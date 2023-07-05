Predicting the Eagles starting offense ahead of training camp

Following an offseason of drastic change on the defensive side of the ball, Philadelphia will head to training camp in just 20 days.

After reaching the Super Bowl with a stacked roster, the harsh realities of the NFL gutted the roster after the first wave of free agency.

Seven key Eagles starters or contributors joined other organizations, such as T.J. Edwards (Bears), Javon Hargrave (49ers), Andre Dillard (Titans), Miles Sanders (Panthers), Kyzir White (Cardinals), Gardner Minshew (Colts), and Marcus Epps (Raiders) all agreeing to depart.

Philadelphia still has the top offense in the NFL and has added more depth or star power at critical positions.

With the gang headed back to the NovaCare Complex, here’s an early and easy prediction for the Eagles’ starting offense ahead of training camp.

QB -- Jalen Hurts

The 2nd team All-Pro and MVP runner-up will look to take the next steps as a passer after signing a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

RB -- Kenneth Gainwell

After some back and forth about D’Andre Swift or Rashaad Penny, we’re going with the former Memphis star to get the nod.

A true dual-threat and efficient running back, Gainwell has played 629 snaps (18 ½ per game)– but has 56 catches on 79 targets.

During the three-game run to the Super Bowl Gainwell played 96 snaps with 40 touches worth 236 yards and one touchdown.

Brown will look to top his 1,496 yards in year two of a $100 million deal.

WR -- DeVonta Smith

Smith will enter year three after breaking the franchise record for receptions in a season.

WR -- Quez Watkins

Watkins is entering the final year of his rookie deal and will look to rebound from a down 2022 season.

He gets the nod in the slot or third wide receiver spot, but will battle Olamide Zaccheaus for snaps.

TE -- Dallas Goedert

Goedert had 700+ yards in 2022 and would have been an All-Pro if not for a five-game absence.

LT -- Jordan Mailata

The monster left tackle will look to take the next steps towards becoming a Pro Bowler and All-Pro.

LG -- Landon Dickerson

The Pro Bowl left guard will look to earn All-Pro honors in Year 3.

The All-Pro center will return for his 13th season.

RG -- Cam Jurgens

If the season started today, the second-year center out of Nebraska would likely slide over to the right guard spot, replacing Isaac Seumalo.

He’ll battle rookie Tyler Steen and Jack Driscoll.

RT -- Lane Johnson

The All-Pro right tackle is healthy after rehabbing from groin surgery and will be ready for training camp.

