loss

11/05

at Northwestern

Win

11/12

vs. Indiana

Win

11/19

at Maryland

Win

11/26

vs. Michigan

Win

Predicted Record: 11-1 overall (8-1 in Big Ten)

[pickup_prop id=”25753″>

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1), and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/01

at Purdue

Win

09/10

vs. Ohio

Win

09/17

at Auburn

Loss

09/24

vs. Central Michigan

Win

10/01

vs. Northwestern

Win

10/15

at Michigan

Loss

10/22

vs. Minnesota

Win

10/29

vs. Ohio State

Win

11/05

at Indiana

Win

11/12

vs. Maryland

Win

11/19

at Rutgers

Win

11/26

vs. Michigan State

Loss

Predicted Record: 9-3 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/01

vs. Penn State

Loss

09/10

vs. Indiana State

Win

09/17

at Syracuse

Win

09/24

vs. Florida Atlantic

Win

10/01

at Minnesota

Loss

10/08

at Maryland

Loss

10/15

vs. Nebraska

Win

10/22

at Wisconsin

Loss

11/05

vs. Iowa

Win

11/12

at Illinois

Loss

11/19

vs. Northwestern

Win

11/26

at Indiana

Loss

Predicted Record: 6-6 overall (3-6 in Big Ten)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/03

at Boston College

Loss

09/10

vs. Wagner

Win

09/17

at Temple

Win

09/24

vs. Iowa

Loss

10/01

at Ohio State

Loss

10/07

vs. Nebraska

Loss

10/22

vs. Indiana

Win

10/29

at Minnesota

Loss

11/05

vs. Michigan

Loss

11/12

at Michigan State

Loss

11/19

vs. Penn State

Loss

11/26

at Maryland

Loss

Predicted Record: 3-9 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date

Opponent

Prediction

09/03

vs. Illinois State

Win

09/10

vs. Washington State

Win

09/17

vs. New Mexico State

Win

09/24

at Ohio State

Loss

10/01

vs. Illinois

Win

10/08

at Northwestern

Win

10/15

at Michigan State

Win

10/22

vs. Purdue

Win

11/05

at Maryland

Win

11/12

at Iowa

Loss

11/19

at Nebraska

Win

11/26

vs. Minnesota

Win

Predicted Record: 10-2 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)

West Division Final Standings

Team

Big Ten Record

Wisconsin

7-2

Iowa

6-3

Nebraska

5-4

Minnesota

5-4

Purdue

3-6

Illinois

2-7

Northwestern

1-8

 

East Division Final Standings

Team

Big Ten Record

Ohio State

8-1

Michigan

7-2

Penn State

7-2

Maryland

4-5

Rutgers

1-8

Indiana

1-8

[listicle id=91996]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Recommended Stories