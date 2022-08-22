Predicting every Big 12 football nonconference game

Texas begins one of its final seasons in the Big 12 conference in less than two weeks. Undoubtedly, the Longhorns will face intense competition in conference play, but their out of conference slate is not easy.

The season opener against Louisiana-Monroe figures to provide very little resistance. The Warhawks are simply outmatched in talent and depth.

The next game could tell a similar story, but with Texas on the losing end. The Longhorns face the clear national title favorite, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Players like Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy may need to carry a heavier load against the Tide to make it competitive.

Texas wraps up its pre-conference schedule with UTSA. The Road Runners are led by former Texas assistant coach Jeff Traylor.

Here’s how I see nonconference playing out over the coming weeks.

1

1

p

p

e

e

P

P

h

h

Thursday, September 1

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

(12) Oklahoma State 48, Central Michigan 17

West Virginia 30, (17) Pittsburgh 23

Friday, September 2

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas 34, Tennessee Tech 24

TCU 41, Colorado 38

Saturday, September 3

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State 17, Southeast Missouri State 16

(9) Oklahoma 63, UTEP 10

(10) Baylor 62, Albany 12

Kansas State 55, South Dakota 17

Texas Tech 37, Murray State 23

Texas 62, Louisiana-Monroe 10

Saturday, September 10

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

(1) Alabama 56, Texas 24

Kansas State 48, Missouri 28

(24) Houston 59, Texas Tech 49

Iowa State 22, Iowa 21

West Virginia 35, Kansas 31

(9) Oklahoma 48, Kent State 3

(12) Oklahoma State 47, Arizona State 23

TCU 52, Tarleton 7

(24) BYU 38, (10) Baylor 34

Saturday, September 17

AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Nebraska 34, (9) Oklahoma 30

(10) Baylor 51, Texas State 14

West Virginia 31, Towson 13

Iowa State 41, Ohio 30

Kansas State 37, Tulane 30

(12) Oklahoma State 44, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 20

NC State 24, Texas Tech 17

Texas 37, UTSA 17

Thursday, September 22

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech 20, West Virginia 17

Saturday, September 24

Story continues

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

TCU 58, SMU 51

1

1

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire