Predicting the Eagles’ starting defense ahead of training camp

The Eagles are just 19 days away from reconvening for training camp on July 25.

Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.

Defensive coordinator Sean Deseai is a Vic Fangio disciple like Jonathan Gannon before him.

For the Eagles, that means a 3-4 base, lots of zone schemes, two-high safety looks, coverage on the backend geared to prevent big plays, and producing sacks without blitzing.

With training camp fast approaching, we’ve updated our projected defensive depth charts.

DE

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

3rd — Matt Leo

Barnett is returning from an ACL injury and will either be a rotational pass rusher in 2023 or one of the final cuts.

DE

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Starter- Brandon Graham

2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie), Tarron Jackson

3rd — Janarius Robinson

Brandon Graham is returning, and we could see Nolan Smith rotate in as an edge rusher off both sides.

Jackson saw action as a rookie in 2021, and Janarius Robinson offers potential off the edge. The wildcard will be the rookie Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.

DT

Starter — Jalen Carter

2nd — Kentavius Street

3rd — Moro Ojomo

Carter was among the first draft picks to sign his rookie deal, proving he’s more than ready to work.

Both he and Nolan Smith impressed coaches and teammates.

With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.

NT

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

3rd — Noah Elliss

Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.

DT

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie

Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.

Street can play multiple positions, while Moro Ojomo offers versatility as well.

SAM

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Nolan Smith

3rd –Patrick Johnson

Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.

MLB

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Shaun Bradley

3rd: Ben VanSumeren

With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and we predict special teams standout Christian Elliss will make his presence felt as well. Michigan State rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren lurks as well.

WILL

Starter — Nicholas Morrow

2nd — Christian Elliss

3rd– Davion Taylor

4th — Kyron Johnson

The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start ahead of Shaun Bradley and Davion Taylor.

CB

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Greedy Williams

3rd — Eli Ricks

After signing a two-year, $42 million extension, Darius Slay is back in Philadelphia.

Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.

CB

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

3rd — Kelee Ringo

4th — Mekhi Garner

The Eagles re-signed James Bradberry to a three-year, $38 million deal, ensuring the NFL’s top cornerback duo stays together. Ringo is the big name as a draft pick, but Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.

Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.

Slot CB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Zech McPhearson

3rd — Josiah Scott

4th — Mario Goodrich

With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.

S

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Sydney Brown

3rd — Justin Evans

Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, and Brown will battle second-year safety Reed Blankenship for the free safety role.

It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.

S

Starter — Terrell Edmunds

2nd — K’Von Wallace

3rd — Mekhi Garner

The safety position is interchangeable in the Eagles’ defense, and Edmunds gets the nod over Justin Evans opposite Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.

