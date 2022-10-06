Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 6

There are six Big Ten games and 12 teams playing this weekend in Week 6 action. The exception is Minnesota and Penn State having a bye week.

If you’re looking for an offensive explosion then you can tune into the Purdue and Maryland game at noon EDT. Both teams are coming off big wins last week. The Boilermakers defeated Minnesota and the Terps took care of the Spartans.

Both Michigan and Ohio State look to keep their undefeated seasons rolling this week. The Wolverines play Indiana in Bloomington and the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.

Illinois will look to take control the of West division on Saturday when it plays Iowa at home. The Fighting Illini scored 34 points last week against Wisconsin and Illinois will have equally as tough, if not tougher, of a defense this weekend against the Hawkeyes.

Here are our predictions for all six Big Ten games this weekend.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Dec 18, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) scores a touchdown after being hit by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Tyshon Fogg (8) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska continues to score a high clip this season. Last week the Corn Huskers mustered 35 points against Indiana. The Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer connection worked well, and it might work again this weekend against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have allowed 27 and 49 points in back-to-back games against Iowa and Ohio State, respectively. In the past three games, Rutgers has scored 16, 10, and 10 on the offensive side of the ball.

Even though it’s at Piscataway, I think Nebraska will continue its winning streak against the Scarlet Knights.

Nebraska 31, Rutgers 20

Michigan vs. Indiana

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan is off to a 5-0 start and it will face an Indiana team that has lost two-straight games. The Hoosiers have allowed 30 or more points in the past three games and it doesn’t get any easier for the Indiana defense.

Michigan enters the game with the No. 6 scoring offense averaging 45.4 points. Indiana has the 118th passing defense and J.J. McCarthy continues to be the most accurate passer in the country completing 78% of his throws. If he can connect on a couple of deep throws this weekend, this game could get into blowout territory.

Michigan 48, Indiana 21

Purdue vs. Maryland

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Scoring-wise, these two teams are about identical. Maryland averages 35 points and Purdue puts up 32 points-per-game. Defensively, Maryland allows 21 points and the Boilermakers allow 20 points-per-game.

Purdue is coming off of a huge win at Minnesota last weekend and the Boilermakers would love to come away with back-to-back upsets. But Maryland is also coming off of a huge win against Michigan State where it won, 27-13.

I definitely see a high-scoring affair in this game. I think whichever quarterback takes care of the ball better and players turnover free will win. I’ll give the edge to Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps at home.

Maryland 45, Purdue 40

Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Wisconsin football program is in disarray right now after it shockingly fired Paul Chryst on Sunday. The Badgers named Jim Leonard as the interim coach and his first challenge will be to get his team ready for the lowly Northwestern Wildcats.

Northwestern has lost five-straight games and its really struggling to score right now. The Wildcats are averaging 19 points-per-game and Wisconsin definitely has something to prove.

I look for the potential Jim Leonard era to get out to a winning start on Saturday.

Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 13

Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kourt Williams II (2) celebrates a tackle during the third quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.

In the last three games, Michigan State has been outscored 100-48. And things get much, much tougher on Saturday.

Ohio State will enter East Lansing with the No. 1 scoring offense that averages 48 points. The Buckeyes dismantled a top Wisconsin defense two weeks ago, and there is nothing to make me think they won’t do it again this weekend against the Spartans.

Payton Thorne will enter the game having six interceptions thrown and he ranks 108th in the nation. It’s going to be a long game for Michigan State.

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 24

Iowa vs. Illinois

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Charlie Jones #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is brought down during the first half by linebacker Alec McEachern #46 and tight end Michael Marchese #42 of the Illinois Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Illinois is quietly becoming one of the top five teams in the Big Ten — arguably the best in the Big Ten West.

The Illini are averaging nearly 30 points and they allow just 8.4 points-per-game. Illinois has an exciting offense this season with Tommy DeVito under center and Chase Brown running the rock, the Illini are mustering 424 yards of total offense.

Usually, I would think that Iowa would beat Illinois — the defense would suffocate the Illinois offense, but welcome to 2022 and the new Big Ten West.

Give me Illinois.

Illinois 24, Iowa 13

