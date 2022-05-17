Predicting each ESPN College GameDay location for the 2022 season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- David PollackAll-American college football player, professional football player, linebacker
The 2022 college football season is inching closer and closer each day that passes.
A little over 100 days away from kickoff, ESPN announced on Tuesday the first location of its popular “College GameDay” show will take place in Columbus for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.
The matchup of the two perennial top ten teams will have the attention of college football fans everywhere. ESPN picked Columbus over going to Atlanta for a neutral site game between defending national champion Georgia and Oregon.
“College GameDay” is hosted by Rece Davis and features Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack. This year marks the 36th season the show has aired on ESPN.
HEY BUCKEYE NATION 🗣️
We're already counting down the days till Sept. 3 for @NDFootball vs. @OhioStateFB 🍿 pic.twitter.com/adsIDimff3
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) May 17, 2022
Now that the first location has been released, Longhorns Wire decided to predict the location of each “College GameDay” site through the 2022 season. We selected the games based on what is expected to be the most intriguing matchups for each week of the regular season.
Texas has a good chance to be featured as early as Week 2.
Week 1: Notre Dame at Ohio State
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Week 2: Alabama at Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Week 3: Penn State at Auburn
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Week 5: Oklahoma State at Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6: Texas A&M at Alabama
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7: USC at Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 8: Ole Miss at LSU
Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports
Week 9: Ohio State at Penn State
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports
Week 10: Clemson at Notre Dame
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Week 11: Alabama at Ole Miss
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Week 12: Utah at Oregon
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Week 13: Michigan at Ohio State
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
1
1