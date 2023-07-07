Predicting the Eagles’ depth chart ahead of training camp
The Eagles are just 19 days away from reconvening for training camp on July 25.
Several prominent named veterans had a limited role this spring, so several rookies took advantage of the offseason program.
With training camp fast approaching, we’ll update our 53-man roster prediction, but first, we’ve updated our projected offensive and defensive depth charts.
QB
Starter — Jalen Hurts
2nd — Marcus Mariota
3rd — Ian Book
4th — Tanner McKee — rookie
Hurts is the face of the franchise after securing a long-term contract extension. Marcus Mariota is an upgrade at the backup quarterback spot.
McKee and Ian Book will spend the three training camp outings competing for the third quarterback spot.
RB
Starter: D’Andre Swift
2nd: Kenneth Gainwell
3rd: Rashaad Penny
4th: Boston Scott
5th: Trey Sermon
Rashaad Penny was initially signed to replace Miles Sanders. Boston Scott re-signed, and Kenneth Gainwell was supposed to assume his role.
Midway through the draft, things changed after Howie Roseman acquired running back D’Andre Swift.
It appears the Eagles will give Swift an opportunity to shine, while the Gainwell-Penny competition will be one to watch.
Trey Sermon is a better player than Boston Scott, but could now be the odd man out.
WR
Starter — A.J. Brown
2nd — Joseph Ngata — rookie
3rd — Charleston Rambo
4th — Tyrie Cleveland
Philadelphia avoided drafting a wide receiver, and players like Ngata and Jadon Haselwood are big, physical receivers to watch.
WR
Starter — DeVonta Smith
2nd — Devon Allen
3rd — Jadon Haselwood — Rookie
Haselwood is the player to watch.
A prep phenom from Georgia, Haselwood was compared to A.J. Green before heading to Oklahoma before transferring to Arkansas.
WR
Starter — Olamide Zaccheaus
2nd — Quez Watkins
3rd — Greg Ward
4th — Britain Covey
Watkins and Zaccheaus will compete for the third wide receiver spot.
TE
Starter — Dallas Goedert
2nd — Jack Stoll
3rd — Grant Calcaterra
4th — Dan Arnold
5th — Tyree Jackson-Brady Russell (rookie)
6th — Dalton Keene
LT
Starter — Jordan Mailata
2th — Trevor Reid — rookie
3rd — Roderick Johnson
Reid is the second former Cardinal to sign an undrafted free-agent deal this year and a player to watch as he develops.
The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive tackle made 12 appearances with 11 starts in 2022, helping the Cardinals average 200.6 rushing yards per game for the 23rd-ranked rushing offense in the FBS.
Reid played 628 total snaps, almost exclusively at left tackle; he allowed only three sacks, two quarterback hits, and eight quarterbacks hurries in 314 pass block snaps and posted a Pro Football Focus grade of 60.9.
LG
Starter — Landon Dickerson
2nd — Sua Opeta
3rd — Julian Good-Jones
C
Starter — Jason Kelce (Poison Pill contract)
2nd — Cam Jurgens
3rd — Cameron Tom
4th — Brett Toth
RG
Starter — Cam Jurgens
2nd– Tyler Steen — Rookie
3rd — Tyrese Robinson
With Isaac Seumalo signing with the Steelers, Cam Jurgens will likely get the first opportunity to assume the right guard role in training camp.
He’ll battle former Alabama left tackle and third-round pick Tyler Steen, who has the size and athleticism to steal the job.
RT
Starter — Lane Johnson
2nd — Jack Driscoll
3rd– Fred Johnson
DE
Starter — Josh Sweat
2nd — Derek Barnett
3rd — Matt Leo
Barnett is returning from an ACL injury and will either be a rotational pass rusher in 2023 or one of the final cuts.
DE
Starter- Brandon Graham
2nd — Nolan Smith (rookie)
3rd — Janarius Robinson, Tarron Jackson
Brandon Graham is returning, as well as Derek Barnett, who missed the 2022 season with a knee injury.
The wildcard will be the rookie Nolan Smith, who’s listed as a linebacker, but could complement Haason Reddick by replacing Graham on obvious passing downs.
DT
Starter — Fletcher Cox
2nd — Milton Williams
3rd — Brandon Graham
Fletcher Cox returned on a one-year deal, and he’ll likely be a starter in a reduced role in the Eagles’ deep rotation.
Williams can play multiple positions, and could find himself as the starter.
DT
Starter — Jalen Carter
2nd — Kentavius Street
3rd — Moro Ojomo
The All-American was among the first draft picks to sign his rookie deal, proving he’s more than ready to work.
With the 3-4 base, the depth chart doesn’t necessarily dictate snaps and playing time, with Milton Williams, Carter, Ojomo, and Kentavius Street all capable of playing multiple positions.
NT
Starter — Jordan Davis
2nd — Marlon Tuipulotu
3rd — Moro Ojomo–rookie, Noah Elliss
Davis returns, starting at his natural position, while Marlon Tuipuloutu will return from a knee injury.
SAM
Starter — Haason Reddick
2nd — Nolan Smith
3rd –Patrick Johnson
4th — Kyron Johnson
Reddick returns after logging 16.5 sacks and will be joined by Nolan Smith, allowing Sean Desai to move both players around.
MLB
Starter — Nakobe Dean
2nd — Shaun Bradley
3rd: Ben VanSumeren
With T.J. Edwards moving on to Chicago, Dean will get the nod at one linebacker spot, and we predict special teams standout Christian Elliss will make his presence felt as well. Michigan State rookie linebacker Ben VanSumeren lurks as well, but he won’t be added until his signing is official.
Starter — Nicholas Morrow
2nd — Christian Elliss
3rd– Davion Taylor
The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals but signed Nicholas Morrow away from the Bears, where he’ll likely start ahead of Elliss and Davion Taylor.
CB
Starter — Darius Slay
2nd — Greedy Williams
3rd — Eli Ricks
After signing a two-year, $42 million extension, Darius Slay is back in Philadelphia.
Eli Ricks is a name to watch for the practice squad.
CB
Starter — James Bradberry
2nd — Josh Jobe
3rd — Kelee Ringo
4th — Mekhi Garner, Tristin McCollum
Ringo is the big name as a draft pick, but Jobe proved himself in the SEC, and he’s a year ahead as a pro.
Eli Ricks and Mekhi Garner are both names to watch.
Slot CB
Starter — Avonte Maddox
2nd — Zech McPhearson
3rd — Josiah Scott
4th — Mario Goodrich
With Avonte Maddox recovering from surgery and Josiah Scott missing in action, Zech McPhearson first team snaps in the slot and could be looking at a position switch.
S
Starter — Reed Blankenship
2nd — Sydney Brown
3rd — Tristin McCollum
Safeties are supposed to be interchangeable, and Brown will battle second-year safety Reed Blankenship for the free safety role.
It could play out that Blankenship and Brown are both more talented than Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans, allowing the young duo to develop together.
S
Starter — Terrell Edmunds
2nd — Justin Evans
3rd — K’Von Wallace
The safety position is interchangeable in the Eagles’ defense, and Edmunds gets the nod over Justin Evans opposite Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown.