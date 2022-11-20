Predicting the Eagles inactives for Week 11 vs. Colts

Newly acquired #eagles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are in Indy with the team. Joseph will play today vs the #colts per source. The team is still unsure on Suh I’m told. It’s a really quick turnaround. Not much time to learn everything mentally and new terminology. We’ll see. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 20, 2022

The Eagles are just hours away from their Week 11 matchup against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the team could have some decisions to make personnel-wise.

NFL media’s James Palmer reports that defensive tackle Linval Joseph will play after signing with the team on Wednesday.

Veteran defensive tackle and former All-Pro Ndamukong Suh will also look to make his debut with Philadelphia after signing on Thursday.

With so many things transpiring, we’re predicting the Eagles’ inactives for Week 11.

QB Ian Book

Book has been inactive for all six games after being claimed off waivers during roster cuts.

RB Trey Sermon

The Eagles trust Boston Scott, and if he’s healthy, he’ll get the nod over Sermon.

G Josh Sills

Sills was active for the first time as a pro during the Week 5 matchup at Arizona.

With Andre Dillard and Jordan Mailata returning to the lineup, Sills will be inactive.

OL Sua Opeta

The Eagles can utilize rookie Cam Jurgens at center and guard, decreasing the need for Opeta.

WR Britain Covey

Depending on how the numbers play out, Philadelphia could deactivate Covey for Week 11, with Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh angling to play just days after signing.

Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and Boston Scott can all return punts, while Scott Watkins and Kenneth Gainwell can return kicks.

