Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 8 vs. Steelers

The Eagles and Steelers are a little over four hours away from an in-state matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Pittsburgh is 2-5 and features rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback, with Najee Harris (RB), Diontae Johnson (WR), George Pickens (WR), and Chase Claypool (WR) as capable weapons on offense.

Philadelphia will feature Jalen Hurts and an explosive offense that will see the return of Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard at left tackle.

We’re predicting the Eagles’ inactive list for Sunday.

Ian Book (QB)

Book has been inactive for all six games after being claimed off waivers during roster cuts.

Josh Sills (OL)

Sills was active for the first time as a pro during the Week 5 matchup at Arizona.

With Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata returning to the lineup, Sills will be inactive.

Trey Sermon

The Eagles trust Boston Scott, and if he’s healthy, he’ll get the nod over Sermon.

CB Josh Jobe

Jobe returned to full participation after dealing with a shoulder injury.

Reed Blankenship (S)

Patrick Johnson

With Robert Quinn in the fold, Johnson sees his snaps diminish completely, with Kyron Johnson excelling on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire