Predicting the Eagles’ depth chart ahead of training camp

The Eagles are just 19 days away from reconvening for training camp on July 25.

Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.

With training camp fast approaching, we’ll update our 53-man roster prediction, but first, we’ve updated our projected offensive and defensive depth charts.

QB

Starter — Jalen Hurts

2nd — Marcus Mariota

3rd — Ian Book

4th — Tanner McKee — rookie

Hurts is the face of the franchise after securing a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.

McKee and Ian Book will spend the three training camp outings competing for the third quarterback spot.

RB

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Starter: D’Andre Swift

2nd: Kenneth Gainwell

3rd: Rashaad Penny

4th: Boston Scott

5th: Trey Sermon

Rashaad Penny was initially signed to replace Miles Sanders. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell was supposed to assume his role.

Midway through the draft, things changed after Howie Roseman acquired running back D’Andre Swift.

It appears the Eagles will give Swift an opportunity to shine, while the Gainwell-Penny competition will be one to watch.

Trey Sermon is a better player than Boston Scott, but could now be the odd man out.

WR

Starter — A.J. Brown

2nd — Joseph Ngata — rookie

3rd — Charleston Rambo

4th — Tyrie Cleveland

Philadelphia avoided drafting a wide receiver, and players like Ngata and Jadon Haselwood are big, physical receivers to watch.

WR

Starter — DeVonta Smith

2nd — Devon Allen

3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie

Haselwood is the player to watch.

A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.

WR

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Starter — Olamide Zaccheaus

2nd — Quez Watkins

3rd — Greg Ward

4th — Britain Covey

Watkins and Zaccheaus will compete for the third wide receiver spot.

TE

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Dallas Goedert

2nd — Jack Stoll

3rd — Grant Calcaterra

4th — Dan Arnold

5th — Tyree Jackson-Brady Russell (rookie)

6th — Dalton Keene

LT

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Starter — Jordan Mailata

2th — Trevor Reid — rookie

3rd — Roderick Johnson

Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year and a player to watch as he develops.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.

Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.

LG

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Landon Dickerson

2nd — Sua Opeta

3rd — Julian Good-Jones

C

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)

2nd — Cam Jurgens

3rd — Cameron Tom

4th — Brett Toth

RG

Starter — Cam Jurgens

2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie

3rd — Tyrese Robinson

With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.

He’ll battle former Alabama left tackle and third-round pick Tyler Steen, who has the size and athleticism to steal the job.

RT

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Lane Johnson

2nd — Jack Driscoll

3rd– Fred Johnson

DE

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — Josh Sweat

2nd — Derek Barnett

3rd — Matt Leo

Barnett is returning from an ACL injury and will either be a rotational pass rusher in 2023 or one of the final cuts.

DE

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Starter- Brandon Graham

2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)

3rd — Janarius Robinson, Tarron Jackson

Brandon Graham is returning, as well as Derek Barnett, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.

The wildcard will be the rookie Nolan Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.

DT

Starter — Fletcher Cox

2nd — Milton Williams

3rd — Brandon Graham

Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.

Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.

DT

Starter — Jalen Carter

2nd — Kentavius Street

3rd — Moro Ojomo

The All-American was among the first draft picks to sign his rookie deal, proving he’s more than ready to work.

With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.

NT

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Starter — Jordan Davis

2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu

3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss

Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.

SAM

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Starter — Haason Reddick

2nd — Nolan Smith

3rd –Patrick Johnson

4th — Kyron Johnson

Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.

MLB

Starter — Nakobe Dean

2nd — Shaun Bradley

3rd: Ben VanSumeren

With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and we predict special teams standout Christian Elliss will make his presence felt as well. Michigan State rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren lurks as well, but he won’t be added until his signing is official.

Starter — Nicholas Morrow

2nd — Christian Elliss

3rd– Davion Taylor

The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start ahead of Elliss and Davion Taylor.

CB

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Starter — Darius Slay

2nd — Greedy Williams

3rd — Eli Ricks

After signing a two-year, $42 million extension, Darius Slay is back in Philadelphia.

Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.

CB

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Starter — James Bradberry

2nd — Josh Jobe

3rd — Kelee Ringo

4th — Mekhi Garner, Tristin McCollum

Ringo is the big name as a draft pick, but Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.

Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.

Slot CB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Starter — Avonte Maddox

2nd — Zech McPhearson

3rd — Josiah Scott

4th — Mario Goodrich

With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.

S

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Starter — Reed Blankenship

2nd — Sydney Brown

3rd — Tristin McCollum

Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, and Brown will battle second-year safety Reed Blankenship for the free safety role.

It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.

S

Starter — Terrell Edmunds

2nd — Justin Evans

3rd — K’Von Wallace

The safety position is interchangeable in the Eagles’ defense, and Edmunds gets the nod over Justin Evans opposite Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.

