Predicting the Eagles’ starting defense ahead of training camp
The Eagles are just 19 days away from reconvening for training camp on July 25.
Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.
Defensive coordinator Sean Deseai is a Vic Fangio disciple like Jonathan Gannon before him.
For the Eagles, that means a 3-4 base, lots of zone schemes, two-high safety looks, coverage on the backend geared to prevent big plays, and producing sacks without blitzing.
With training camp fast approaching, we’ve updated our projected defensive depth charts.
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Derek Barnett
3rd — Matt Leo
Barnett is returning from an ACL injury and will either be a rotational pass rusher in 2023 or one of the final cuts.
DE
Starter- Brandon Graham
2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie), Tarron Jackson
3rd — Janarius Robinson
Brandon Graham is returning, and we could see Nolan Smith rotate in as an edge rusher off both sides.
Jackson saw action as a rookie in 2021, and Janarius Robinson offers potential off the edge. The wildcard will be the rookie Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.
DT
Starter — Jalen Carter
2nd — Kentavius Street
3rd — Moro Ojomo
Carter was among the first draft picks to sign his rookie deal, proving he’s more than ready to work.
Both he and Nolan Smith impressed coaches and teammates.
With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.
NT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu
3rd — Noah Elliss
Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Williams
3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie
Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.
Street can play multiple positions, while Moro Ojomo offers versatility as well.
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Nolan Smith
3rd –Patrick Johnson
Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.
MLB
Starter — Nakobe Dean
2nd — Shaun Bradley
3rd: Ben VanSumeren
With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and we predict special teams standout Christian Elliss will make his presence felt as well. Michigan State rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren lurks as well.
WILL
Starter — Nicholas Morrow
2nd — Christian Elliss
3rd– Davion Taylor
4th — Kyron Johnson
The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start ahead of Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor.
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Greedy Williams
3rd — Eli Ricks
After signing a two-year, $42 million extension, Darius Slay is back in Philadelphia.
Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
3rd — Kelee Ringo
4th — Mekhi Garner
The Eagles re-signed James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal, ensuring the NFL’s top cornerback duo stays together. Ringo is the big name as a draft pick, but Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.
Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.
Slot CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Zech McPhearson
3rd — Josiah Scott
4th — Mario Goodrich
With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.
S
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — Sydney Brown
3rd — Justin Evans
Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, and Brown will battle second-year safety Reed Blankenship for the free safety role.
It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.
S
Starter — Terrell Edmunds
2nd — K’Von Wallace
3rd — Mekhi Garner
The safety position is interchangeable in the Eagles’ defense, and Edmunds gets the nod over Justin Evans opposite Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.