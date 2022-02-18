Predicting the Eagles starting offense for the 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is still months away, but with free agency and the draft approaching, this Eagles roster could have a different look on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia will work from a strength of dominant depth along the offensive line and it’ll be on Howie Roseman to build around that while adding more playmakers on the outside.

Jordan Howard and Boston Scott could both move on via free agency, and the Eagles are expected to be in the market for a big-named veteran wideout to pair with DeVonta Smith.

With the new league year just weeks away, here’s a way too early projection for Philadelphia’s starting offense.

QB Jalen Hurts

With Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson both allegedly preferring to play somewhere other than Philadelphia, Howie Roseman will either roll with Hurts or make a splashy decision in free agency or in the draft.

Hurts has one more season to prove that he can lead the franchise to greatness.

RB Miles Sanders

One of the NFL’s most talented running backs, Sanders is still looking for his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Barring a shocking move, Sanders will be the starter.

WR DeVonta Smith

The rookie broke DeSean Jackson’s receiving record and could be in line for a breakout in season in year 2.

WR 2 Free Agent signing

DeVonta Smith co-signed the Eagles bringing in a veteran presence at receiver and Philadelphia could make a huge splash by acquiring Mike Williams, Chris Godwin, JuJu Smith-Schuster, or any of the other big named wideouts.

WR 3 Quez Watkins

The former Southern Miss star has catapulted ahead of Jalen Reagor on the depth chart and Watkins should improve on his breakout second season.

TE Dallas Goedert

The 2022 season will be Goedert’s first-full season without Zach Ertz on the roster and he could be in line for an All-Pro nod.

LT Jordan Mailata

Mailata made PFF’s top-101 list.

LG Landon Dickerson

Dickerson was expected to become the Eagles center of the future, but after a dominating debut at left guard, Isaac Seumalo will be on the move.

C Jason Kelce

Fans are hoping Kelce will return for one more season at least and we’ll wait until mid-march for a response.

RG Isaac Seumalo

Seumalo hasn’t played right guard since his rookie season, but he lost his season due to a foot injury and could be a prime candidate to replace Brandon Brooks.

Jack Driscoll was solid in relief of Brooks, but he’s suffered with injuries as well.

RT Lane Johnson

Johnson will return and had one of his top seasons as a pro in 2021.

