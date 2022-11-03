Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 10

Bye weeks are officially over for Big Ten teams.

During Week 10 action, we will see all 14 Big Ten teams playing which consists of seven games from noon to 7:30 p.m. EDT.

There is not one game this week in the conference that will match two top-25 teams, but there are a few intriguing games to keep an eye on Saturday.

There are four games in the noon slot Saturday. Iowa and Purdue is a game to keep an eye on for the West. The Boilermakers are a game back from Illinois and if Purdue wants to have a shot to go to Indianapolis, it will need a win against one of the best defenses in the country.

There will be two games at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Penn State will take on Indiana and Michigan State will play Illinois. The Fighting Illini look to keep their winning ways against the Spartans and Penn State fans are hoping to see some of Drew Allar against the Hoosiers as the game is likely to be a blowout.

Then the lone night game will be Michigan taking on Rutgers at 7:30 p.m.

You can see my predictions for each Big Ten game below.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats defensive back JR Pace (5) breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the third quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ohio State won 22-10.

The Buckeyes escaped a close one last week in Happy Valley against Penn State, but Ohio State should have a cakewalk this week when it travels to play Northwestern.

The Wildcats are 1-7 and for good reason. Northwestern is giving up more points than it scores. The Wildcats score 17 and give up 28 points per game. The Buckeyes should be able to do whatever they want and then some on Saturday.

Ohio State 49, Northwestern 10

Minnesota vs. Nebraska

Photo: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

I made the mistake of picking Nebraska last week to upset Illinois. I can admit that was dumb, but I will not make that mistake again.

The Gophers are a better team with both Tanner Morgan and Mo Ibrahim are healthy. Nebraska has the capability of scoring points, but that defense is rough. The Corn Huskers rank 114th in run defense and I look for Ibrahim to torch them on the ground.

Minnesota 30, Nebraska 14

Iowa vs. Purdue

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Not sure what got into that Iowa offense last week. It put up 33 points and even Spencer Petras threw for over 200 yards and had a touchdown.

Oh, wait, the Hawkeyes played Northwestern. That makes sense.

All jokes aside, Iowa looked more like the team we expected to see this season. But it will be a challenge this week against Purdue. The Boilermakers were on a four-game win streak before falling to Wisconsin two weeks ago.

This is going to be the toughest test that Aidan O’Connell has faced this season going up against a tough Iowa defense, but I’m not sure that the Hawkeyes’ offense can perform the way they did two straight weeks. I’ll take Purdue at home in a low-scoring affair.

Purdue 17, Iowa 13

Maryland vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 21: Troy Fumagalli #81 of the Wisconsin Badgers is pursued by Antoine Brooks #25 of the Maryland Terrapins during a game at Camp Randall Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Maryland has been an impressive team this season and now that Taulia Tagovailoa is expected to return to the starting lineup, it makes this game intriguing.

The Badgers have been better since Jim Leonhard has taken over as the interim head coach and his team has been playing more complete football. Graham Mertz has played better and while the Wisconsin defense is having a down year for its standards, that unit is still solid.

I would have picked Maryland in this game if it were at home, but the way Wisconsin has been playing, I’ll go with the Badgers.

Wisconsin 31, Maryland 27

Penn State vs. Indiana

Photo: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Hoosiers are on a five game losing streak and things are looking really bleak in Bloomington.

Penn State has lost two games but both games have come against top five teams and the Nittany Lions had their chances last week to upset the Buckeyes.

Sean Clifford is extremely hit-or-miss but Indiana is not a good football team and I think Penn State will be able to attack the Hoosiers any way it wants. Expect to see some Drew Allar in this game as well.

Penn State 34, Indiana 9

Michigan State vs. Illinois

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 09: Josh Imatorbhebhe #9 of the Illinois Fighting Illini catches a fourth quarter fourth down pass to keep the drive alive between Xavier Henderson #3 and Shakur Brown #29 of the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 09, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. Illinois Fighting Illini won the game 37-34. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State is a train wreck right now for more than one reason.

And Illinois is the complete opposite. The Fighting Illini are quietly 7-1 and is in the sole lead in the Big Ten West. Chase Brown has been an absolute stud this season and is second in all of football averaging 151 yards per game. Illinois also has the top scoring defense that allows 8.9 points per game.

I believe there is just too much going on in East Lansing right now and Illinois will pick up its No. 8 win on the season.

Illinois 27, Michigan State 14

Michigan vs. Rutgers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I’ll start off by saying Rutgers has the 12th total defense that allows 295.3 yards per game and the Scarlet Knights allow 22 points per game.

But the two teams that Rutgers has faced that can score points is Minnesota and Ohio State who scored 31 and 49, respectively.

The Scarlet Knights aren’t a team built to defend or score against Michigan. The Wolverines are one of the most complete teams in football at the moment. The maize and blue may be playing with a chip on their shoulders after seeing themselves ranked fifth in the CFP rankings.

I look for this game to be over before halftime.

Michigan 52, Rutgers 10

