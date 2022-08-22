Predicting every Big 12 football nonconference game
Texas begins one of its final seasons in the Big 12 conference in less than two weeks. Undoubtedly, the Longhorns will face intense competition in conference play, but their out of conference slate is not easy.
The season opener against Louisiana-Monroe figures to provide very little resistance. The Warhawks are simply outmatched in talent and depth.
The next game could tell a similar story, but with Texas on the losing end. The Longhorns face the clear national title favorite, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Players like Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy may need to carry a heavier load against the Tide to make it competitive.
Texas wraps up its pre-conference schedule with UTSA. The Road Runners are led by former Texas assistant coach Jeff Traylor.
Here’s how I see nonconference playing out over the coming weeks.
Thursday, September 1
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
(12) Oklahoma State 48, Central Michigan 17
West Virginia 30, (17) Pittsburgh 23
Friday, September 2
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas 34, Tennessee Tech 24
TCU 41, Colorado 38
Saturday, September 3
Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State 17, Southeast Missouri State 16
(9) Oklahoma 63, UTEP 10
(10) Baylor 62, Albany 12
Kansas State 55, South Dakota 17
Texas Tech 37, Murray State 23
Texas 62, Louisiana-Monroe 10
Saturday, September 10
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
(1) Alabama 56, Texas 24
Kansas State 48, Missouri 28
(24) Houston 59, Texas Tech 49
Iowa State 22, Iowa 21
West Virginia 35, Kansas 31
(9) Oklahoma 48, Kent State 3
(12) Oklahoma State 47, Arizona State 23
TCU 52, Tarleton 7
(24) BYU 38, (10) Baylor 34
Saturday, September 17
AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz
Nebraska 34, (9) Oklahoma 30
(10) Baylor 51, Texas State 14
West Virginia 31, Towson 13
Iowa State 41, Ohio 30
Kansas State 37, Tulane 30
(12) Oklahoma State 44, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20
NC State 24, Texas Tech 17
Texas 37, UTSA 17
Thursday, September 22
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Virginia Tech 20, West Virginia 17
Saturday, September 24
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
TCU 58, SMU 51
