Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 11

There was one upset last weekend in the Big Ten. Michigan State went to Illinois and took down the Fighting Illini in stunning fashion.

While Ohio State got the win against Northwestern, it wasn’t pretty. The Buckeyes weren’t able to throw the ball in gusty winds and the run game failed to do much against the Wildcats. But the Buckeyes prevailed, 21-7.

Once again, there are no top-25 games in the conference for Week 11. But there are a few intriguing storylines to follow.

Illinois has a one-game lead in the West division. There is a four-team tie for second behind the Fighting Illini. Purdue is one of those teams and it faces Illinois this weekend.

Iowa and Wisconsin will battle each other and those are two other teams that are in that tight race for the West.

Here are my predictions for every Big Ten football game this weekend.

Indiana vs. Ohio State

Ohio State, shockingly, had its hands full with Northwestern last week. The Buckeyes won 21-7 but it was in some bad weather conditions which hindered the Ohio State passing game. But the bothering thing about the game last weekend was the lack of being able to run the ball against Northwestern.

The Wildcats found some success on the ground against Ohio State last week, but this week, the Buckeyes will go up against a pass-heavy Indiana team. The Hoosiers will try to pass on Ohio State, and I look for the Buckeyes to avenge last weekend by crushing Indiana.

Ohio State 48, Indiana 14

Purdue vs. Illinois

Illinois lost its second game of the year last weekend to Michigan State. That loss also happened to be the Illini’s second loss in the conference. So there is a lot at stake in this game.

If Purdue could upset Illinois then it would have a leg up on Illinois for the Big Ten West. But Aidan O’Connell has been wildly inconsistent this season throwing 15 touchdowns but 10 interceptions.

Illinois has Chase Brown running the ball against a Boilermakers team that gives up 120 yards on the ground. I think the Fighting Illini gets a win in a tough-fought contest.

Illinois 27, Purdue 17

Rutgers vs. Michigan State

After a loss to Michigan, the Spartans went on the road against Illinois and won 23-15. It was a good boost for MSU and it should see another win this weekend against a struggling Rutgers team.

The Scarlet Knights looked competitive against Michigan in the first half last weekend but were outscored 38-0 in the second half. Gavin Wimsatt threw three interceptions and Rutgers looks lost on offense.

I expect Michigan State to win handily here.

Michigan State 31, Rutgers 13

Nebraska vs. Michigan

It’s still up in the air if Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will get to play Saturday, but all indications point to him being unavailable.

The Cornhuskers have a bottom-tier defense in all facets and the Wolverines should be able to run the ball at will against Nebraska. J.J. McCarthy should find some success in the passing game too.

Offensively, Anthony Grant and Trey Palmer have been the Cornhuskers’ impact players but the Michigan defense will look to shut them down.

Michigan 41, Nebraska 10

Maryland vs. Penn State

Maryland had quite the letdown last weekend against Wisconsin. The offense looked average, at best, and Taulia Tagovailoa threw for just 77 yards.

I expect those numbers to improve this weekend against Penn State but the Nittany Lions are a tough out at home. Penn State had all the chances to take out Ohio State a few weeks ago in Happy Valley but costly mistakes cost it.

Got to take Penn State at home here.

Penn State 34, Maryland 21

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

This could be the lowest scoring game of the weekend. I’m kidding — maybe not.

Iowa has the No. 3 defense and Wisconsin will enter with the No. 23 total defense. But both offenses have done really well the past two weekends. It’s just hard to imagine either offense can muster much against the opposing defense.

With a potential Big Ten West title on the line, I would have to think the home team gets the win here.

Iowa 17, Wisconsin 13

Northwestern vs. Minnesota

We have to give credit to Northwestern for weathering the wind last weekend and staying with Ohio State but the Wildcats are 1-8 for a reason.

Minnesota is one game behind Illinois in the West and this is a must-win game for the Gophers to keep hope. I believe Mo Ibrahim will be way too much for the Wildcats to handle.

Minnesota 27, Northwestern 6

