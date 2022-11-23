Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 13: rivalry week

Rivalry week is upon us in the Big Ten and there is a ton at stake in the conference.

All eyes will be on Michigan and Ohio State at noon ET on FOX. Both teams enter the contest undefeated for the first time since 2006 and both teams are injury plagued. It will be crucial for both teams to be as healthy as possible and to get their respective playmakers back for this huge game.

In the Big Ten West, Iowa and Nebraska will play on Friday. If Iowa defeats the Cornhuskers then the Hawkeyes will advance to the Big Ten Championship against the winner of Michigan and Ohio State. But if the Hawkeyes lose, then Purdue will go as long as it wins. The only other team that has a chance to go from the West is Illinois. The Illini needs a lot of help though. They must win and need both Iowa and Purdue to lose.

With so much at stake this weekend, here are my predictions for each Big Ten game in Week 13.

Nebraska vs. Iowa

Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa controls its own fate. If the Hawkeyes can stay hot and win at home on Friday against Nebraska then Iowa will get back to the Big Ten Championship game for the second-straight year.

Iowa is on a four-game winning streak and the Hawkeyes look more like the team we expected to see when the season first started. Nebraska on the other hand remains a disaster and the Huskers are really struggling to put points on the board. The tests don’t get any easier for Casey Thompson and Nebraska on Friday against a really, really good Iowa defense.

Iowa 20, Nebraska 9

Michigan vs. Ohio State

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

I can see all four scenarios happening this weekend. I think Michigan or Ohio State could win in a close one, or one of the teams catches fire and routes the other.

I think Michigan remains the more physical team out of the two, but Ohio State has that flashy side that can result in a ton of points if the Wolverines’ defense gets beat.

Both teams are hampered by injuries and this game may come down to which team is healthier and has their playmakers available. If Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are healthy for Michigan, I like the Wolverines here. I think Michigan’s No. 4 run offense will eat up the clock which will force Ohio State’s offense to stay off the field.

Michigan 34, Ohio State 31

Rutgers vs. Maryland

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams have had rough second halves of the season. Rutgers is on a four-game skid and the Terps have lost three straight, but Maryland showed some life last weekend at home against Ohio State. Maryland scored 30 points against the Buckeyes and had a chance to win the game.

I would expect Taulia Tagovailoa to go out there one last time this season in College Park and put on a show.

Maryland 28, Rutgers 13

Illinois vs. Northwestern

Photo: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois has lost three games in a row and it technically still has a chance to get to Indianapolis, but the Illini need Iowa and Purdue to both lose for that to happen. Hard to see both of those teams losing when they are facing bottom dwellers in the Big Ten.

The Fighting Illini have lost three games in a row but had Michigan on the ropes last weekend in Ann Arbor. Illinois should get a win this weekend to finish with eight wins on the year and make it to its first bowl game since 2019.

Illinois 30, Northwestern 7

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Once upon a time a lot of people believed this game would determine who would make it out of the Big Ten West, but between injuries and poor play, neither team lived up to expectations this season.

It doesn’t look likely that Minnesota will have Tanner Morgan back at quarterback this week. Even with Mo Ibrahim running the ball, the Gophers are too one-dimensional against a hungry Wisconsin defense wanting to win its final game for Jim Leonhard. I like the Badgers at home to finish the season.

Wisconsin 17, Minnesota 14

Purdue vs. Indiana

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

If somehow Iowa loses to Nebraska on Friday, Purdue will need to win on Saturday in order to make it to Indianapolis.

The Boilermakers have lost a few games they shouldn’t have this season and that’s the only reason Purdue isn’t in the driver’s seat. The Hoosiers got a big win against Michigan State last weekend, but I don’t see a scenario — even if it’s a rivalry game — that Indiana defeats Purdue on Saturday. I look for Aidan O’Connell to have one final big game in Big Ten play.

Purdue 38, Indiana 20

Michigan State vs. Penn State

Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State won 11 games last season. Now fast forward to 2022 and the Spartans have to win this game to become bowl eligible. But that’s going to be a difficult task.

Penn State has scored over 30 points in five-straight games and the Nittany Lions are clicking on all cylinders right now. Sean Clifford has been really efficient and the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack is good. I like PSU on Saturday.

Penn State 34, Michigan State 21

