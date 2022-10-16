Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 6 vs. Cowboys

The Eagles and Cowboys are a little over 12 hours away from an emotional Sunday night matchup against the hated Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas is 4-1 and features Cooper Rush at quarterback with talented weapons in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard.

Philadelphia will feature Jalen Hurts and an explosive offense that will see the return of Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard at left tackle.

We’re predicting the Eagles’ inactive list for Sunday.

Ian Book (QB)

Josh Sills (OL)

Sills was active for the first time as a pro during the Week 5 matchup at Arizona.

With Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata returning to the lineup, Sills will be inactive.

Boston Scott

Scott returned to the roster after missing time with a rib injury.

Miles Sanders has seen his usage rate increase, and with Philadelphia needing to ground and pound the Cowboys, Trey Sermon could be a player to watch.

Josh Jobe

Jobe was already questionable with a shoulder injury and could be held out with Avonte Maddox returning.

Josiah Scott

With Avonte Maddox back, Scott could be inactive, with Philadelphia keeping safety Reed Blankenship active for the second straight game.

Sua Opeta

With Mailata and Andre Dillard returning, Opeta could be the odd man out with Cam Jurgens and Jack Driscoll both able to play guard.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire