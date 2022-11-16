Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 12

There may not be any top-25 battles in the Big Ten this week, but there are a few intriguing games.

There was one upset last week in the conference. Purdue traveled to Illinois and beat the Illini. With that loss, there is now a four-team tie for first place in the Big Ten West.

Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota all have four wins in the conference and time is ticking with only two weeks left in the regular season. Illinois has a tough game against Michigan, and Iowa travels to Minnesota to take on the Gophers this week. The Boilermakers should have an easy one at home against a one-win Northwestern team. We should know much more about who will be representing the West in Indianapolis after this week concludes.

Here are my predictions for all seven games in the Big Ten this week.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Nebraska may be the home team this weekend. but the Cornhuskers have lost four-straight games and things don’t get any easier. Nebraska’s starting quarterback Casey Thompson has missed two games due to an injury. While he is back to practicing it’s unclear if he can play against Wisconsin, and if he doesn’t, the Huskers’ second string is out, so they would have to start Logan Smothers — a third-string QB.

The Badgers lost a tough game last week in Iowa City to the Hawkeyes but Wisconsin should be able to move the ball and run it against a bad Nebraska defense. I see the Badgers winning handily in Lincoln regardless of who starts at quarterback for Nebraska.

Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 13

Northwestern vs. Purdue

Purdue is one of the four teams that are tied for the lead in the West. The Boilermakers just upset Illinois last weekend and it seems impossible that Purdue could lose at home against a one-win Northwestern team.

Brendan Sullivan has been an improvement at quarterback for the Wildcats, but Aidan O’Connell, at home, against Northwestern spells trouble for the Wildcats’ defense.

Purdue 31, Northwestern 10

Indiana vs. Michigan State

Don’t look now but Michigan State has won two games in a row and the Spartans are looking to make it three on Saturday against a Hoosiers team that has dropped seven-straight games.

Indiana ranks dead last in the Big Ten in total defense and the Hoosiers allow the most points in the Big Ten. While MSU can allow point scored against it, the Spartans should be able to move the ball at will against a poor Hoosiers’ defense.

If Connor Bazelak gets the start for IU, he may be able to throw for some yards, but if not, the Hoosiers will be in for a long, long day.

Michigan State 34, Indiana 17

Illinois vs. Michigan

A few weeks ago, this looked like it was going to be a huge game for both teams. But Illinois has dropped two games in a row and the Wolverines have their eyes set on repeating as Big Ten champions.

The Illini star, Chase Brown, was injured last week, but it appears that he is on pace to play on Saturday. If he can’t go then I don’t think Illinois has much of a shot, but if he can play and is close to healthy, then the game may be interesting for a half.

Michigan will be the most talented team Illinois has played all season and I think the Wolverines will be too much in the end.

Michigan 31, Illinois 10

Ohio State vs. Maryland

Kind of like Michigan vs. Illinois, it looked as if this game could be a trap game for the Buckeyes, but Maryland has scored 10 total points in the past two games.

Taulia Tagovailoa has not thrown for over 100 yards in back-to-back games and while the Ohio State defense has been susceptible in the passing game at times, the Terps have been really bad as of late.

Maryland allows over 230 yards through the air to its opponents, so this should be another big day for C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes. I look for Ohio State to win big and then have its eyes on Michigan for a big game.

Ohio State 42, Maryland 13

Penn State vs. Rutgers

Between Sean Clifford playing well and the running attack, the Nittany Lions have scored over 30 points in three-straight contests. Rutgers has allowed over 30 points in two out of three games and the Scarlet Knights are on a three-game losing streak.

Piscataway can be a tough place to play at times, but Rutgers shows no ability to be able to score the ball. Penn State will be too much for the Scarlet Knights’ defense and they will reach their breaking point at some point in the game.

Penn State 30, Rutgers 14

Iowa vs. Minnesota

This should be the most intriguing game in the conference on Saturday. Both teams are 4-3 in the West and the loser would be eliminated from contention.

Iowa, surprisingly, has been really good on offense the past three weeks scoring 24 or more points. While the Hawkeyes’ defense has not allowed over 13 points in four out of the last five games.

The Gophers have won three in a row themselves, but the toughest game they’ve played in that stretch is Nebraska. Mo Ibrahim continues his resurgent season but it doesn’t look likely Tanner Morgan will be healthy for the game. I’m not impressed with the freshman Athan Kaliakmanis at quarterback. Assuming he starts, I think Iowa will win this game.

Iowa 17, Minnesota 13

