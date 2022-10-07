Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 5 at Cardinals

The Eagles and Cardinals are a little over 48 hours away from an emotional Sunday afternoon matchup against Zach Ertz and Arizona.

The Cardinals are 2-2 and feature Kyler Murray at quarterback with talented weapons in wide receiver A.J. Green and running back James Conner.

Philadelphia will feature Jalen Hurts and an explosive offense that could be without Jordan Mailata.

We’re predicting the Eagles’ inactive list for Sunday.

K Jake Elliott

Nick Sirianni stopped short of ruling Elliott out on Friday morning, but Philadelphia signed kicker Cameron Dicker, and Adam Schefter has reported that Elliott will be out.

Ian Book (QB)

Josh Sills (OL)

Reed Blankenship (S)

K’Von Wallace’s snaps have been reduced, opening things up for Blankenship.

He’ll be inactive on Sundays unless the Birds choose to add an extra safety with Gardner-Johnson playing the slot.

CB Avonte Maddox

Maddox hasn’t practiced this week due to an ankle injury, and the Eagles should let him rest with Dallas looming.

Janarius Robinson (DE)

Signed off the Vikings practice squad, the former FSU pass rusher will be working on getting adjusted to the Eagles scheme.

With Derek Barnett out for the season, Tarron Jackson is active, and Robinson waits his turn.

LT Jordan Mailata

Mailata is day to day with a shoulder injury.

Andre Dillard returned to practice this week, and Jack Driscoll is a capable fill-in if Mailata can’t go.

