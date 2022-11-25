Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 12 vs. Packers

The Eagles are set for a Sunday night matchup against the Packers at Lincoln Financial Field, and they’ll look to stay ahead of Minnesota in the race for home-field advantage.

After a flurry of roster moves last week, Philadelphia has been relatively quiet outside of making additions to the practice squad.

We’re predicting the Eagles’ inactives for Week 12, and there are no surprises.

QB Ian Book

Book has been inactive for all six games after being claimed off waivers during roster cuts.

RB Trey Sermon

The Eagles trust Boston Scott, and if he’s healthy, he’ll get the nod over Sermon.

G Josh Sills

Sills was active for the first time as a pro during the Week 5 matchup at Arizona.

With Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata returning to the lineup, Sills will be inactive.

OL Sua Opeta

The Eagles can utilize rookie Cam Jurgens at center and guard, decreasing the need for Opeta.

CB Josh Jobe

Jobe has dealt with a hamstring injury for a few weeks now, and even without an injury designation on the Friday report, he’ll likely be a scratch.

