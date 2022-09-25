Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 3 at Commanders

We’re just a few hours away from the Eagles’ first division game of the season as the Birds matchup against Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia has a 52-man roster but will likely make six guys inactive as the team plays with 46 or 47 players.

The Eagles added Janarius Robinson to the roster after losing Derek Barnett and could also look to make a change at the safety position.

With the kickoff just moments away, here’s our prediction for the six inactive for Sunday afternoon.

Ian Book (QB)

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Trey Sermon (RB)

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Sills (OL)

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Reed Blankenship (S)

(AP Photo/Doug Murray)

K’Von Wallace’s snaps have been reduced, which could open things up for Blankenship.

He’ll be inactive on Sundays until he’s fully ready to navigate space, but his future is bright.

Janarius Robinson (DE)

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Signed off the Vikings practice squad, the former FSU pass rusher will be working on getting adjusted to the Eagles scheme.

With Derek Barnett out for the season, Tarron Jackson is active, and Robinson waits his turn.

Grant Calcaterra (TE)

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Calcaterra is expected to make his NFL debut, but the Eagles have only used the third tight end on three total snaps over the first two weeks.

If Philadelphia sits a sixth player on the inactive list, it could be the rookie tight end.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire