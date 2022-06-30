Predicting every Big Ten football team’s record for 2022
We are just about ready to enter into the month of July, and that means we’re just a couple of months away from some real, live American college football hitting the broadcast airwaves for your viewing pleasure.
Being that you’re here on our site, you are probably interested in Ohio State and the Big Ten in general. As the season approaches and we know about rosters and some of the pieces that have to fall into place across the league, we feel like we have a pretty good grasp on where Big Ten teams fall in the pecking order for 2022.
Sure, there will be some surprises — there always are. And sure, we could be way off on what we believe will happen (we often are). Still, we thought we’d go through the schedule of each Big Ten team and predict what each team’s finishing overall and conference record will be.
Will Ohio State reclaim the crown? Can Michigan defend its title? Will Penn State be in the mix with the two rivals in the East? Will Nebraska finally turn the corner, and will Iowa and Wisconsin be the teams to beat in the West?
Here’s how we see things shaking out in the Big Ten, including the final standings after all the regular season games are complete.
Illinois Fighting Illini
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
08/27
Wyoming
Win
09/02
at Indiana
Win
09/10
vs. Virginia
Win
09/22
vs. Tenn-Chatanooga
Win
10/01
at Wisconsin
Loss
10/08
vs. Iowa
Loss
10/15
vs. Minnesota
Loss
10/29
at Nebraska
Loss
11/05
vs. Michigan State
Loss
11/12
vs. Purdue
Win
11/19
at Michigan
Loss
11/26
at Northwestern
Loss
Predicted Record: 5-7 overall (2-7 in Big Ten)
Indiana Hoosiers
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/02
vs. Illinois
Loss
09/10
vs. Idaho
Win
09/17
vs. Western Kentucky
Win
09/24
at Cincinnati
Loss
10/01
at Nebraska
Loss
10/08
vs. Michigan
Loss
10/15
vs. Maryland
Loss
10/22
at Rutgers
Loss
11/5
vs. Penn State
Loss
11/12
at Ohio State
Loss
11/19
at Michigan State
Loss
11/26
vs. Purdue
Win
Predicted Record: 3-9 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)
Iowa Hawkeyes
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/03
vs. San Diego State
Win
09/10
vs. Iowa State
Win
09/17
vs. Nevada
Win
09/24
at Rutgers
Win
10/01
vs. Michigan
Win
10/08
at Illinois
Win
10/22
at Ohio State
Loss
10/29
vs. Northwestern
Win
11/5
at Purdue
Loss
11/12
vs. Wisconsin
Win
11/19
at Minnesota
Loss
11/25
vs. Nebraska
Win
Predicted Record: 9-3 overall (6-3 in Big Ten)
Maryland Terrapins
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/03
vs. Buffalo
Win
09/10
at Charlotte
Win
09/17
vs. SMU
Loss
09/24
at Michigan
Loss
10/01
vs. Michigan State
Loss
10/08
vs. Purdue
Win
10/15
at Indiana
Win
10/22
vs. Northwestern
Win
11/5
at Wisconsin
Loss
11/12
at Penn State
Loss
11/19
vs. Ohio State
Loss
11/26
vs. Rutgers
Win
Predicted Record: 6-6 overall (4-5 in Big Ten)
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/03
vs. Colorado State
Win
09/10
at Hawaii
Win
09/17
vs. Connecticut
Win
09/24
vs. Maryland
Win
10/01
at Iowa
Loss
10/08
at Indiana
Win
10/15
vs. Penn State
Win
10/29
vs. Michigan State
Win
11/5
at Rutgers
Win
11/12
vs. Nebraska
Win
11/19
vs. Illinois
Win
11/26
at Ohio State
Loss
Predicted Record: 10-2 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)
Michigan State Spartans
Sep 8, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle AJ Arcuri (76) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/02
vs. Western Michigan
Win
09/10
vs. Akron
Win
09/17
at Washington
Loss
09/24
vs. Minnesota
Win
10/01
at Maryland
Win
10/08
vs. Ohio State
Loss
10/15
vs. Wisconsin
Loss
10/29
at Michigan
Loss
11/05
at Illinois
Win
11/12
vs. Rutgers
Win
11/19
vs. Indiana
Win
11/26
at Penn State
Win
Predicted Record: 8-4 overall (6-3 in Big Ten)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/01
vs. New Mexico State
Win
09/10
vs. Western Illinois
Win
09/17
vs. Colorado
Win
09/24
at Michigan State
Loss
10/01
vs. Purdue
Win
10/15
at Illinois
Win
10/22
at Penn State
Loss
10/29
vs. Rutgers
Win
11/05
at Nebraska
Loss
11/12
vs. Northwestern
Win
11/19
vs. Iowa
Win
11/26
at Wisconsin
Loss
Predicted Record: 8-4 overall (5-4 in Big Ten)
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
08/27
at Northwestern
Win
09/03
vs. North Dakota
Win
09/10
vs. Georgia Southern
Win
09/17
vs. Oklahoma
Loss
10/01
vs. Indiana
Win
10/07
at Rutgers
Win
10/15
at Purdue
Loss
10/29
vs. Illinois
Win
11/05
vs. Minnesota
Win
11/12
at Michigan
Loss
11/19
vs. Wisconsin
Loss
11/25
at Iowa
Loss
Predicted Record: 7-5 overall (5-4 in Big Ten)
Northwestern Wildcats
Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
08/27
vs. Nebraska
Loss
09/10
vs. Duke
Win
09/17
vs. Southern Illinois
Win
09/24
vs. Miami (OH)
Win
10/01
at Penn State
Loss
10/08
vs. Wisconsin
Loss
10/22
at Maryland
Loss
10/29
at Iowa
Loss
11/05
vs. Ohio State
Loss
11/12
at Minnesota
Loss
11/19
at Purdue
Loss
11/26
vs. Illinois
Win
Predicted Record: 4-8 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/03
vs. Notre Dame
Win
09/10
vs. Arkansas State
Win
09/17
vs. Toledo
Win
09/24
vs. Wisconsin
Win
10/01
vs. Rutgers
Win
10/08
at Michigan State
Win
10/22
vs. Iowa
Win
10/29
at Penn State
Loss
11/05
at Northwestern
Win
11/12
vs. Indiana
Win
11/19
at Maryland
Win
11/26
vs. Michigan
Win
Predicted Record: 11-1 overall (8-1 in Big Ten)
Penn State Nittany Lions
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1), and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/01
at Purdue
Win
09/10
vs. Ohio
Win
09/17
at Auburn
Loss
09/24
vs. Central Michigan
Win
10/01
vs. Northwestern
Win
10/15
at Michigan
Loss
10/22
vs. Minnesota
Win
10/29
vs. Ohio State
Win
11/05
at Indiana
Win
11/12
vs. Maryland
Win
11/19
at Rutgers
Win
11/26
vs. Michigan State
Loss
Predicted Record: 9-3 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)
Purdue Boilermakers
Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/01
vs. Penn State
Loss
09/10
vs. Indiana State
Win
09/17
at Syracuse
Win
09/24
vs. Florida Atlantic
Win
10/01
at Minnesota
Loss
10/08
at Maryland
Loss
10/15
vs. Nebraska
Win
10/22
at Wisconsin
Loss
11/05
vs. Iowa
Win
11/12
at Illinois
Loss
11/19
vs. Northwestern
Win
11/26
at Indiana
Loss
Predicted Record: 6-6 overall (3-6 in Big Ten)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/03
at Boston College
Loss
09/10
vs. Wagner
Win
09/17
at Temple
Win
09/24
vs. Iowa
Loss
10/01
at Ohio State
Loss
10/07
vs. Nebraska
Loss
10/22
vs. Indiana
Win
10/29
at Minnesota
Loss
11/05
vs. Michigan
Loss
11/12
at Michigan State
Loss
11/19
vs. Penn State
Loss
11/26
at Maryland
Loss
Predicted Record: 3-9 overall (1-8 in Big Ten)
Wisconsin Badgers
Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Jon Dietzen (67) and Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke (34) celebrate Wisconsin’s first touchdown in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Football Schedule and Predictions
Date
Opponent
Prediction
09/03
vs. Illinois State
Win
09/10
vs. Washington State
Win
09/17
vs. New Mexico State
Win
09/24
at Ohio State
Loss
10/01
vs. Illinois
Win
10/08
at Northwestern
Win
10/15
at Michigan State
Win
10/22
vs. Purdue
Win
11/05
at Maryland
Win
11/12
at Iowa
Loss
11/19
at Nebraska
Win
11/26
vs. Minnesota
Win
Predicted Record: 10-2 overall (7-2 in Big Ten)
West Division Final Standings
Team
Big Ten Record
Wisconsin
7-2
Iowa
6-3
Nebraska
5-4
Minnesota
5-4
Purdue
3-6
Illinois
2-7
Northwestern
1-8
East Division Final Standings
Team
Big Ten Record
Ohio State
8-1
Michigan
7-2
Penn State
7-2
Maryland
4-5
Rutgers
1-8
Indiana
1-8
