Predicting each ESPN College GameDay location for the 2022 season

The 2022 college football season is inching closer and closer each day that passes.

A little over 100 days away from kickoff, ESPN announced on Tuesday the first location of its popular “College GameDay” show will take place in Columbus for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

The matchup of the two perennial top ten teams will have the attention of college football fans everywhere. ESPN picked Columbus over going to Atlanta for a neutral site game between defending national champion Georgia and Oregon.

“College GameDay” is hosted by Rece Davis and features Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. This year marks the 36th season the show has aired on ESPN.

Now that the first location has been released, Longhorns Wire decided to predict the location of each “College GameDay” site through the 2022 season. We selected the games based on what is expected to be the most intriguing matchups for each week of the regular season.

Texas has a good chance to be featured as early as Week 2.

Week 1: Notre Dame at Ohio State

Week 2: Alabama at Texas

Week 3: Penn State at Auburn

Week 4: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Week 5: Oklahoma State at Baylor

Week 6: Texas A&M at Alabama

Week 7: USC at Utah

Week 8: Ole Miss at LSU

Week 9: Ohio State at Penn State

Week 10: Clemson at Notre Dame

Week 11: Alabama at Ole Miss

Week 12: Utah at Oregon

Week 13: Michigan at Ohio State

