Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 8

This week, there are 10 Big Ten teams in action for Week 8 play.

Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois, and Nebraska are all on a bye week.

Out of the five games this week, there are a few intriguing games to watch. At noon EDT, Iowa faces Ohio State. The Buckeyes’ offense will get their first true challenge against a top-10 Iowa defense.

At 3:30 p.m. EDT, the high-flyer Boilermakers will take a trip to Madison to play the Badgers. Purdue and Illinois are tied for the top spot in the West division, so the Boilermakers will need to continue their winning ways with the Illini having a bye week.

Then on ABC at 7:30 p.m. EDT, Minnesota will take on Penn State. The Nittany Lions are coming off a loss in Ann Arbor and James Franklin is wanting to right the ship during a ‘White Out’ in Happy Valley.

Continue reading for our predictions for all five Big Ten games this week.

Iowa vs. Ohio State

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 04: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is brought down in the third quarter by defensive ends Anthony Nelson #98 and Matt Nelson #96 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, on November 04, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The last time these two played each other was back in 2017 in Iowa City. The unranked Hawkeyes upset the No. 5 Buckeyes, 55-24.

Can history repeat itself? I don’t think so.

No. 3 Ohio State is truly an offensive juggernaut. The Buckeyes are averaging 48.8 points per game and gain nearly 550 yards every game. This really is a true test for that Ohio State offense, since the Hawkeyes are the No. 3 scoring defense that allows 9.8 points per game.

But Iowa really struggles to score and move the ball. The Hawkeyes average 14.7 points per game. It feels as if Ohio State can score 20 or more points in this game, it will be too much for that Iowa offense to handle.

Ohio State 34, Iowa 13

Indiana vs. Rutgers

Nov 13, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Ryder Anderson (10) attempts to stop Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) from scoring a touchdown during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

These two teams have a combined conference record of 1-6.

Rutgers started the year 3-0 but has dropped three straight. The Hoosiers are currently on a four-game skid. Neither team is very good and this game probably will get weird because of bad football.

Since this game is in Piscataway, I’ll have to take the Scarlet Knights to game the job done.

Rutgers 24, Indiana 20

Purdue vs. Wisconsin

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Purdue is a 5-2 football team, but the Boilermakers very easily could — or should — be 7-0. Purdue has dropped games to Penn State and Syracuse which came down to the wire.

Wisconsin looked dominant two games ago against Northwestern once Jim Leonhard took over the team. But last week proved that the Badgers just aren’t good this year after losing in double overtime to Michigan State.

I think this game will be close, but I have to believe that Aidan O’Connell will out-duel Graham Mertz.

Purdue 27, Wisconsin 24

Northwestern vs. Maryland

Oct 24, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Taulia Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision on Saturday after leaving last week against Indiana with an injury. Clearly, if he plays, the Terps should take care of business against a one-win Northwestern team.

Even if Billy Edwards Jr. is thrown into the starting spot, he has proved to be a running threat, while he should be able to sling the rock against a pedestrian Northwestern defense. The Wildcats are a struggling team right now not being able to score nor stop the opposition.

Maryland 38, Northwestern 14

Minnesota vs. Penn State

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) rushes with the ball after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (25) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Photo: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State looked to be a real contender in the Big Ten until it faced Michigan.

The Nittany Lions looked like a disaster. The then-ranked No. 5 run defense allowed over 400 yards on the ground against the Wolverines and the maize and blue won, 41-17.

The Gophers, like Penn State, looked like a true contender. Since starting the season 4-0, Minnesota has dropped back-to-back games.

Statistically, these two teams are similar. Both score a little over 30 points per game, and the Minnesota defense allows a few less points a game. But this is going to be an electrifying atmosphere in Happy Valley on Saturday so I’ll take my shot with Penn State.

Penn State 24, Minnesota 17

