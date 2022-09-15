Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 3

The first three weeks — including Week 0 — have flown by and now we enter Week 3 of college football.

There are some big-time games this weekend: Penn State vs. Auburn, Michigan State vs. Washington and Oklahoma vs. Nebraska.

There also are games that shouldn’t be much of a contest: UConn vs. Michigan, Toledo vs. Ohio State and New Mexico State vs. Wisconsin.

But every week there are upsets in college football, which is what we love about the sport. So we are going to predict the outcome of all 13 Big Ten teams playing this week. The only team that has a bye in Week 3 is Illinois, which has started 2022 going 2-1.

Without further ado here are our Big Ten Week 3 score predictions.

Michigan vs. UConn: Three keys to a Michigan football victory

UConn vs. Michigan

The Wolverines are 47.5-point favorites in this game, and Michigan named J.J. McCarthy the starter. UConn will start a true freshman against a mighty Wolverines’ defense that will attack the ball. This game should be over by halftime, if not before.

Michigan 56, UConn 7

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska

A new era of Nebraska football has begun. Scott Frost is no longer coaching the Cornhuskers, but life will not be easy for interim coach Mickey Joseph. While I think this game will be much closer than people think, Oklahoma has only allowed 16 points all season, and I think the Sooners will be too much at the end.

Oklahoma 35, Nebraska 27

Southern Illinois vs. Northwestern

The Wildcats lost to Duke last week, but after trailing 21-0, Northwestern made a mighty comeback that came up short. Quarterback Ryan Hilinski has had a great start to the season throwing four touchdowns. The Wildcats will have a nice rebound win in this one.

Northwestern 31, Southern Illinois 13

Purdue vs. Syracuse

The over/under is set at 60 points in this game, and I think the final score will be much higher. Both teams average over 40 points-per-game and both teams gain over 400 yards. The Boilermakers have a prolific passing attack while Syracuse can pound the rock with Sean Tucker. The Orange are favored here, but I like O’Connell and Purdue on the road.

Purdue 45, Syracuse 41

Western Kentucky vs. Indiana

Both teams enter 2-0, and last year I picked Western Kentucky to upset the Hoosiers but Indiana proved me wrong. The Hoosiers offense is moving the ball better this year with Connor Bazelak under center, so while I like what the Hilltoppers do on offense, it’s hard not to pick Indiana at home.

Indiana 31, Western Kentucky 27

Rutgers vs. Temple

For the second straight year, Rutgers has started 2-0. Last year the Scarlet Knights started 3-0 before reeling. I don’t think Rutgers will lose four games in a row like last season, but I do think the Scarlet Knights will beat a Temple team that only scores 15 points per game.

Rutgers 27, Temple 14

Penn State vs. Auburn

This is arguably the game of the week for the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions seem to have found their running back, freshman Nicholas Singleton, but Auburn has an elite running back, Tank Bigsby, in the backfield. The key to this game is the quarterback play. TJ Finley has started both games for the Tigers, but he has thrown three interceptions. Give me the veteran.

Penn State 24, Auburn 21

Colorado vs. Minnesota

Minnesota may be a surprise team early. Mo Ibrahim, who missed nearly the entire season last year, has been a man on fire early. Tanner Morgan is playing effective football, and the Gophers have another easy Saturday against a bottom dweller in the Pac-12.

Minnesota 48, Colorado 14

New Mexico State vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin had a huge letdown last week at home against Washington State. But the good news for the Badgers is they are going up against a team in Week 3 that averages eight points-per-game. New Mexico State allows nearly 200 yards on the ground so look for Braelon Allen to have a massive game.

Wisconsin 31, New Mexico State 7

Toledo vs. Ohio State

Toledo is averaging 46 points and only allowing five points-per-game. The Rockets will be a force in the MAC this year, but I don’t think they will play with Ohio State very long. I can see it being a competitive quarter, but C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes will be way too much.

Ohio State 49, Toledo 21

Michigan State vs. Washington

2021 wasn’t kind to Washington, but 2022 appears to be a much better Huskies’ team. Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. is having a heckuva start to the season. He has 682 yards and six scores thru the air. I wasn’t sure how the Spartans would do without Kenneth Walker, but Jalen Berger has filled in nicely. I could see this game going either way, but give me the home team.

Washington 35, Michigan State 34

Nevada vs. Iowa

This is the worst Iowa offense I’ve ever seen. Spencer Petras has 201 yards in two games with zero touchdowns, and two interceptions — bad. But the Hawkeyes have a dominant defense that is allowing a little over six points-per-game. I truly can see Nevada scoring 14 points and winning, but I’ll go with Iowa — although it won’t shock me to see an upset here.

Iowa 14, Nevada 10

SMU vs. Maryland

On paper, this is a toss-up. Both teams score over 40 points and both teams hold the opposing team to under 15 points. The Terps are clearly the more talented team, but Maryland better not be looking ahead to Michigan next week, or the Terps could be on upset alert. I think this game will be closer than anticipated.

Maryland 34, SMU 31

