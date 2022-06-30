Predicting every Big Ten football team’s record for 2022

We are just about ready to enter into the month of July, and that means we’re just a couple of months away from some real, live American college football hitting the broadcast airwaves for your viewing pleasure.

Being that you’re here on our site, you are probably interested in Ohio State and the Big Ten in general. As the season approaches and we know about rosters and some of the pieces that have to fall into place across the league, we feel like we have a pretty good grasp on where Big Ten teams fall in the pecking order for 2022.

Sure, there will be some surprises — there always are. And sure, we could be way off on what we believe will happen (we often are). Still, we thought we’d go through the schedule of each Big Ten team and predict what each team’s finishing overall and conference record will be.

Will Ohio State reclaim the crown? Can Michigan defend its title? Will Penn State be in the mix with the two rivals in the East? Will Nebraska finally turn the corner, and will Iowa and Wisconsin be the teams to beat in the West?

Here’s how we see things shaking out in the Big Ten, including the final standings after all the regular season games are complete.

Illinois Fighting Illini

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 08/27 Wyoming Win 09/02 at Indiana Win 09/10 vs. Virginia Win 09/22 vs. Tenn-Chatanooga Win 10/01 at Wisconsin Loss 10/08 vs. Iowa Loss 10/15 vs. Minnesota Loss 10/29 at Nebraska Loss 11/05 vs. Michigan State Loss 11/12 vs. Purdue Win 11/19 at Michigan Loss 11/26 at Northwestern Loss

Predicted Record: 5-7 overall (2-7 in Big Ten)

Indiana Hoosiers

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/02 vs. Illinois Loss 09/10 vs. Idaho Win 09/17 vs. Western Kentucky Win 09/24 at Cincinnati Loss 10/01 at Nebraska Loss 10/08 vs. Michigan Loss 10/15 vs. Maryland Loss 10/22 at Rutgers Loss 11/5 vs. Penn State Loss 11/12 at Ohio State Loss 11/19 at Michigan State Loss 11/26 vs. Purdue Win

Predicted Record: 3-9 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)

Iowa Hawkeyes

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/03 vs. San Diego State Win 09/10 vs. Iowa State Win 09/17 vs. Nevada Win 09/24 at Rutgers Win 10/01 vs. Michigan Win 10/08 at Illinois Win 10/22 at Ohio State Loss 10/29 vs. Northwestern Win 11/5 at Purdue Loss 11/12 vs. Wisconsin Win 11/19 at Minnesota Loss 11/25 vs. Nebraska Win

Predicted Record: 9-3 overall (6-3 in Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/03 vs. Buffalo Win 09/10 at Charlotte Win 09/17 vs. SMU Loss 09/24 at Michigan Loss 10/01 vs. Michigan State Loss 10/08 vs. Purdue Win 10/15 at Indiana Win 10/22 vs. Northwestern Win 11/5 at Wisconsin Loss 11/12 at Penn State Loss 11/19 vs. Ohio State Loss 11/26 vs. Rutgers Win

Predicted Record: 6-6 overall (4-5 in Big Ten)

Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/03 vs. Colorado State Win 09/10 at Hawaii Win 09/17 vs. Connecticut Win 09/24 vs. Maryland Win 10/01 at Iowa Loss 10/08 at Indiana Win 10/15 vs. Penn State Win 10/29 vs. Michigan State Win 11/5 at Rutgers Win 11/12 vs. Nebraska Win 11/19 vs. Illinois Win 11/26 at Ohio State Loss

Predicted Record: 10-2 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)

Michigan State Spartans

Sep 8, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/02 vs. Western Michigan Win 09/10 vs. Akron Win 09/17 at Washington Loss 09/24 vs. Minnesota Win 10/01 at Maryland Win 10/08 vs. Ohio State Loss 10/15 vs. Wisconsin Loss 10/29 at Michigan Loss 11/05 at Illinois Win 11/12 vs. Rutgers Win 11/19 vs. Indiana Win 11/26 at Penn State Win

Predicted Record: 8-4 overall (6-3 in Big Ten)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/01 vs. New Mexico State Win 09/10 vs. Western Illinois Win 09/17 vs. Colorado Win 09/24 at Michigan State Loss 10/01 vs. Purdue Win 10/15 at Illinois Win 10/22 at Penn State Loss 10/29 vs. Rutgers Win 11/05 at Nebraska Loss 11/12 vs. Northwestern Win 11/19 vs. Iowa Win 11/26 at Wisconsin Loss

Predicted Record: 8-4 overall (5-4 in Big Ten)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 08/27 at Northwestern Win 09/03 vs. North Dakota Win 09/10 vs. Georgia Southern Win 09/17 vs. Oklahoma Loss 10/01 vs. Indiana Win 10/07 at Rutgers Win 10/15 at Purdue Loss 10/29 vs. Illinois Win 11/05 vs. Minnesota Win 11/12 at Michigan Loss 11/19 vs. Wisconsin Loss 11/25 at Iowa Loss

Predicted Record: 7-5 overall (5-4 in Big Ten)

Northwestern Wildcats

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 08/27 vs. Nebraska Loss 09/10 vs. Duke Win 09/17 vs. Southern Illinois Win 09/24 vs. Miami (OH) Win 10/01 at Penn State Loss 10/08 vs. Wisconsin Loss 10/22 at Maryland Loss 10/29 at Iowa Loss 11/05 vs. Ohio State Loss 11/12 at Minnesota Loss 11/19 at Purdue Loss 11/26 vs. Illinois Win

Predicted Record: 4-8 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football with 16 players on Athlon All-Big Ten teams

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/03 vs. Notre Dame Win 09/10 vs. Arkansas State Win 09/17 vs. Toledo Win 09/24 vs. Wisconsin Win 10/01 vs. Rutgers Win 10/08 at Michigan State Win 10/22 vs. Iowa Win 10/29 at Penn State Loss 11/05 at Northwestern Win 11/12 vs. Indiana Win 11/19 at Maryland Win 11/26 vs. Michigan Win

Predicted Record: 11-1 overall (8-1 in Big Ten)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1), and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/01 at Purdue Win 09/10 vs. Ohio Win 09/17 at Auburn Loss 09/24 vs. Central Michigan Win 10/01 vs. Northwestern Win 10/15 at Michigan Loss 10/22 vs. Minnesota Win 10/29 vs. Ohio State Win 11/05 at Indiana Win 11/12 vs. Maryland Win 11/19 at Rutgers Win 11/26 vs. Michigan State Loss

Predicted Record: 9-3 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/01 vs. Penn State Loss 09/10 vs. Indiana State Win 09/17 at Syracuse Win 09/24 vs. Florida Atlantic Win 10/01 at Minnesota Loss 10/08 at Maryland Loss 10/15 vs. Nebraska Win 10/22 at Wisconsin Loss 11/05 vs. Iowa Win 11/12 at Illinois Loss 11/19 vs. Northwestern Win 11/26 at Indiana Loss

Predicted Record: 6-6 overall (3-6 in Big Ten)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/03 at Boston College Loss 09/10 vs. Wagner Win 09/17 at Temple Win 09/24 vs. Iowa Loss 10/01 at Ohio State Loss 10/07 vs. Nebraska Loss 10/22 vs. Indiana Win 10/29 at Minnesota Loss 11/05 vs. Michigan Loss 11/12 at Michigan State Loss 11/19 vs. Penn State Loss 11/26 at Maryland Loss

Predicted Record: 3-9 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)

Wisconsin Badgers

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Football Schedule and Predictions

Date Opponent Prediction 09/03 vs. Illinois State Win 09/10 vs. Washington State Win 09/17 vs. New Mexico State Win 09/24 at Ohio State Loss 10/01 vs. Illinois Win 10/08 at Northwestern Win 10/15 at Michigan State Win 10/22 vs. Purdue Win 11/05 at Maryland Win 11/12 at Iowa Loss 11/19 at Nebraska Win 11/26 vs. Minnesota Win

Predicted Record: 10-2 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)

West Division Final Standings

Team Big Ten Record Wisconsin 7-2 Iowa 6-3 Nebraska 5-4 Minnesota 5-4 Purdue 3-6 Illinois 2-7 Northwestern 1-8

East Division Final Standings

Team Big Ten Record Ohio State 8-1 Michigan 7-2 Penn State 7-2 Maryland 4-5 Rutgers 1-8 Indiana 1-8

