Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 7

There are five Big Ten games scheduled for Week 7.

Ohio State, Rutgers, Northwestern, and Iowa all are on a bye week.

The game of the week in the Big Ten will take place in Ann Arbor. Both Michigan and Penn State enter the game undefeated and both are ranked in the top 10. A win this week will keep the winner on pace with Ohio State in the Big Ten East.

Another big game happening in the conference also takes place at noon EST when Minnesota travels to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini. Illinois hopped into the top 25 while the Gophers dropped out after losing to Purdue two weeks ago.

Just like the previous game mentioned, the late-night game in the Big Ten is Purdue and Nebraska. There is a three-way tie in the West division between Illinois, Nebraska, and Purdue. This game is worth watching for that reason alone.

You can see our predictions for all five games in the Big Ten below.

Minnesota vs. Illinois

Nov 7, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Cam Wiley (1) stiff arms Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois is playing exceptionally well right now going 5-1 to start the year. The Illini are averaging 26 points on offense and the defense is allowing a meager eight points.

The Gophers are coming off of a bye week last week after losing to Purdue the prior week. Minnesota was one of the hottest teams in football before getting shocked at home by the Boilermakers.

To me, this game will fully depend on if Tommy DeVito plays for Illinois. I think the Illini can and will win the game if their starting quarterback plays, but if he doesn’t, then I don’t believe Artur Sitkowski can produce enough offense to beat the Gophers. Meanwhile, Minnesota should have star running back Mo Ibrahim back for this game.

Assuming DeVito is still banged up, I’ll take Minnesota on the road.

Minnesota 17, Illinois 13

Penn State vs. Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The biggest matchup in the country behind Alabama and Tennessee this week.

Both teams enter the game scoring at a high clip. Michigan is the No. 7 scoring offense averaging 43 points-per-game and Penn State puts up an average of 34.4 points. Both teams also hold the opponent to less than 15 points-per-game.

The key here is which team runs the ball better. Probably more so, the Nittany Lions need to run the ball effectively to stay in the game. Michigan has more of a dynamic threat under center in J.J. McCarthy. No knock on Sean Clifford, who has played a ton of football, but he has been prone to poorly-timed turnovers if he has to shoulder the load.

I see Michigan having more success running the football on Saturday. But, neither team should run all over the other.

Give me Michigan at home.

Michigan 27, Penn State 17

Maryland vs. Indiana

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I don’t foresee this being too much of a game, but stranger things have happened.

The Hoosiers are a gritty team that plays physical, but Indiana is going to get into a shootout with the Terps. The Hoosiers throw the ball more than anyone in the country, but guess what, Maryland enjoys throwing the ball as well.

A big weakness for Indiana is its passing defense which allows 282 yards-per-game though the air. I look for Taulia Tagovailoa to pick apart the Hoosiers on Saturday.

Maryland 34, Indiana 20

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Adam Krumholz #24 of the Wisconsin Badgers is defended by Josiah Scott #22 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half of a game at Camp Randall Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This game was circled when the season started, but things have changed in a big way.

The Spartans have lost four-straight games and they haven’t been relatively close. The Badgers have fired Paul Chryst and Jim Leonhard has taken over as the interim coach.

I really can see either team winning this game. Graham Mertz looked masterful last weekend against Northwestern, but we have also seen him look lost out there. In the end, I’ll take Wisconsin’s defense over the Spartans’ offense.

Wisconsin 24, Michigan State 14

Nebraska vs. Purdue

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) goes up to attempt to intercept a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Cfb Purdue Vs Nebraska

Both teams are 4-2 and 2-1 in conference play, but Purdue is actually just a couple of plays away from being 6-0. The Boilermakers make a few mistakes that haunt them, but the offense can really score some points.

Nebraska allows more points than it scores this year and Purdue is scoring 32 points-per-game.

Purdue and Nebraska average over 400 yards of offense, but I belive that Aidan O’Connell will out-duel Casey Thompson on Saturday.

Purdue 42, Nebraska 31

