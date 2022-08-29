Predicting Eagles' roster: Some recent draft picks won't make cut; will an Olympic hurdler?

The Eagles certainly treated the preseason games as meaningless as evidenced by their dreadful performance Saturday night in the finale.

But for those fighting for roster spots, the Eagles' 48-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night might have meant everything.

If that's the case, some recent draft picks might have played themselves off the 53-man roster. That includes both quarterbacks vying for the third QB spot behind starter Jalen Hurts and backup Gardner Minshew.

Yes, it was that bad.

The fates of those roster-bubble players depend on how highly the Eagles' brass values the preseason games. And it's very likely that those games are valued highly considering that most of the starters had just six plays total in the three games.

And don't tell Eagles coach Nick Sirianni that the Dolphins played their starters for two series against the Eagles backups and third stringers.

"Obviously when you play like that, it's not acceptable no matter who is against who," Sirianni told reporters after the game.

That doesn't bode well for players vying to become backups on a team with playoff expectations.

Here, then, is my projection for the Eagles' 53-man roster, which must be finalized by Tuesday at 4 p.m. Keep in mind that some who make the roster could be jettisoned the next day if the Eagles pick up players waived by other teams.

Quarterback (2)

In: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew

Out: Reid Sinnett, Carson Strong

Comment: Sinnett didn't do enough to prove he deserved a roster spot over a player at another position. The pick-six he threw Saturday certainly didn't help, either. But it went beyond his performance Saturday night. Sinnett's bright spot was the 55-yard TD to Devon Allen against the Browns. It wasn't enough. As for Strong, it was telling that he didn't get into the game until midway through the fourth quarter with the Eagles down 41-3.

Running back (4)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) gains yardage after a catch as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (9), Leighton Vander Esch (55) and others give chase in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

In: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenny Gainwell, Jason Huntley

Out: Kennedy Brooks

Comment: Sanders has missed the last 2 1/2 weeks with a hamstring injury. Even if he's healthy for Week 1, he has missed nine games in two years. So the Eagles will need depth. Huntley deserves some kind of medal for ranking third in the NFL in rushing attempts during the preseason (35) while tying for first in yards (163). Plus, he helps on special teams. Gainwell has had an up-and-down summer, so it's hard to see the Eagles trusting him right away. Brooks will get to the practice squad.

Tight end (3)

In: Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra

Out: Richard Rodgers, Noah Togiai

Comment: Calcaterra is one of the few players who played fairly well Saturday night with 2 catches for 30 yards. But Calcaterra probably had a spot locked up anyway. He was a sixth-round pick who showed promise in the early days of camp before being sidelined three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver (6)

In: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Deon Cain

Out: Britain Covey, Devon Allen, John Hightower, Greg Ward

Comment: Covey was the star early in camp, but he faded. Allen provided the flash with his 55-yard TD catch against the Browns last week, but he still needs work after focusing on his Olympic hurdles career for the past six years. Allen and Covey will land on the practice squad. Cain was by far the best and the most consistent of the receivers vying for a spot. As for Reagor, the Eagles aren't going to give up on their first-round pick just yet.

Offensive line (9)

Philadelphia Eagles' Cam Jurgens, left, in action against offensive lines coach Jeff Stoutland, right, during at NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

In: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Sua Opeta, Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll

Out: Jack Anderson, Kayode Awosika, Cameron Tom, Le'Raven Clark, Josh Sills

Comment: The starting offensive line could be the best in the NFL. It could also be the deepest. Dillard and Jurgens could start for most teams. That has sparked trade speculation around Dillard, the former first-round pick. But if the Eagles were to trade Dillard, there'd be a big dropoff from Mailata to someone like Clark or Awosika. So that won't happen.

Defensive line (9)

Philadelphia Eagles' Marlon Tuipulotu (72) in action against Pittsburgh Steelers' Brandon Walton (62) during a pre-season NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

In: Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson

Out: Kobe Smith, Renell Wrenn, Marvin Wilson, Noah Elliss

Comment: Tuipulota, the sixth-round pick in 2021, is much improved this year. He'll get the extra spot at DT, especially with Hargrave's toe injury. As evidenced by the preseason games, Davis needs work, but the first-round pick will be a force towards the second half of the season.

Linebacker (7)

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (52) runs after the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Cleveland.

In: Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, T.J. Edwards, Nakobe Dean, Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson, Shaun Bradley

Out: Davion Taylor, JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss

Comment: Taylor is one of those who played himself off the team. It was telling that he was playing well into the fourth quarter. The 2020 third-round pick just hasn't shown the football IQ to warrant a spot. Plus, Dean has the speed that Taylor has, plus the smarts.

Cornerback (5)

In: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe

Out: Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent, Mac McCain, Mario Goodrich, Josh Blackwell

Comment: Gowan, Vincent and McCain, all acquired during last season, were clearly outplayed by Jobe, the undrafted free agent. But Jobe's elbow injury could open up a spot for one of the others. McPhearson has had a quietly solid training camp.

Safety (5)

In: Anthony Harris, Marcus Epps, Andre Chachere, Josiah Scott, Reed Blankenship

Out: Jaquiski Tartt, K'Von Wallace

Comment: This is probably the shakiest position on the defense, and no one really established themselves in camp. Blankenship, however, took advantage of his opportunities in the games, as he was the Eagles' leading tackler in the three games. Wallace, the Eagles' fourth-round pick in 2020, hasn't shown enough improvement to warrant a spot.

Specialists (3)

In: Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato

Out: No one

Comment: Elliott is coming off a Pro Bowl season. Siposs struggled down the stretch, but the Eagles didn't bring in competition, although that could change this week. Lovato is steady as a long snapper.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Eagles' cutdown day is Tuesday, see what surprises there will be