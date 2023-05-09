Predicting the Eagles’ prime-time matchups ahead of 2023 NFL schedule release

Last season, the Eagles were an ascending team in the NFC despite being amid a retooling, and with potential comes respect from the league offices.

The Birds are stacked with an All-Pro at the quarterback, wide receiver, center, right tackle, and cornerback positions.

Philadelphia should be among the league leaders in primetime matchups this season, and after playing five-night games in 2022, the maximum of seven could be in reach.

Last season, 12 teams played games in primetime as the league looked to spread out its growing star power.

Depending on the Eagles’ record heading down the stretch in 2023, there could be room for two more flexed games at night.

With the schedule reveal a little over 48 hours away, we’re predicting primetime matchups for Philadelphia.

Dallas Cowboys -- Sunday Night

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC East rivals always seem to meet in a primetime or late afternoon contest, and with both teams sharing Super Bowl aspirations, 2023 won’t be any different.

Kansas City Chiefs -- Monday Night

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Donna Kelce has already leaked the Chiefs-Eagles rematch for Week 2 reportedly. If the schedule makers stick to the 2022 script, Philadelphia should get its rematch in front of a national television audience on Monday night.

CBS Sports could have a say, and the matchup could be a late afternoon doubleheader.

New York Giants -- Monday Night

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Giants were a playoff team in 2023. With the opponents being separated by the New Jersey Turnpike, ESPN could replay the 2022 scenario with Washington and have these teams matchup on Monday Night Football in a critical NFC East tilt.

New York Jets -- Sunday Night

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

This is another contest that CBS Sports could choose to televise.

Still, with Philadelphia heading to MetLife Stadium for this matchup, an intense AFC-NFC East showdown of the league’s top offense and a scary defense could make for must-see TV.

Story continues

San Francisco 49ers -- Sunday Night

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

This matchup will be must-see TV regardless of what time it airs.

Javon Hargrave switched sides, Deebo Samuel can’t let the loss go, and the 49ers could be the biggest threat to a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills -- Amazon Thursday Night

Bills Quarterback Josh Allen escapes a tackle by PatriotsChristian Barmore.

There’s star power on both sides of the football, and Bills Mafia making a night trip to Lincoln Financial Field could shatter broadcast records.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire